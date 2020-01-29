Vote in the Gameweek 25 FPL captain poll

Liverpool’s victory over West Ham United brought Double Gameweek 24 to a close and we can now turn our full attention to the coming weekend’s fixtures.

The Gameweek 25 captain poll is up and running and you can cast your vote either via the sidebar or at the foot of this article.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is currently the runaway leader of our poll at the time of writing, having garnered over 50% of the vote even before he scored the opening goal on Wednesday evening.

With the other teams in the top seven playing one another, Liverpool’s home fixture against Southampton has evidently caught the eye of the Fantasy community – although the resurgent Saints will provide tougher opposition than they would have when struggling for form two months ago.

The fact that Sadio Mane (£12.3m) is expected to miss Saturday’s match at Anfield may also be a contributing factor, with there being no ‘split vote’ among the two premium Liverpool midfielders.

Fresh off the back of his seventh clean sheet in eight Gameweeks, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) is third in our poll.

The Reds haven’t dropped a point on home soil this season, scoring 31 goals and conceding on only nine occasions at Anfield – both of those totals are unsurpassed among Premier League clubs.

It’s perhaps a case of form over fixture as Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) sits second in our captain poll at present, despite Manchester City being away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs, of course, are far from invincible and have conceded in five of the six home league matches that Jose Mourinho has overseen.

The Lilywhites indeed have kept only two clean sheets since the Special One’s appointment back in November, despite having allowed fewer big chances than any other club in that time.

With regard to Aguero’s form, the Argentinean striker has plundered eight FPL attacking returns and 45 points in his last four appearances.

Even a benching in Gameweek 24 couldn’t stop him scoring, with the in-form premium striker emerging as a second-half substitute to net the winner at Bramall Lane.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) is worth a shout in this fixture, too: he has racked up 12 attacking returns (nine of them assists) in 11 away matches this season.

No midfielder can match that total on the road in 2019/20.

Jamie Vardy (£9.9m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.7m), both available again after injury and suspension, are also attracting a modicum of support in our captain poll.

No FPL asset has scored more away goals than Aubameyang this season and the Gunners are on the road this weekend, taking on Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Gabonese striker scored against the Clarets in the reverse fixture and bagged a 13-point haul in the corresponding match of Sunday’s game last season.

Arsenal have won their last 11 meetings with Burnley in all competitions.

Vardy has 12 attacking returns in as many appearances at the King Power Stadium, meanwhile, and Leicester are this weekend up against a Chelsea side that have kept just one clean sheet on the road in 2019/20.

