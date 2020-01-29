Vote in the Gameweek 25 FPL captain poll

722
Liverpool’s victory over West Ham United brought Double Gameweek 24 to a close and we can now turn our full attention to the coming weekend’s fixtures.

The Gameweek 25 captain poll is up and running and you can cast your vote either via the sidebar or at the foot of this article.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is currently the runaway leader of our poll at the time of writing, having garnered over 50% of the vote even before he scored the opening goal on Wednesday evening.

With the other teams in the top seven playing one another, Liverpool’s home fixture against Southampton has evidently caught the eye of the Fantasy community – although the resurgent Saints will provide tougher opposition than they would have when struggling for form two months ago.

The fact that Sadio Mane (£12.3m) is expected to miss Saturday’s match at Anfield may also be a contributing factor, with there being no ‘split vote’ among the two premium Liverpool midfielders.

Fresh off the back of his seventh clean sheet in eight Gameweeks, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) is third in our poll.

The Reds haven’t dropped a point on home soil this season, scoring 31 goals and conceding on only nine occasions at Anfield – both of those totals are unsurpassed among Premier League clubs.

It’s perhaps a case of form over fixture as Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) sits second in our captain poll at present, despite Manchester City being away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs, of course, are far from invincible and have conceded in five of the six home league matches that Jose Mourinho has overseen.

The Lilywhites indeed have kept only two clean sheets since the Special One’s appointment back in November, despite having allowed fewer big chances than any other club in that time.

With regard to Aguero’s form, the Argentinean striker has plundered eight FPL attacking returns and 45 points in his last four appearances.

Even a benching in Gameweek 24 couldn’t stop him scoring, with the in-form premium striker emerging as a second-half substitute to net the winner at Bramall Lane.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) is worth a shout in this fixture, too: he has racked up 12 attacking returns (nine of them assists) in 11 away matches this season.

No midfielder can match that total on the road in 2019/20.

Jamie Vardy (£9.9m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.7m), both available again after injury and suspension, are also attracting a modicum of support in our captain poll.

No FPL asset has scored more away goals than Aubameyang this season and the Gunners are on the road this weekend, taking on Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Gabonese striker scored against the Clarets in the reverse fixture and bagged a 13-point haul in the corresponding match of Sunday’s game last season.

Arsenal have won their last 11 meetings with Burnley in all competitions.

Vardy has 12 attacking returns in as many appearances at the King Power Stadium, meanwhile, and Leicester are this weekend up against a Chelsea side that have kept just one clean sheet on the road in 2019/20.

  1. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    I wanted to do Auba to Vardy for -4
    and plan on bringing Vardy back in GW28 when Auba blanks and Leicestersnfine fixtures start.
    Will lose 0.5 as i had Vardy from the start.
    Madness??

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't take a hit. Do it next week or get Aguero for a captain's punt via West Ham

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Im gonna get Ings for DCL next week.

        So it'd be for a hit too.

        Its more the question if
        Auba outscores Vardy by say 6pts in the next 3games, and i am inclined to say yes

        Open Controls
    2. juho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      i will lose 0.4, but likely to make the same move

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Its tasty fixtures for Auba.
        Could be high reward.
        Cant see Vardy scoring more than 2 in the next 3 and Auba got huge potential

        Open Controls
  2. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Start Lund (cpl, benched 60%)
    Start Soy (CHE)

    Open Controls
  3. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    256 points in the last 3 GW’s. Any better?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wow

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      219

      Open Controls
    3. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Your OR must be close to mine?
      You in zhe top 10k?

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        😆 absolutely not
        Team is linked

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oh, i looked left instead of right. Keep it up tho

          Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Stellar

      Close to 100 points over me - which doesn’t mean much frankly 🙁

      Open Controls
  4. juho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    1st draft WC team:

    Hendo / McCarthy
    TAA / Robbo / Lundy / Stephens / Mariappa
    Salah / KdB / Grealish / Perez / Traore
    Auba / Jimenez / Ings

    Any thoughts?
    I'll have to start Mariappa against Liverpool in GW28 due to the blanks

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bit top heavy. Get Hayden instead of Perez or Traore

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lund to Doherty

      Open Controls
  5. Chandler Bing
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    What do we think of Mane + Maupay -> Adama + Auba (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  6. JasonG123
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mane sellers, where are you planning on using the money?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Strikeforce looks like the only option to me. Will also be upgrading Soyuncu or Rico to Virgil.

      Open Controls
    2. juho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Robbo or VvD

      Open Controls
    3. UpAndAway
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would you want Mane back?

      Open Controls
    4. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Robbo TAA Doherty

      Auba

      Open Controls
  7. davies
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Which option lads?

    A) Greenwood > Auba (-4)
    B) Soyuncu > Robertson (-4)*
    C) Both (-8)

    *TAA, Lund, Holgate, Kelly other defenders...

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Diddizz
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    OR 88 401. 1 FT. 0.2 in the bank.

    McCarthy (4.3)

    TAA (7.4) - Lundstram (4.3) - Williams (4.0)

    Salah (12.2) - Mané (11.6) - De Bruyne (9.8) - Martial (7.6)

    Vardy (9.5) - Jiménez (7.1) - Ings (6.6)

    Subs: Button (3.9) - Cantwell (4.6) - Kelly (4.1) - Tanganga (4.0)

    What to do?

    1. Save transfer
    2. Tanganga ---> Lascelles (4.2)
    3. Something else

    Open Controls
  9. huwwilliams_
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Opinions on Vardy? I wanna WC as my team is full of holes, that would mean getting rid of Vardy for Auba but I am scared Vardy will get at that Chelsea defence. I have seen improvements from chelsea in big matches of late which does making it less worrying not owning Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      The two games after are Aubas

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      I am also on WC and dropped Vardy for Auba. Although you'll lose a bit of money, it's easy to reverse once Vardy has better fixtures or recovers some form.

      Open Controls
  10. huwwilliams_
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    WC team:
    Hendo Button
    TAA Gomez Lord Edan Williams
    Salah Maddison Traore KDB Grealish
    Auba Ings Jiminez

    Opinions would be greatly appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Edan is supposed to be Egan, right? I wouldn't triple up on Sheffield defense. Maybe get Stephens instead of Egan or Lundstram.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        I agree, you have 6 players with blanks in BGW28 plus Button, which might be risky.

        Open Controls
    2. De Gea is GOAT
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Great team mate!

      Open Controls
  11. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    To replace Mane (have TAA Salah):

    1. VVD
    2. Robertson

    ??

    Open Controls
    1. huwwilliams_
      • 5 Years
      just now

      VVD for me. Cheaper and always looks such a goal threat on set pieces

      Open Controls
  12. osceola31909
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    If I were to wildcard, this is what I would have:

    Ryan - Button
    TAA - VVD - Stephens - Lascelles - O'Connell
    Salah - KDB - Martial - Grealish - Traore
    Kun - Jimenez - Ings

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      You'd have a headache while choosing your bench but looks like a good team. Maybe Auba for Aguero.

      Open Controls
  13. huwwilliams_
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    WC team:
    Hendo Button
    TAA Gomez Lord Edan Williams
    Salah Maddison Traore KDB Grealish
    Auba Ings Jiminez

    Should I downgrade a midfielder or forward to upgrade Gomez to VVD/Robbo, if so how would you accomplice that?

    Open Controls
    1. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      just now

      not sure I'd keep Maddison on my WC, although who to put in his place is the tough one!

      Open Controls
  14. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    GtG fellas ?

    McCarthy
    Soy-TAA-Lund
    Salah(C)-Madd-Grealish-Son
    Auba-Firmino-Wilson

    Button-Kelly-Tomori-Nakamba

    Thinking to sell Tomori for a hit and bench Soy..

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Anyone ?? 😀

      Open Controls
  15. De Gea is GOAT
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Will Traore rise before the deadline guys? I have the exact cash to do Trossard to Adama. TIA 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      8 mins ago

      not a chance

      Open Controls
      1. De Gea is GOAT
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thank you sir

        Open Controls
  16. HD7
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Guys I know its a long one, but please stay with me on this 🙂

    Kasper
    TAA Lund Kelly*
    KDB Fleck Salah Mane*
    Ings Kun DCL

    Subs: Button, Ings, Dunk, Hayden

    Guys I did Vardy Maddy ti Kun Fleck before Mane injury... (I know)

    Contemplating a -8 for GW25 so as to be able to change DCL to Jimenez in GW27.
    Hope Grealish and Robbo can haul and offset the hits.

    Should I do it or just play Ings and Kelly/Dunk this GW / try getting Jimenez in another way?

    Plan is:
    GW25: Mane Kelly to Grealish Robbo (-8)
    GW26: Save
    GW27: DCL to Jimenez
    GW28: Kun Grealish to Vardy Maddy

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Same Transfers this week

      Open Controls
  17. tc93
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Start Cantwell or Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    2. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Cantwell

      Open Controls
  18. elchilangles
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    changing TC from Salah to Mané last minute was worth -45 points, can't believe it! Rage Wild Carding is the only thing making me feel warm inside!

    Open Controls
    1. Diddizz
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Let us see your Rage-team 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. elchilangles
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        8 red arrows in past 9 so hoping this brings me back to the greens!

        McCarthy
        VVD, TAA, Stevens
        KDB, Traore, Salah (C), Grealish, Fleck
        Aguero, Auba
        (Button, Lascelles, Lund, Ings)

        What do you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Great team

          Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Nah. It costed you 30 points. Not 48 😉

      Open Controls
      1. elchilangles
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        yes very true!

        Open Controls
  19. Zlatanzo
    13 mins ago

    Rank has now doubled thanks to Mane TC... what we love to see.

    Best moves for this week??
    A) Mane --> Son
    B) Mane + Soy --> Salah + Stephens (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. De Gea is GOAT
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  20. Diddizz
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Looks like many wildcarding and taking lots of hits of pure rage this week after choosing the wrong captain/tripple captain (Mané and Salah).

    I will be very happy to bench Mané one game. 15 feb against Norwich he could have a hattrick and punish all the knee-jerks sellers! 😉

    Open Controls
    1. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Are you sure he will play against Norwich?

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        just now

        I think Klopp would want to rest him for the trip to Madrid.

        Open Controls
    2. elchilangles
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      yup, I'm definitely guilty of it, although to be fair Mané has been in the kind of form he was earlier in the season, same with Vardy, Maddison and others - sometimes you just need to do an overhaul especially if you've got many red arrows in a row!

      Open Controls
  21. BNMC
    3 mins ago

    Going nowhere fast and I probably need to do something different if I want to break out of this 500k-800k limbo. How about a differential captain like maybe DCL or Grealish?
    Or should I not take too many risks?

    Open Controls
    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Depend on your rank on your ML

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        just now

        I'm mainly playing for OR, my MLs are full of casuals.

        Open Controls
  22. Taegugk Warrior
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    -4 hit already taken.

    Ryan
    TAA,Rico,Lund,Kelly
    Kdb,salah,grealish
    Auba,Ings,Wood

    Mcgovern, Mane,Dendocker,aurier
    0.5itb, 1FT

    would you WC this team...?

    Open Controls
  23. SuperDan
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Better move this week?
    A) Holgate > VVD
    B) Vardy > Aguero

    Open Controls
  24. KINGS
    1 min ago

    Salah vs Mane. Fine line between a great and disastrous GW

    Open Controls
  25. steven8991
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Pope
    VVD Lund Lascelles Dunk Kelly
    Salah Mane Maddison Grealish Cantwell
    Aguero Jimenez Ayew

    1FT

    A. Save
    B. Aguero > Auba
    C. Mane > KDB
    D. B&C for -4

    Open Controls

