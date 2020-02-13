Are matches against the ‘big six’ to be feared in FPL?

Everton sit near the bottom of our Season Ticker over the next seven Gameweeks, with the Toffees taking on all but one of the traditional ‘big six’ and Leicester City over the next two months.

Last week we wrote about how owners of Richarlison (£8.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) may be at a ‘form versus fixtures’ crossroads as we approach Gameweek 27, given the attacking returns those two players have been racking up since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival.

The blobs of red, either on our Season Ticker or on Fantasy Premier League’s own Fixture Difficulty Rating scale, are off-putting to the eye but are Everton’s fixtures really that bad and are the ‘big six’ really to be feared?

We delve into our Members’ Area data to pose those questions in the article below.

We will also include Leicester in this study, given the difficulty rating applied to the Foxes on both FPL and our own site.

Only subscribers can read on but those wishing to sign up to our site can do so via this link, with monthly and half-season memberships available for £2.99 and £9.99 respectively.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT