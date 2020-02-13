373
Are matches against the 'big six' to be feared in FPL?

Everton sit near the bottom of our Season Ticker over the next seven Gameweeks, with the Toffees taking on all but one of the traditional ‘big six’ and Leicester City over the next two months.

Last week we wrote about how owners of Richarlison (£8.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) may be at a ‘form versus fixtures’ crossroads as we approach Gameweek 27, given the attacking returns those two players have been racking up since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival.

The blobs of red, either on our Season Ticker or on Fantasy Premier League’s own Fixture Difficulty Rating scale, are off-putting to the eye but are Everton’s fixtures really that bad and are the ‘big six’ really to be feared?

We delve into our Members’ Area data to pose those questions in the article below.

We will also include Leicester in this study, given the difficulty rating applied to the Foxes on both FPL and our own site.

  1. Daghe Munegu
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Bottomed

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Sidibé
    Salah KDB Martial Grealish Moura
    Vardy Ings

    Button Long Rico Reid

    Have 2 ft and 1.3 itb

    Sidibé + Moura + Long to Boly + Traoré + Jimenez - 4?

    1. britzdubb
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Now top Post

    2. britzdubb
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Triple Wolves NO

      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        What's wrong with triple Wolves? 🙂

        1. britzdubb
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          In my opinion their content form doesn’t justify that much investment- too risky

          1. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            They have played Liverpool and Man United last 2 though!

            Leicester might not be an amazing fixture but Norwich, Brighton, West Ham, Bournemouth and Villa to come in next 7 is potentially juicy!

            1. baggs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              europa league starts next week there will be fatigue and rotation if they get through

              1. andy85wsm
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                20 mins ago

                Possibly. Still hoping the fixtures will see them through!

                Jimenez the postman and Traore the enabler.

                Boly unlikely to be rotated you'd imagine, but of course fatigue a possible factor for the squad as a whole.

                1. Daghe Munegu
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Should I do it then or anything else?

                  1. baggs
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    go a sheffield utd def over boly and youre g2g

                  2. Brehmeren
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    I'm getting 3 with Boly aswell, rather than a Sheffield defender.

          2. tutankamun
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            Traore and Jimi have reasonable form, Boly just back. All 3 are good value imo.

            Fixtures look decent and Wolves are a good team, nothing wrong with a triple up.

            1. Daghe Munegu
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Would you do it then? Or something else?

              1. tutankamun
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Would defo get Jimi

  2. Game Over
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Is a -1 downvote more of a threat to world peace and security than coronavirus?

    Yes or No?

    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      😆

    2. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      i never notice the votes tbh. as far as i know all my posts are up voted

      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Where's the down vote button ?☺ Oh I forgot only mods have one.

  3. andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    This gameweek feels worse than an international break...

    At least with an international break the Gameweek is done. But this is dragging!

    Hope it's a good match tomorrow.

    1. Bare Foot United
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      3-3

      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Boly, Traore, Jimenez goals yeah? 😉

        1. Bare Foot United
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Hatty Jimmy 😀

    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I think most of us will be down in the dumps if games are called off on Saturday.

      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        For sure...

        Son (c) if Liverpool is called off!

        Hoping they all go ahead though, need to see some football

        1. Whats the Huth
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Mahrez captain for me.

          1. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Nice!

            He's my only Man City player so I'm hoping he does well (obviously!), but also slightly panicked about KDB and Aguero 😆

      2. Bare Foot United
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        Because of Dennis the menace ?

    3. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Not only that though, we are stuck with below par articles. Many of them plainly states the obvious.

      By far the best article (if we can call it that)
      Is the Hot Topic ‘The Gameweek Review’
      By Fantasy Freak.

      It’s superb. I always look out for his posts.

      LateRiser is another superb writer. FPL virgin has done some good stuff too.

      These writers needs more air time

    4. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      That, sir, is a fact.

      For us North Americans, what is the weather forecast looking like?

      1. andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        59 mins ago

        Don't think we know much for certain at this stage. Just have hope that Dennis doesn't wreck everything!

      2. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Amber warning for rain. Apparently set for a month worth of rain in 24 hours. But only starts around 3pm

        So it’s touch and go at the moment

      3. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        57 mins ago

        It's an official Cyclone Bomb.

      4. Game Over
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        very windy on Saturday.

        Low chance of rain

        1. Game Over
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          *oops was looking at London

          heavy rain in Norwich

      5. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/u12gmsfxu#?date=2020-02-15

  4. COK3Y5MURF - Unbelievable J…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/20617102

    Worth a downvote? Points table suggests the troll knew what he was talking about 😉

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      ha I remember that guy, wasn't a great troll but good little thread that

  5. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I still wanna riot, I have many pitchforks if needed, I've been reconditioning them since 9/11.

    1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      I raise you a Southall, Handsworth and a Brixton.

      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        We need a global effort to shut down their flee holes.

      2. BC1 - Brazil Nuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Assange - All in.
        (once the truth is told, we're all winners)

        1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
          • 2 Years
          38 mins ago

          Right on Brother!

  6. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I don't understand the upvoting mechanisms, the flag, the number by the side of the name, etc, on this site. Where is it explained, please?

    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      The upvote is a bit like a like on Facebook.

      Showing that you liked a post or found it useful etc.

      Flag is used to flag a post to a mod. Maybe for a hot topic or because it needs to be removed.

      The number is how long the account has been around for.

      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Thanks. What about the number in brackets on the bottom row, and the handcuffs?

        1. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Think that's replies but am on phone right now.

          Handcuffs is to link directly to that comment.

          If you click it the URL will then be a direct link to the comment instead of just to the article URL itself

        2. Game Over
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Number is no. of replies in your thread

          handcuffs = permalink, not sure what that means

    2. Game Over
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      you can only vote up, not down

      number is years you've been on here with an account

    3. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Upvotes are simple - positive responses to your posts unless the mods choose to remove them.
      Flag - use if you think someone has posted something offensive. Doesn't work if you flag a poster who is a constant wind up and posts shite ie Bro****n.
      The number is years of membership.

      1. Game Over
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        *not full membership. Just how long since you registered.

        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Thanks everyone. As someone who uses social media only occasionally, I am always surprised there are no clear summaries of how it works on an individual site readily visible.

          1. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            just now

            It's a good point. Will see if we can get this added to the FAQ at some point

  7. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Not feeling quite so secure now with 3 Pool , 1 City , shite bench and Auba VC.

    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      why not ?

    2. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      None of us are secure, we just need to learn how to live with it and chip away at their cracks.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Looking forward to the Sat games to go through.

  8. Jönny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bold move to write a whole article essentially rubbishing your own fixture difficulty ratings....

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thought I might as well stick the boot in while everyone else was doing it.

  9. waldo666
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Starting to feel slightly concerned re. Salah (C) TAA (VC), never even entered my thought process about potential postponements when selecting them tbh.

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I changed from that to Salah (C) KDB (VC) for no real reason just before the deadline and then obv regretted it the other day … things change quickly in this game

      1. waldo666
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Indeed they do!

    2. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      I was listening to one of the scoutcasts and they recommended splitting C and VC between early and late fixures for this GW. I think due to the less of pressers for the second part of the GW.

      Good advice I think.

      1. waldo666
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hmmmm, maybe I should start listening again, haven't since early doors this season as it's lost it's zest for mine.

      2. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        pretty obvious anyway seeing as Liverpool and City have the best captain options

        1. waldo666
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Certainly in hindsight KDB (VC) was the way to go, that however also had potential to go tits up in the end. Oh well, fingers crossed all games are played and no one is disadvantaged.

          1. Rhinos
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            i went Digne. Woulda been genius if it wasn't for Pratford

  10. Mitos77
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Boly or Doherty?

    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Doherty could be a shrewd differential with the upcoming fixtures but I'd still find it hard to pay that kind of cash for him

    2. tempest
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you’ve got the cash, he does seem to be getting forward a lot at the moment....

    3. pitstop1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’m sticking Doherty in but I’m sure I’ll regret it when the postponements kick in and I don’t have the funds I need to manage. Could be great in the meantime though, especially that NOR fixture.

  11. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    There is an ultimate conflict with this site - Profit v Content.
    Initially in the embryonic days of the business Mark got it spot on when he was doing this as a side line , content was everything. Then the business grew and inevitably advertisers became very interested in promoting themselves on the site and quite rightly Mark embraced this. I think that he recognised when the right time occurred to get out as a Director and I cannot fault him for this. However this enterprise has become a cash cow and as members you are feeding this . Content has become very much diluted ( with a few exceptions) and the comments on match days are generally abysmal due to a number of regular wind up merchants and some complete idiocy which is inevitable.
    How does this move forward ?
    People quite rightly get banned for offensive comments but people don't get banned for constant trolling and wind up comments . Why is this ? I've been banned previously for speaking my mind and sometimes I've been out of order but what about the consistent offenders ?
    Interested to hear views.

    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      i only came on to post a lyric

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don't think it is profit v content for whoever owns the site now (seems to be a faceless someone since Mark resigned and has subsequently seemingly cut all ties) - it's just profit, and while the £££ are rolling in, they don't seem to have any motivation to change anything and are happy just let the cash cow churning.

      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah maybe I was a bit clumsy with the headline . I meant to say that now this place is all about profit and the mods are getting totally exploited . Cash cow fine for now but in a couple of years time or less new competition obliterates this place with financial backing. Mark knew when to quit.

  12. Rhinos
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    If I wait for stormy skies you won't know the rain from the tears in my eyes

    1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Marching on together.

      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        up the cov

        1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          In one breath I want promotion in another I don't. Gives our shitey owners even more excuse to take money out of the club and yet again we will have nowhere to play next season. Mark Robins is miracle man and I just wish that our owners would just sell up and eff off.
          We are going up btw .

          1. Rhinos
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            i defo want promotion, bit bored of the championship

            1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Best build up play in The Championship but shite finishing . Pack closing in . Same old ?

              1. Rhinos
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                yep and a keeper who makes Bravo look like Ederson. Hopefully Augustine will hit the ground running. Huge game against Fulham incoming then we've great home fixtures so fingers crossed

                1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Good luck.

  13. DavidFPL
      36 mins ago

      Henderson
      TAA, Stevens, Stephens
      Traore, Grealish, KDB, Salah
      Ings, Wood, Auba
      Pope, Digne, Mooy, Periera.

      2FT 1.1 ITB
      Kinda want to start Digne away to Arsenal, also want to use a transfer this week to remove someone who blanks. Auba,KDB or Grealish.
      all have decent fixtures next gameweek so not feeling too excited about it.

      1. tempest
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks like you need a third Liv? Firmino?

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Get VVD

    • tempest
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      With 2FT and £2.1 can you see a better transfer than DCL —> Jimmy?

      McCarthy/ McG
      TAA/ Soy/ Lasc/ Rico/ Lund
      KDB/ Mane/ Moura/ Barnes/ Traore
      Kun/ Firmino/ DCL

      1. pitstop1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Lund -> Doherty?

    • Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      In GW28, would you play:

      Hayden (BUR)
      or
      Holgate (MUN)

      1. tempest
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gate

    • La Roja
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Oh dear, here we go again:

      Storm Dennis puts five Premier League games at risk as horror cyclone approaches UK https://express.co.uk/sport/football/1241263/Storm-Dennis-Premier-League-football-UK-weather

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        No, nor gonna happen

      2. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        the Express never exaggerates so it must be true

      3. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Horror cyclone! 😮

        1. Fantasy Gold
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I’m sure Americans would laugh reading that headline.

