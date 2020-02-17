146
Scout Notes February 17

Pepe stakes claim for place in Fantasy teams with season-best haul

146 Comments
Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United

  • Goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m), Nicolas Pépé (£9.1m), Mesut Özil (£7.2m), Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m)
  • Assists: Pépé x2, Bukayo Saka (£4.5m), Lacazette
  • Bonus Points: Pépé x3, Aubameyang x2, Lacazette x1

Nicolas Pépé (£9.1m) set himself up as a potentially exciting differential option once again as he starred in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle – and is still owned by just 2.4%.

Back in the side after a Gameweek 25 benching, the Ivory Coast international was unplayable in the second half on Sunday, registering a goal and two assists. Also scooping maximum bonus, Pépé left the Emirates Stadium with a 17-point haul, his best since joining Arsenal in the summer.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m), stationed in his customary left attacking midfield role again, added his 15th league goal of the season in Gameweek 26, it Pépé could be the one Fantasy managers turn to for Arsenal’s upcoming appealing fixtures. As a midfielder, he stands to benefit to a greater extent from goals and clean sheets, while Pépé’s creativity makes him more likely to assist than Aubameyang.

After Everton visit north London in Gameweek 27 and Blank Gameweek 28 is out of the way, the Gunners face West Ham (home), Brighton (away), Southampton (away) and Norwich (home) between Gameweeks 29 and 32 – so Pépé may very well be on Fantasy radars already.

Also looking an interesting prospect for that impending run of games is makeshift left-back Bukayo Saka (£4.5m). Although he is technically playing as a reverse-out-of-position defender, classified as an FPL midfielder, his overlapping runs against Newcastle saw him do well in advanced areas.

No other midfielder priced at £4.5m has scored more points than Saka so far in Gameweek 26, which could make him a candidate to include on Wildcards.

Fantasy managers may just want to track his minutes in the coming weeks though, as Saka has played 90 minutes in just three of the last five Premier League matches, benched for Gameweek 22 and subbed at half-time against Burnley in Gameweek 25.

“It is getting natural with Bukayo (Saka). But he takes responsibility and takes risks in the final third. He’s a player that wants to make an impact and he has courage. He did really well.” – Mikel Arteta

However, it is worth saying that the centre-forward position at Arsenal is hard to call right now, possibly even for manager Mikel Arteta. Despite averaging 4.75 points per game in his previous four starts, Gabriel Martinelli (£4.6m) was left on the bench, with Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) starting for the first time since a loan at Leeds United and playing 84 minutes.

“(Nketiah) has been training really well. He’s a kid that has a goal in him. I believe that we have a game (against Newcastle) with a lot of blocks and numbers behind the ball. He’s a very talented player to find goals and I trust him. That’s why I decided to keep him.” – Mikel Arteta

Meanwhile, if Arteta did not already have enough options to lead the line in Martinelli and Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) came out of the blue to finally end his scoring drought. The Frenchman added a late goal and assist to ramp up the competition for places.

As much as the scoreline suggested Arsenal comfortably dominated Newcastle, this truly was a game of two halves. Mesut Özil (£7.2m) and Dani Ceballos (£5.2m) were also among top performers on Sunday evening, but, like Aubameyang, Pépé and Saka, they only really excelled after half-time.

Newcastle were arguably the better side in the opening 45 minutes, controlling large spells of the game while Arsenal struggled to piece much together. It was only after the Magpies came into the second period way off the pace that the Gunners found their groove.

“The goals we gave away were so not like us. We were excellent in the first half but as soon as switched from it, we didn’t start the half as we should, and we went sloppy and conceded goals we shouldn’t have.” – Steve Bruce

Arsenal were helped in their efforts by a mixed afternoon for Valentino Lazaro (£5.5m), who was making his first start for Newcastle. The FPL midfielder came in for DeAndre Yedlin (£4.4m) to play at right-back in Steve Bruce’s 5-4-1 formation and looked dangerous on the overlap in the first half. Having recently signed on loan from Inter Milan, Lazaro was straight onto taking corners and indirect free-kicks, asking questions with his forward runs too. However, a lack of concentration after the interval meant the 23-year-old was at fault for both of Arsenal’s first two goals, which came just three minutes apart.

Those who had been targetting Newcastle’s defence for budget investment might find it easy to be discouraged by a 4-0 defeat but there remain some reasons to consider them. As previously mentioned, the Magpies did an excellent job of controlling Arsenal for much of the first period. To do so away from home, with a number of new players in the side, bodes well for a trip to Crystal Palace next time out, whose Selhurst Park stadium has seen fewer goals than any other Premier League ground this season.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) continues to epitomise the problems with Newcastle’s attack. He asked put plenty of questions to the Arsenal defence on Sunday evening but left the game with yet another blank.

In the 14th minute, the winger used his skill and pace to get around Ceballos following a Lazaro corner, but his squared ball to Joelinton (£5.5m) was a bit too behind the striker to get proper purchase on it. After more devastating runs lacking end product in the back-end of the opening period, Saint-Maximin went through in the second half and, with a fine effort, was unfortunate to strike the base of Bernd Leno‘s (£5.0m) post.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Saka, D Luiz, Mustafi, Bellerín; Ceballos (Torreira 82′), Xhaka; Aubameyang, Özil (Willock 90+1′), Pépé; Nketiah (Lacazette 85′).

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Rose, Clark (Schär 83′), Lascelles, Fernández (Ritchie 75′), Lazaro (Hayden 74′); Almirón, Bentaleb, S Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Vardy > Jimenez (-4) worth it?

    Could pay off immediately. Jimenez is putting up better stats. Frees up a chance to do Martial > Son next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure it will pay off this week, but in the context of enabling Martial to Son later, it’s a yes from me.

      I’m holding onto Vardy but also have Jimi.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      3 mins ago

      I like that, just because of the Martial to Son next week. Could pay off and negate the -4.

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A bit risky selling Vardy before those fixtures but it could pay off looking at the other upgrade you could make.

      Open Controls
    4. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Would prefer Vardy in 28-30 so not for a hit

      Open Controls
  2. Darthshearer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of binning KDB?

    I have Salah | KDB | Grealish | Perez | Fleck in Mid
    Ibangyourmam | Vardy | Ings in Fwds

    So was thinking of freeing some money up by going KDB -> Son.

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      7 mins ago

      Are you chasing?

      Open Controls
      1. Darthshearer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not really, but last few GW a couple have closed points on me! Maybe I should hold my nerve!

        Open Controls
        1. Stormbringer22
          just now

          I have thought about it myself but am too chicken to do it. I would personally hold him for now.

          Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I'm considering selling him for Son or Mane.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. I'm keeping him as long as he's fit and starting.

      Open Controls
  3. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone keeping Lund 1 more gw? Due a start after scoring off the bench?

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      11 mins ago

      Keeping for now, since I have other problematic areas. If you have FTs and nothing to improve elsewhere I would suggest you transfer him out though.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sold this week. What a player he was, but his place is clearly lost and he has a blank next week.

      Open Controls
    3. Jafalad
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm siding with keeping as he keeps coming up with points.

      Open Controls
  4. Stormbringer22
    12 mins ago

    Hi guys, would wait near the end of the week in case of injuries, but which option do you like better?

    A) Auba+Maddi -> Martinelli+Mane for free, leaving me with 4-4-2 of
    Ryan
    TAA, Soy, Holgate, Lundy, (Kelly)
    Salah, Mane, KDB, Traore, (Cantwell)
    Vardy, Ings (Martinelli)

    B) Auba+Holgate -> Jimenez+Robbo for free, leaving me with a 3-4-3 of
    Ryan
    TAA, Robbo, Soy, (Lundy, Kelly)
    Salah, KDB, Maddi, Traore, (Canwell)
    Vardy, Jimenez, Ings

    C) Give Auba 1 more week before his blank and just do Kelly -> Lascelles and bank the second FT.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Jafalad
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A as Mane is going to be needed imo.

      Open Controls
  5. Jafalad
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hi team.

    Two frees and not sure how to use them. Team:

    Pope/Ryan

    Lund, TAA, Baldock, C Taylor, Rico

    Mane, Salah, KDB, Cantwell, Traore

    Ings, Calvert Lewin, Vardy

    Any ideas for 1/2 transfers for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Donny_Rover
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lundstram to Boly or Saiss

      Open Controls
      1. Jafalad
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Seems a popular trade. Cheers 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL to Jimenez if you can afford it.

      Otherwise maybe looking at getting rid of Lundy.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafalad
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jimmy's got better fixtures? DCL has been pretty good for me tbf.

        Open Controls
  6. Donny_Rover
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    A horrible few weeks mean I’ve slipped from the top 2k to about 15k, so I’ve pushed the WC button to arrest the slide. Current team (no cash in the bank), any suggested improvements?

    McCarthy - Pope
    Soyuncu - TAA - Boly - Van Dijk - O’Connell
    Salah - KdB - Son - Traore - Cantwell
    Ings - Jiménez - Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would definitely not WC that. Solid team.

      Open Controls
    2. Jafalad
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Can't help feeling Mane is going to be needed again.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafalad
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Losing VVD and Son looks the way forward.

        Open Controls
  7. Daghe Munegu
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    2 ft 1.3 itb

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Sidibé
    Salah KDB Martial Grealish Moura
    Vardy Ings

    Button Long Rico Reid

    Long + Moura + Sidibé to Jimenez + Traoré + Boly worth - 4?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Oh my gosh a fellow Moura owner! Worth the hit although id consider an Armstrong punt over Traore

      Open Controls
  8. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Im still being haunted by Mane 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      First time he's hit me this year.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      just now

      Same mate, woke up in cold sweats and everything again...

      Open Controls
  9. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you rather?

    Son and DCL
    or
    Vardy and Grealish (play Hayden in blank)

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      1 min ago

      Son and DCL

      Open Controls
  10. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play Hendo or McCarthy?

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hendo, unless SHU defender then go Mc.

      Spread the risk. I'm playing Hendo and doing Stevens to Boly, playing C Taylor.

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hendo.

      Villa usually always score.

      Open Controls
  11. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Better option out of these?

    A) Boly & Mane
    B) VVD & KDB/Son

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. Goonerly
    • 2 Years
    just now

    After seeing Saiss taking a few free kicks of late, and Wolves producing back-to-back clean sheets, could he be a punt on only 4.4?
    Looking to move out Holgate and don't see a whole lot of exciting options (already own Sheffield defence, Lascelles).

    Open Controls

