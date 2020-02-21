The Fantasy Flutter: Goals in short supply for shot-shy Palace and Newcastle

There’s more to football fandom than Fantasy management, with some of our readers enjoying a flutter now and again, too.

In this new weekly feature, we turn to the data available in our Members Area to help us make some – hopefully – informed punts on the weekend’s action.

And please always remember with gambling: when the fun stops, stop.

The two teams with the fewest number of attempts on goal, shots on target and big chances in 2020 meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are scoring at a rate of less than a goal a game this season and, while Palace have not kept a clean sheet in two months, 18 of their 26 fixtures in 2019/20 have seen two goals scored or fewer.

Indeed, when we look at the Eagles’ matches against teams in the bottom half this campaign, only two (both against West Ham, curiously) have featured more than two goals.

Bet365 are offering 8/15 on under 2.5 goals for this clash in south London, while those wishing to go that one step further can get 7/4 on under 1.5 goals with Betfair and 13/2 on a goalless draw with BoyleSports.

On the subject of clean sheets, Wolverhampton Wanderers have kept five in ten matches when Willy Boly has been available – but only one in 16 without their fit-again centre-half.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have recorded back-to-back shut-outs since Boly returned to the starting XI in Gameweek 25 and also prevented Espanyol from scoring in Thursday’s Europa League tie.

Their opponents on Sunday, Norwich City, have scored just six goals on their travels this season, fewer than any other side in the division.

Wolves are 29/20 to win to nil with Marathon Sports this weekend.

For those who prefer cheering on goals rather than clean sheets, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a man in form.

While a trip to Arsenal may pose Everton some problems, Calvert-Lewin has had more headed attempts on goal than any other Premier League player since Carlo Ancelotti took charge in Gameweek 19.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have allowed more headed attempts than any other club since Mikel Arteta assumed control on Boxing Day.

Calvert-Lewin is 21/10 to score anytime with Bet365, who give you a generous 7/1 on the Everton man to be the first goalscorer at the Emirates.

You won’t get much bang for your buck by backing Liverpool outright at home to West Ham but, with David Moyes admitting that the Hammers have problems at dead-ball situations, how about a small wager on Virgil van Dijk to grab a goal on Monday?

Only three players have had more headed attempts from set plays than the Dutchman this season, while no FPL defender – not even John Lundstram – has scored more Premier League goals in 2019/20.

Van Dijk is 5/1 with Betfair to score any time and 16/1 with Bet365 to grab the first goal at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s chief corner-taker and supplier of 12 goals already this season, is 6/4 with Betfair to grab an assist.

All odds were correct at the time of writing. Be sure to check the terms and conditions that apply on all those offers and, of course, they are only available to those aged 18 or over. If you’re going to wager, please always gamble responsibly.

