Pro Pundit Teams February 27

The Chelsea and Arsenal FPL assets I’m eyeing up beyond Blank Gameweek 28

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman, discusses Bruno Fernandes, Chelsea and Arsenal assets, Kevin De Bruyne, Blank Gameweek 28 plans and more in his latest article.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) has only pulled on a Manchester United shirt four times, but has hit the ground running.

After an encouraging debut, he has got better with each game. 

On Sunday, he scored his first United goal and assisted another in a 3-0 win against Watford. It was an all-round midfield masterclass. 

I expect him to play various positions over the forthcoming months: he can be a box-to-box midfielder, a no 10 and sometimes deeper in a two. Add free-kicks, corners and penalties into the mix, and we’ve got ourselves one hell of a differential for the season run-in.

Next up for United is Everton and Jordan Pickford (£5.3m), who has conceded eight goals from the last 11 shots on target he’s faced. 

Fernandes’s 14-point haul, combined with returns for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m), contributed to my Gameweek 27 score of 63 points, which has seen my overall rank rise to 27,495.

For those of you who read my last article, you will know I had decided to move Neal Maupay (£5.8m) on, and was considering Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m), Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Diogo Jota (£6.2m) as a replacement.

However, the arm injury sustained by Son Heung-min (£9.9m), and resulting move to Fernandes, increased my forward budget, and enabled a move for Raúl Jiménez (£7.9m).

Despite Calvert-Lewin and Jota outscoring him in Gameweek 27, I’m hopeful it will pay off long term.

Also, a quick word on Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), who I sold ahead of Gameweek 24. Since making the move, his replacements (Son and now Fernandes) have outscored him by 42 points to 26. Yes, he’s probably the most complete footballer in the world right now and possibly on penalties, but is he an ‘essential’ FPL asset for the entire season? Not for me. 

Looking ahead, Arsenal’s next four games after their blank Gameweek are against West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton (if they fail to progress in the FA Cup) and Norwich City. 

They possess a forward in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) who was the league’s joint-top goalscorer last season, and his double in the 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday puts him back on top of this year’s rankings, alongside Jamie Vardy (£9.7m). 

It’s now six goals in his last seven league games, and 49 goals in 74 league appearances since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018. He probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves for his goalscoring record but his numbers speak for themselves, and if Vardy were to blank against Norwich on Friday night, I’d be tempted to switch.

Dani Ceballos‘ (£5.2m) return to the starting XI on the right side of the double pivot in Gameweek 26 has had a positive effect on Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m), who has one goal, three assists and has created more chances (eight) than any other midfielder over the last two Gameweeks. 

That’s something to monitor, but it’s 18-year-old Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) on the opposite flank who I’m most interested in. 

Despite racking up the majority of his minutes at left-back (he’s classified as an FPL midfielder), he continues to thrive and provided his tenth assist of the season in all competitions against Everton. In fact, no other player has recorded more Fantasy assists (three) than him over the last five Gameweeks. 

For those concerned about his ‘reverse OOP’ prospects, this average position map from Arsenal’s recent win against Newcastle United suggests it may not be an issue.

With Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) out with a shoulder injury, the only thing to keep an eye on is the return of Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), who could threaten Saka’s minutes once fit.

Arsenal are now unbeaten in ten matches, and with only four points separating them from fifth place, which will provide a Champions League spot if Manchester City’s ban is upheld, it’s all still to play for.

Just above Arsenal in the table are Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have now gone four consecutive games without conceding – which corresponds with Willy Boly’s (£4.7m) return from injury. Only Liverpool have conceded fewer big chances than Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops since Gameweek 25 and investing in one of their defensive assets looks like a sound move.

Further forward, Adama Traoré (£5.9m) and Jiménez get all the hype, but if they continue in a 3-5-2, Jota could be the best option out of the lot.

Ahead of Gameweek 28, I’m interested in Harvey Barnes (£6.0m), who I talked up on the Scoutcast a few weeks back. Leicester City now have four matches they’re expected to win, and their opponents on Friday, Norwich, will probably be without Christoph Zimmermann (£4.4m). 

When Zimmermann starts, the Canaries have conceded 22 goals in 15 games; without him it’s 29 in 12. Vardy and co won’t have a better opportunity to get back on track.

I also like Chelsea’s forthcoming run of fixtures. They won’t play Bayern Munich every week, and their underlying numbers remain good, despite winning just five of their last 15 league games. 

I like Reece James (£5.0m) a lot, and this quote confirms how highly he’s thought of by manager Frank Lampard:

I tried to get him on loan at Derby last January. His delivery is too good, and when I say ‘too good’, I’m joking but I mean that we need to read what he’s doing. We need to get bodies in the box because that’s a huge asset. He’s a great kid who’s going to be a huge player for Chelsea. Without getting too far ahead, even though Trent is that good he’ll be challenging him.

If only Chelsea had a decent goalkeeper…

It’s hard to get excited by anyone further forward, but there are several soon-to-be returning options, like Christian Pulisic (£6.9m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.3m), who could shake things up.

So, here’s how I’m currently setup ahead of Gameweek 28, with either Barnes or James likely to come in.

Thanks for reading… until next time.

Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history | https://fplgeneral.com/articles/elite-64-manager-profile-tom-freeman/”

  1. Le Bluff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Posted this as a reply to a question but it might be worth a post in itself...

    For me personally, I think the Grealish > Barnes transfer can potentially wait a week.

    It'll mean I have to field one of B Williams or Greenwood instead, but I think having 2 FTs and FULL KNOWLEDGE of GW 31 next week will be crucial.

    Norwich at home are slightly more resolute than away (only conceded 4 in their last 4 home games), so a Barnes return or haul even isn't a foregone conclusion.

    If Newcastle beat West Brom then Newcastle v Villa is a blank so, if that happens, I think you can:

    > Do the Grealish > Barnes transfer next week
    > Commit to FH GW 31
    > Attack the AVL fixture for Leicester, which is better than Norwich away.

    For me personally, doing Grealish > Barnes this week effectively commits me to FH'ing in GW 31 which I don't want to do just yet. And I don't think Barnes provides enough upside to warrant that.

    1. Greenbackbøøg…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Do you really want to keep Grealish for Leicester away and Chelsea?

  2. Greenbackbøøg…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Will there be more cancelled games in gw31 or this gw? Worth saving free hit for 31?

    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Deffo save FH if you can

      1. Greenbackbøøg…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Would involve taking a hit but thats ok

    2. Marmalade Forest
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      It depends what your team is.

      If you have six or more assets from Wolves, Burnley, Watford and Bournemouth, then you could avoid the FH in both.

      Ensuring your transfers tend to these teams and the teams that feature in whoever loses the Norwich/Spurs Facup game, you could field 9-11 in BGW31 with little to no hits.

      Your team might look a bit week for 2/3 weeks mind, and you’ll want to wildcard out of it in 32/33.

  3. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA VVD Soy Rico
    Salah traore Cantwell
    Vardy Jimmy DCL
    Button KDB Grealish O'Connell

    1 ft 4.4m itb

    Rico to Doherty / R Perreria
    Grealish to B Fernandes or H Barnes
    Or both for a hit?

    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both

      1. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        cheers - I think I prefer Fernades and Doherty

  4. LSP
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Grealish to..

    A) Mount
    B) Armstrong
    C) Save

    1 FT, 0.1 FT

    Henderson
    Williams - Soyuncu - Robbo - TAA
    Cantwell - Maddison - Salah
    Ings - Jiminez - Vardy

    McGovern - Grealish - Stevens - KDB

    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Similar sides in a way. I am planning to move on Grealish too. Would stay away from Chelsea though personally. Armstrong a shout, but double Southampton is risky. Anyone else to consider?

  5. Flynny
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hi....what are auba owners planning to do?

    A....bench

    B....sell for vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am not an Auba owner, but surely A

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. Flynny
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  6. Lav
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    11m for a defender and midfielder. Ideas?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Boly Barnes

      1. Lav
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        No love for Burnley? Is that due to tricky fixtures?

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheap but not much prospect of attacking returns from their defenders. Pope is always good for saves and bonus.

          1. Lav
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeah true. Should have binned Guaita ages ago, but needed to rework other areas. He stays for now. I think these two moves you proposed are actually best. Cannot see much value anywhere else to be honest. Thank you.

      2. JoeSoap
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Decent shout. Both good fixtures

  7. Atters
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Start Boly or Lascelles?

    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Lascelles, but it is tough because I think Boly can get something.

    2. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Lascelles for me

  8. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    The motto of Fantasy Football should be "the best-laid plans of mice and men (and women)" 😀

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      “Gang aft aglay”

      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They sure do.

  9. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Better upgrade here:

    A: Lundy > Boly (tot) and play 5-2-3 this gw
    B: Grealish > Barnes and play 433. Will take out Lundy next gw

    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Lav
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Team if I do Holgate + Grealish to Boly + Barnes for free:

    Guaita
    TAA Boly Lascelles Tanganga
    Salah Mane Barnes
    Vardy Jimenez Ings

    4.0 Cantwell KDB* Stevens*

    1. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      play cantwell over one of the cheaper defenders ?

      1. Lav
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Could do. Those moves look good though for short/longish term?

        1. BOATIES FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          whats your plan for 31? free hit or bring starters in

          1. Lav
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Could be free hit yes. Not as up to date as I would like to be. What fixture are likely to be postponed in 31?

            1. BOATIES FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Burnley vs Watford
              Wolves vs Bournmouth

              are the only games that are confirmed on at present

              1. Lav
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Free hit at that rate then for sure.

  11. JoeSoap
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any preference for this week & beyond?

    A. Lascelles
    B. C. Taylor
    C. J. Ward

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      C Taylor

      1. Lav
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      b

      1. JoeSoap
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks All

  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bottomed last article. Bench one from following ( thinking probably C ). Also would you use free on Mooy to Armstrong or too much Southampton?

    A Boly (tot)
    B Mooy (CRY)
    C Fernández (BUR)
    D DCL (MUN)


    Mooy to Armstrong

    1 Yes or
    2 No

    Pope
    TAA Boly Stephens
    Mané (c) Salah Barnes Mooy
    Ings DCL Jiménez

    Henderson Fernández KDB Stevens

    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      I would bench Fernandez I think yes. Tough call though, but Boly more of a threat, likewise with DCL.

      Maybe too much Southampton yes, but can you move Mooy to anyone else?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thanks. Only up to 5.8 m. Any suggestions welcome?

        1. Lav
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Just missing the cut off on some class mids which is tough. Snodgrass punt?

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks, not so keen on WHam to be honest. Thinking perhaps Jorginho, good fixture and on pens. Although perhaps best to play Mooy v Palace- only week likely to play 5th mid and if Brighton going to score he should be involved

  13. El Presidente
    25 mins ago

    I have stopped reading at this.

    "Yes, he’s probably the most complete footballer in the world right now and possibly on penalties, but is he an ‘essential’ FPL asset for the entire season? Not for me."

    1. Lav
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Quite shocking tbh.

      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Shocking, why?

        1. Lav
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          KDB absolutely essential

          1. avfc82
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            just now

            He's scored one league goal this year, which kinda proves he hasn't been essential for the last seven Gameweeks.

    2. Men in green tights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      All depends if you can afford him and bit about fixtures,
      Currently I have ditched him as city have struggled a bit in the league (also bgw) and there are other options about which give your team more depth especially with squad rotation coming into effect with all the European games

    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      That is true though.

    4. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      This subject divides people, and I guess that's the beauty of the game.

      My argument is, Bruno Fernandes has scored the same amount of league goals as De Bruyne in 2020, one, and I don't think holding him for the entire season is absolutely necessary.

      My replacements Son, and then Fernandes, have comfortably outscored him over the last four Gameweeks, but for sure, if a double gets announced, he'll be straight back in.

      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Will you enough money ITB to get him back comfortably?

        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes, that won't be a problem.

        2. Men in green tights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Most people will some sort of game plan for this

      2. Men in green tights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Agree with this

      3. FOO FIGHTER
        just now

        I also got in Fernandes for KDB. I am happy to go without KDB from 28 right up to 32 and then decide whether I need him.

        Not the first time I have not had KDB this season and did relatively well and based on his fixtures and blanks 28 to 32 just going to ride the wave without him.

  14. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Need a ace BGW28 12.5m def & mid combo? Any ideas?

    Have TAA, Stephens, Rico, Salah & Cantwell already....

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Doherty and Barnes/Sarr

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Doherty really worry it this season?

        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          For next few weeks, yes. Can get rid after that

        2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Martial and Saiss is also an option

      2. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        And Barnes better than Pérez?

        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Based on last few weeks, yes.

          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Barnes or Mount yah reckon?

    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers Holmes, all very good ideas, many thanks....

  15. CFC1990
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who is the best midfield player under 5.2m who I can play this week and is likely to play in GW31?

    Cantwell? Norwich need to start doing something now to stay up

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cantwell is shorter anytime scorer odds than the much jizzed-over Barnes this GW.

  16. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Too many people hyping Barnes up. I’d rather have Pérez, bigger haul potential

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Too many? Only 29k has brought him in.

      41k for Perez, 75k for Maddison

      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Guess he means too many on here

    2. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Watch recent Leicester highlights. Will show why Barnes is being hyped.

  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Barnes and James are great differentials ain't they, hopefully they can add to my 7 greens in a row

  18. evilfish
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Martial or Maddison? Have both Bruno and Vardy.

  19. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Holgate TAA Gomez Rico*
    Salah Dendoncker Traore*
    Vardy Jimenez
    (Button Egan Grealish KDB Auba)

    2FT & 0.1ITB - currently have anywhere between 8-10 players depending on Rico & Traore:

    a) Rico & Grealish > Stephens & Barnes
    b) Egan, Grealish & Dendoncker > Saiss, Armstrong & Barnes (-4)
    c) Egan, Grealish & Traore > Taylor, Fernandes & Saka (-4)

    1. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Im doing A but getting Boly instead of Stephens

      1. Lav
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This, and I am dropping Holgate instead

  20. LOLarov
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any chance Kelly OR Rico starts this weekend ?

    1. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Rico much more likely than Kelly, although Rico still not that likely

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      5% and 30% (so 33.5% chance at least one will start I reckon)

    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      just now

      None and slim.

  21. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Captain TAA or Salah?

  22. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Should i take a hit to sell Alli?I have Barnes,Salah,Martial.No descent picks.

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Try Richarlison

      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        just now

        cheers

  23. HarryB29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FT gives this team for GW28:

    McCarthy
    Boly TAA Lascelles Soyuncu
    Salah Barnes Mane
    Jimenez Vardy Ings

    Button Hayden KDB O'Connell

    Look ok?

    1. Azzastaan
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Very good

  24. Azzastaan
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Grealish to A. Barnes or B. Maddison

    Please and thanks

    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maddison nailed.

    2. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Maddison out of the two, only going for Barnes as much cheaper

  25. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    When is Ndidi due back? He’s the reason for a below par Leicester correct?

  26. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why and who started ahead of Barnes last week and who did he come on for at half time. Might he be benched again this week?

    1. HarryB29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Iheanacho, got injured and came on for him. Consensus seems to be that Barnes was only benched due to formation change, which was apparently only used since it was against Man City

  27. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    So Im ranked better than one of the best FPL managers in the world....I wonder what that makes me.

    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A mad motha

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A legend in your own lunchtime

      1. Maddamotha
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Too bad im 3rd in my ML.

  28. Lav
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start 1:

    A. Cantwell
    B. Tanganga

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

