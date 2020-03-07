Robertson only key absentee as Klopp names strong Liverpool side

Injury has struck owners of key Liverpool assets again as Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is absent from the matchday squad in Double Gameweek 29.

Jurgen Klopp revealed prior to kick-off that the Scottish international had picked up a slight issue in the week.

“Robertson would have started today but then he felt [something] slightly. But it’s all good, it will be fine for Wednesday. But not for today. We didn’t want to have him on the bench and see Robbo and think, ‘Maybe we can bring you [on].’ It wouldn’t make sense today. That’s the reason and he will be fine.” – Jurgen Klopp

With Bournemouth coming to Anfield, James Milner (£5.3m) has been selected in his place, taking up the left-back berth.

More frustrating for Robertson’s 20.7% ownership is the fact that most other defensive assets are in place for this lunch-time meeting.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) retains his place on the right-hand side of defence while Joe Gomez (£5.3m) returns alongside Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) at centre-back.

However, owners of Liverpool assets knew they were coming into this weekend with some doubts over their clean sheet potential in light of a recent injury to Alisson Becker (£6.2m).

Klopp revealed that the Brazilian had sustained a hip muscle injury in training this week, paving the way for Adrian (£4.0m) to come back into the team.

Liverpool kept just two clean sheets in the 10 league matches that the former West Ham man was the custodian for.

Thankfully, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Sadio Mané (£12.4m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) lead the line for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth arrive at Anfield with some issues of their own, Josh King (£6.1m) missing the game with a hamstring problem.

That sees Junior Stanislas (£5.9m) come in to play on the left flank of a front-three, which also features Callum Wilson (£7.4m) and Ryan Fraser (£6.8m).

Liverpool XI: Adrian; Milner, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; A Smith, Aké, S Cook, Stacey; Billing, Lerma, L Cook; Stanislas, C Wilson, Fraser.

