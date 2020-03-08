607
Scout Notes March 8

Aubameyang has work to do at Man City after West Ham blank

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United

  • Goals: Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m)
  • Assists: Mesut Özil (£7.2m)
  • Bonus Points: Bernd Leno x3 (£5.0m), Lacazette x2, David Luiz x1 (£5.7m)

West Ham contrived to lose a match they really could have won as Arsenal’s most popular double Gameweek picks blanked.

David Moyes’ side should have secured at least a point from their trip to The Emirates, out-shooting their hosts 14 to nine and hitting the target six times to Arsenal’s two.

But the Hammers found home keeper Bernd Leno (£5.0m) in fine form, the German making six saves on his way to the maximum bonus point award and his first double-digit haul of the season.

Leno now has three clean sheets from his last four starts and five since Mikel Arteta took over as coach in Gameweek 21. He’d managed just two all season before that – a clear sign that Arsenal’s defensive assets are finally well worth a look.

David Luiz (£5.7m) joined Leno in the bonus point mix, but neither player is owned by more than 5.5% of FPL managers.

Indeed, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m and 27.8%) enjoys double-figure ownership, and the striker was the second-most captained player of Gameweek 29, with 1.1 million managers handing him the armband.

The Gabon international promptly blanked against the Hammers, managing just one off-target effort in a limp display, although that lack of attacking bite was the story of the day for all of the Gunners’ assets.

Their winning goal came from substitute Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m), who scored from close range courtesy of an assist from Mesut Özil (£7.2m). The strike was initially ruled out for offside, only for VAR to overturn the decision after a lengthy delay.

It was the Frenchman’s second goal in three Gameweeks. He’s also provided an assist in that time, which is excellent work seeing as he’s been given just 36 minutes of action and didn’t feature at all last time out.

Özil, meanwhile, has started all three of those Gameweeks and has a goal and an assist to show for his work.

Neither player, however, is exactly popular in FPL, with Lacazette owned by 2.1% and the German just 1.5%.

West Ham assets are also flying under the radar, although they have the lack of double matches in this Gameweek to explain their current shortage of owners.

Their fixtures are also another strong reason for that, with Wolves, Spurs and Chelsea to come over the next three Gameweeks, even if that Tottenham match is one of only four taking place in Gameweek 31.

But the Hammers’ recent form is not so bad, involving an unlucky loss to Liverpool, an emphatic victory over Southampton and now this near-miss at Arsenal.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m) was the stand-out performer against Southampton, with a goal and an assist, but he fluffed his lines today, missing good chances either side of half-time and conspiring with Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) to blow another excellent opportunity as West Ham’s swift counter-attacks troubled Arsenal throughout the match.

That didn’t stop Moyes singing Antonio’s praises.

“He gives us so much and offers us so much. He has improved, his fitness levels are up, his game is improving.” – David Moyes

Haller forced Leno into one fine save and the keeper did even better to divert an early Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) onto the post.

The goal aside, Arsenal’s efforts were much more sporadic, with the best effort a Sokratis Papastathopoulos (£4.8m) header, from an Aubameyang cross, that came off the bar.

Small wonder that Moyes was happier with the display than the result.

“I told them they played really well. We did against Liverpool and Southampton, but it’s only three points from three games. I’d rather play not so well and win the game, but you couldn’t fault the players.” – David Moyes

It will take more than that – and the shift to kinder fixtures that occurs in Gameweek 33 – to tempt Fantasy managers into investment in West Ham players bar, presumably, a Free Hit selection for Gameweek 31.

Antonio would surely feature for many in that scenario, with Haller, the lively Bowen and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m), who topped the attempts chart at Arsenal with four, also worth a look.

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass (£5.3m) is another that might be considered, although he’s not started a match since Gameweek 27.

A defence that hasn’t kept a clean sheet for nine matches is considerably less appealing, however.

The Gunners still have a second match, against Manchester City, to bring in some points for those who took a punt on their stars this week.

But a blank Gameweek 31 means further interest in their players is unlikely to kick until they’re back in action, against Norwich, at the start of April.

Arsenal under Arteta are clearly heading in the right direction. They’ve lost just once in the league since he took over and their defensive improvement, as mentioned, is there for all to see and invest in, with today’s debutant, Pablo Mari (£4.8m), a relatively cheap option should he now hold down a regular place.

The coach was keen to talk up Mari after the match.

“He is doing well, he’s adapted really well – it is not an easy league and a central defender, in my opinion, to play in the Premier League is one of the toughest positions to play for any foreign player.” – Mikel Arteta

Attacking returns, beyond Aubameyang’s, are harder to predict, unless Lacazette is brought back into the starting XI.

Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m), who enjoyed a 133,614 surge in ownership for this week’s double, blanked against West Ham and remains a returner of big scores but many more blanks, while the budget charms of midfielder Bukayo Saka (£4.6m) are offset by his current role as left-back.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Saka, Mari, Luiz, Sokratis; Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Özil (Bellerin 88′), Pépé (Nelson 69′); Nketiah (Lacazette 59′).

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Ngakia; Noble (Soucek 81′), Rice; Antonio, Fornals (Anderson 87′), Bowen (Snodgrass 90′); Haller.

607 Comments
  1. KUNingas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts about these moves? With Deeney would leave 0.0 ITB, if priced out then Wood.

    Rico, Vardy, Maddison -> Doherty, Alli, Deeney/Wood (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Would give me this team for GW31

      Pope
      TAA, Robbo, Doherty, Saiss
      Salah, Alli
      Jimenez, Deeney/Wood

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Shame wood has City away. Moves look decent. Deeney probably better

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Would like to do these moves for GW31 but have to use one FT this week. So basically if one FT, it should be Vardy -> Deeney/Wood

        Open Controls
  2. BNMC
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    For you guys with 8 "playing" attackers (no bench fodder), how do you manage? Personally I can't handle having to decide to bench an attacker, so I've stuck with Dendoncker/Cantwell all season.

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Agree with you. Dendo/Cantwell/Greenwood much easier to solve benching

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I just pretend a red arrow is good

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Really dont understand those teams. Its a waste of funds

      Open Controls
    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I save up my benched points at the end of a season and take the family away on holiday to Benidorm.

      Open Controls
  3. Playing_the_Numbers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Guys, if Man City qualify for CL next round do we think De Bruyne's minutes in Premier League will start to get reduced in the last several GWs? I would expect him to get rested against Burnley but am not sure for the matches after that.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Most likely yeah.

      Open Controls
    2. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I actually think he's got a good chance of starting against Burnley, if his injury causes him to miss both the DGW games. Would beneficial for his match fitness to not throw him in against RM. All depends on how serious it is though

      Open Controls
      1. Playing_the_Numbers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I'm pretty sure that ''injury'' is just Pep minds game. I believe KDB will play both matches in DGW29 since they are derby games and there is plenty of time for him to recover before Real Madrid game.

        Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    0.1 short of this 🙁

    Salah+Aurier >> Sterling+Alonso.

    Any other moves you can see? Will likely FH31 and WC32.

    McCarthy
    Aurier / Trent / Soy
    Bruno / Salah / KDB / Barnes
    Jiménez / Auba / Ings
    (McGov, Traoré*, Lunds, Rico)

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Get Azpilicueta

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Like the sterling punt?

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          I’ll answer this after today 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Love it. Ballsy. Same strategy too.
      Captain alonso?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        I can’t do it though mate, 0.1 short! So annoying

        Open Controls
  5. Arteta
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    If Everton win today there will be just 6 points difference between 4th and 12th. What a crazy season.

    Open Controls
    1. si
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      A lot of average teams.

      Open Controls
  6. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    1-0 with KDB scoring the only goal anyone? As a United fan, I hate myself.

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      1-1, Bruno to score too.

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Do you want that? That’s disgusting if so mate haha

      Open Controls
    3. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      1-2

      KDB, Fredx2

      United fan

      Open Controls
      1. Long ago I drew a walrus
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        This. Or Phil Jones, not even dead teams own him

        Open Controls
    4. KDB4PREZ
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      You call yourself a “fan”

      Open Controls
    5. Dannyb
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Fan? Dont think so.

      Open Controls
    6. gergin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Walker assist and we have a deal?

      Open Controls
  7. si
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    I imagine I am the only Ederson (c) in the universe?

    Open Controls
    1. XABI 15
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      dont think anyone in Top 100k has him captain, so pretty good differential

      Open Controls
    2. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      some one was there, posted pages back

      Open Controls
    3. Destroyer of teams
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      My mate did it

      Open Controls
  8. Rashford FC
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Best midfielder for 6.5m? Struggling for options

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      If you're looking for someone that plays in 31:
      Bowen, Sarr, McNeil

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Sarr?

      Open Controls
    3. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Sarr no brainier

      - Great form:- Sarr has been involved in 9 goals in 12 pl starts (5g 4a)

      - Great fixtures:- (cry LEI bur SOT che NOR NEW whu)

      - Plays gw31

      - Bargain price of 6.2m

      - Great differential:- owned by only 0.3% in top10k

      - Watford got something to play for ie relegation battle. Hence he'll give it all with no room for complacency

      - Not to forget great underlying stats as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Rashford FC
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Thank you so much. Choice made.

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          *Correction owned by only 10.6% in top10k

          * Fixtures (LEI bur SOT che NOR NEW whu)

          Open Controls
    4. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  9. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Effective -12 over 3 GW's will give me this team for the BGW

    Pope
    Robertson PvA Saiss
    Mane Salah McNeil Doncker
    Jimenez Deeney

    Should I be rather playing my FH, where my team would look something like this..??

    Foster
    Doherty TAA Boly
    Alli Salah Mane McNeil
    Wood Deeney Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I certainly wouldn't be taking a -12 to get 9 players + Donker.

      In fact, with BB & TC, I'd be delighted with an extra 12 point return. FH is a little bit harder to quantify what I'd be happy with - but 12 points is still 12 points. I'd just play the FH

      Open Controls
  10. HollywoodXI
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Mahrez, DCL and Bruno to play. What should I expect points wise from them?

    Open Controls
  11. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Who you prefer more for next 3

    A) Mane:- eve CPL mci

    B) KDB:- (BUR-rested for cl) Blank LIV

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Can own only 1 im afraid

        Open Controls
        1. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Mane

          Open Controls
  12. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    When are you planning to use the WC after the DGW34 announcement?

    In GW32 or 33?

    or Maybe you're using the FH in 34?

    Open Controls
    1. Wally banter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      if there is only 3 dgw fixs then try to bb without much damage in 34 and wc 35, fh 37/38

      Open Controls
      1. Wally banter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        all together, its all up in the air...for the moment thinking about till gw 32 only...

        Open Controls
    2. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      If there’s a double in 34 I’ll use it in 32 or 33. Otherwise will try and hold out to 36

      Open Controls
    3. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      33 I think as most of my players have an easy game in gw32.

      Open Controls
  13. Warby84
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Dúbravka
    Trent Doherty Robertson
    Richarlison Sarr Fernandes Salah
    Jota Aubameyang(C) Jiménez

    McCarthy Fernandez Bertrand Mooy

    Gtg?

    On free hit this week and currently green arrow From 130k Up to 105k so took a -8 stMax Ings Pereira—-> Jota Sarr Doherty

    Still have 3 city and 3 Arsenal so hoping for an even bigger green by Wednesday

    Open Controls
  14. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is McBurnie the worst striker in the PL or what. Utterly wasteful in every game.

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      McGoldrick is even worse. Guy Cant hit a barns door

      Open Controls
      1. Long ago I drew a walrus
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        The new guy, Zivkovic, has somehow fallen in price 3 times already. People must have expected him to walk into the starting XI

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        McGoalDraught!

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Lots of dross this year. Benteke, Joelinton, Solanke all giving McBurnie a run for his money

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Wesley says Hi

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          I considered him but I think those 4 others are on another level

          Open Controls
        2. BNMC
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Wesley actually scored a few goals before his injury.

          Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Benteke, Joelinton, Ikenacho - all worse.

      Open Controls
  15. Jeanz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Do we have a good idea of DGW34/37 teams?

    Open Controls
  16. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Morning everyone, I need your help for next GW.........
    Bench two. ??
    A, Lascelles (h) SHU
    B, Stephens (a) NOR
    C, Saka, ( a) Brighton
    D, Cantwell (h) SOU

    Open Controls
  17. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Which is better

    A) DCL (blank,LEI,tot)
    B) Deeney (bur,SOT,che) -4pts

    Open Controls
    1. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A means 0pt as no sub for DCL blank

      Open Controls
    2. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      You’d have to think B

      Open Controls
  18. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Are A.Traoré owners holding?

    Waste of a 3x Wolves spot!

    Don’t want to take more than a -4 though

    Open Controls
    1. gergin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Holding, need a additional transfer to change him.

      Open Controls
  19. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    This acceptable for the blank?

    Pope
    Saiss / TAA / Robbo / Tanganga
    Moutinho / Salah (c)
    Jiminez / Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Trossard or not Trossard
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'm no expert but I believe so.

      Open Controls
  20. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    What's better for GW31, 2 points from Mane or 4 points from Wood+Antonio?

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Mane

      Open Controls
  21. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Yes or no?
    VVD + KDB > C.Taylor + Mane -4.

    Only FH left. Saving for 34 or 37.
    Mane or Salah can return to KDB later.

    Open Controls
  22. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    For free in 31

    Ings+Fleck ➡️ J.Rodriguez/5.8+Sarr?

    Open Controls
  23. BNMC
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Auba owners, do you plan to hold? For me, it's either I sell him now or I keep him until the end of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Sell surely

      Open Controls
  24. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    People have realised that BGW 34 will feature similar teams to BGW 34 right?

    Open Controls
  25. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/simonrichards/status/1236353653583351808

    Open Controls

