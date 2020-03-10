Scoutcast tackles De Bruyne conundrum as Chelsea find form

The Scoutcast is back to discuss all of the key talking points ahead of Gameweek 30.

You can watch the show on our YouTube channel between 20:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT.

Firstly, we’ll discuss what to do with Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), who missed Sunday’s Manchester derby and is still a doubt for Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Then, Chelsea are the team to go under the microscope as they build some good form ahead of some favourable fixtures.

Finally, we continue to work on our advanced planning for Blank Gameweek 31 now that we have a greater idea about the fixtures and which players we may want – or not!

We will also consider the potential effect of Coronavirus on the Premier League, and, therefore, our Fantasy teams.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT