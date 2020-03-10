231
Podcast March 10

Scoutcast tackles De Bruyne conundrum as Chelsea find form

231 Comments
Share

The Scoutcast is back to discuss all of the key talking points ahead of Gameweek 30.

You can watch the show on our YouTube channel between 20:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT.

Firstly, we’ll discuss what to do with Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), who missed Sunday’s Manchester derby and is still a doubt for Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Then, Chelsea are the team to go under the microscope as they build some good form ahead of some favourable fixtures.

Finally, we continue to work on our advanced planning for Blank Gameweek 31 now that we have a greater idea about the fixtures and which players we may want – or not!

We will also consider the potential effect of Coronavirus on the Premier League, and, therefore, our Fantasy teams.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

231 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Messed up my GW31 planning - already have 3 Wolves but no Jiménez - what a casual lol 🙂 ..

    Open Controls
  2. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best 3 forwards for GW31 - Firmino, Jota and ??? (not Jiménez because already have 3 Wolves - casual-like error) - see above

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Wood, Deeney

      Open Controls
    2. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'm not back yet

        Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’d advise getting Wood.

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I can recommend a website if you like

        Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Predict the scoreline??

    NEW vs SHU

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      1-0

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      0-0 locked in already.
      Most obvious 0-0 in Prem history.

      3 BAPs for Henderson, Lundstram, Stevens & Lascelles.

      Open Controls
    3. TONY123
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      5-4, obvious goal fest

      Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best option? Still got FH, WC, BB.

    A. FH to something along these lines;

    Lloris
    Doherty / Trent / Tarko
    Mané / Salah / Sarr / Alli
    Jimenez / Jota / Wood
    (4.0, Antonio, Taylor, 4.0)

    B. Take back to back -4’s to get something along these lines (hit players in BOLD);

    Trent Aurier Rico? DOHERTY
    Salah Traore? SARR MANÉ
    Jimenez WOOD

    Open Controls
  5. TONY123
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    I put a bet on Leipzig and Atalanta wins with all four teams to score, are Spurs about to ruin everything again with their incompetence?

    Open Controls
    1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      looks like it

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Unlucky.

      They might swap GKs at half time to make it fair.

      Open Controls
  6. TakingTheMkhi
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    What would you do with the likes of Traore, Chilwell and KDB for blank GW31? Cross your fingers and legs and just pray? Gonna be taking a lot of hits otherwise..

    Open Controls
    1. PastaFasul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have the same 3 as well and have not come to a decision yet.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Well, no use to pray for Chillwell and kdb, they won’t play

      Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      No amount of praying is going to help you with chilwell and KDB in gw31.

      Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m confused

      Open Controls
  7. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    So has the Lord won his place back?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      We dont know. Play. Dont buy. Dont sell imo. Dont bench.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably a bit of in, out, shake it all about over the coming weeks.

      I’d be starting him this GW.

      Open Controls
  8. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hi lads.

    Who to play:

    Eagan or Fernandez from Newcastle in defense?

    They play against each other of course and have Hendo in goal already.

    Please advise and if possible why.

    Thanks lads. Appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Fernandez as he has a goal threat

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.