The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The first round of our second open-to-all Fantasy Premier League cup competition of 2019/20 took place in a shorter-than-expected Gameweek 29.

Manchester City v Arsenal was due to take place on Wednesday evening, of course, but the postponement of that match has brought the Gameweek to a premature conclusion.

FIRST ROUND RECAP

All results from the first round can be viewed here.

Six of our nine former winners who were in round one fell at the first hurdle.

Only Joe, Wild Rover and reigning champion Philman made it through to the next stage from this select group.

Joe defeated PELA0409 by 50 points to 35, while Wild Rover was a 45-42 winner over bitm2007.

Philman’s defence of his title began with a 55-46 victory over Baps Sniffer.

Ex-champions Gribude, Sleeping master, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, TH14 and Lokomotiv all bowed out, meanwhile.

Gribude and Lokomotiv were comprehensively beaten 74-28 and 83-42 by Gilbo88 and Rolls-Royce respectively, while in a much closer contest, A Manager Has No Name was edged out 37-36 by spurs.

Pirate Angel, Lulli XI and Saubarna Deep were the conquerors of TH17, Sleeping master and Leon Harris, with all three of those head to heads settled by seven FPL points or fewer.

On the editorial staff front, andy85wsm beat Carlton Palmer 67-41, while editor DavidMunday815 was defeated 58-47 by Binny.

Three of the 512 managers in the first round of the FFS Cup were inside the top 1k at the point of the Gameweek 29 deadline and they all progressed in round one.

rdamjam, who now sits at 53rd in the world, is the highest-ranked manager in the competition and saw off Wayne.burrows by 67 points to 63.

Our two other site users inside the top 1,000 before (and after) this weekend were prbaker1980 and Bury94, who ended the challenges of RedLightning and Chara’s Rangers respectively.

We now have another round two representative with a triple-figure overall rank after the completion of Gameweek 29.

PHILIPK overtook the OR of round one opponent GrecianDan with an 83-44 success and now lies in 965th place in the world.

The highest score of the first round was Dr Rabotnicki‘s 101, while the likely draft also hit a century.

Both managers used their Bench Boost chips in Gameweek 29.

SECOND ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the second round is available to view here.

Joe, Wild Rover and Philman next face Chalky77, faux C and aufeld respectively in their bids to win second FFS Cup titles.

Njdemon has the unenviable task of stopping rdamjam, while stamfordbridge, who finished fourth in our first FFS Cup of 2019/20, is up against another manager inside the top 1,000, prbaker1980.

JohnBlack faces PHILIPK and Kvelertak squares off against Bury94 in two ‘top 10k v top 1k’ clashes.

Santigold v theonefjef is our only other all-top 10k tie in round two.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29

Round 2 – Gameweek 30

Round 3 – Gameweek 31

Round 4 – Gameweek 32

Round 5 – Gameweek 33

Round 6 – Gameweek 34

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

