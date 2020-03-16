139
From Antonio to Ritchie: Fantasy assets who are playing ‘out of position’

In our latest Members article, we take a look at four Premier League players who have recently been deployed in more advanced roles.

We have drawn from the Opta player data available to subscribers in our Members Area to see how these positional changes have affected their games.

What do we mean by ‘out of position’?

In Fantasy terms, ‘out of position’ (or ‘OOP’) doesn’t necessarily denote square pegs in round holes.

It doesn’t mean centre-halves deputising at full-back, players occupying a different flank from normal or a Jeff Hendrick-type (£5.4m) conversion from a central midfielder into a jobbing wide-man.

All those things are relevant when assessing a player’s worth in Fantasy Premier League, of course, as a change in roles can enhance or lessen a player’s appeal.

But by ‘out of position’, we in this context mean a Fantasy asset whose classification in FPL no longer fits.

As a rule of thumb, FPL players are grouped by the following criteria at the start of every season, with the decision heavily influenced by where they spent the bulk of their time in the previous campaign:

  • Defenders: Centre-halves, full-backs, wing-backs.
  • Midfielders: Central midfielders, ‘number tens’, wingers (either in a 4-4-2, 4-5-1 or 4-3-3).
  • Forwards: Those who spearhead a three-man frontline, are paired in a strike duo or plough a lone furrow in attack.

Occasionally there is a misstep, with John Lundstram‘s (£4.8m) classification as an FPL defender a particularly glaring error, but most players fit neatly into the categories above and are accurately bracketed.

What FPL can’t vouch for at the start of every season is changes of system during the upcoming campaign, which occasionally throws up an ‘out of position’ asset for us to consider.

The cases of Lundstram and Anthony Martial (£7.9m) are already well-documented, with those two assets playing as a midfielder and forward respectively for the entirety of 2019/20, so we instead switch our focus to four players whose ‘out of position’ statuses are more recent developments.

  1. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    Roll on Thursday.

    Open Controls
  2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Really rolling out articles like this? 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Bouncebackability
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      Needs must.

      Open Controls
    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Imagine planning FPL moves a few weeks into a global pandemic where almost every country is on lockdown 😆

      Open Controls
    3. Soto Ayam
      1 min ago

      We're lucky that they write anything at all. I appreciate their effort. If you think this bad, wait until "which colour football kit has won the most games?" Appears, with appropriate data and xgc analysis to back it up

      Open Controls
  3. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 51 mins ago

    Players favourite biscuits article coming this time next week.

    Members only.

    Open Controls
    1. GanonTEK
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      They could call it The Digestive Digest

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        Episode #1 - Lewis Dunk

        Open Controls
        1. Roll The Dyche
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Followed by Matt Rich-Tea!

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 20 mins ago

            Zvonimir Bourbon

            Open Controls
            1. Long ago I drew a walrus
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              Jaffason Lerma

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                Oreo Romeu

                Open Controls
                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Malted Milik

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 2 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Kieron dyergestive

                    Open Controls
                    1. No Professionals
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Leroy wafer

                      Open Controls
    2. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Pool team with regards VAR - Jammy Dodgers. 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      KDB - Ginger Nuts.

      Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      No prizes for guessing Leicester players favorite biscuits.

      Open Controls
    5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Ruel Fox(‘s biscuits)

      Open Controls
    6. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Kammy Dodgers

      Open Controls
    7. lespaul
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Steve Cookie

      Open Controls
  4. GanonTEK
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 50 mins ago

    I really like Antonio. Doesn't play enough though and as a result not getting many returns. I had him for a time a few years ago. Maybe if he was with a different team he might get more game time?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      He's injury prone which is the main reason he has suffered limited game time

      Open Controls
      1. art2gee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        But is he cough-prone?

        Open Controls
  5. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 45 mins ago

    We've obviously been scaling back on FPL content given the current limbo we find ourselves in and quite a lot of what we'll publish will be COVID-related in the coming days. There'll be the occasional article like this, though; I understand some will find it bordering on the futile but we'll keep things ticking over with the odd piece for those interested, much as other websites are doing. Goes without saying that there'll be nothing in the way of GW32 planning, chip strategies or anything like that while everything is still up in the air. Hopefully the UEFA and Premier League meetings on Tuesday/Thursday will provide us with a bit more clarity, but who knows.

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 16 mins ago

      Fair play. Personally think this time, particularly with many now likely to be working from home, is ideal to consider bigger data trends such as:

      - Do 'shock' results happen more often in certain months (GW periods) or with certain teams?;
      - Does rotation happen nearer international breaks, Christmas period etc. and, if so, what types of player get rotated (e.g. full-backs more than centre-backs)?
      - We know about xG, xA, xGC etc. but is there an optimal period of time over which xG, xA, xGC are effective for future prediction e.g. is using the last 6 GWs of xG data, adjusted for fixture difficulty, more predictive than 2 GWs or 10 GWs?
      - Are there certain referees who give more penalties, red cards, yellow cards or perform differently when a match is televised (e.g. Anthony Taylor)?
      - Do certain teams perform better on TV or in early kick-offs / late kick-offs?
      - How do the top / top 5 most transferred in players actually perform for FPL managers after being transferred in? Is there truth in the 'wisdom of the crowd' with respect to transfers? (can do similar for most transferred out excluding those who are not injured)
      - Is there a new manager effect and is it more likely than not worth gambling on the new manager effect when considering FPL transfers

      I would be interested in whether FFS could do articles on these items and similar, larger data, ideas.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks very much for the suggestions. Goes without saying that we'll take on board any requests for article ideas over the coming weeks (especially as I don't have any of my own).

        Open Controls
      2. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        This!

        Most people have more time than usual so are well up for digesting content. Yes the current season is questionably futile until further notice, but this should be an opportunity to develop and test broader strategic content with a userbase ready and willing to give any article a go!

        Open Controls
    2. Stejson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      How about an article on biggest flops of the season?

      Open Controls
      1. baggs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        featuring me 🙁

        Open Controls
    3. Polka Wakey O'Dot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      UEFA and the PL have no say in any of this now...that moment has passed. I fully expect they will say nothing meaningful other than cede authority to where it already lies with a vague promise to update us with information when available.

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 30 mins ago

    Anyone here self isolating?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      I am now, for 2 weeks. My boy is off with a cough so that means I need to be too.

      Open Controls
      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 54 mins ago

        Good luck. Try boardgamearena.com. Hours of fun.

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 49 mins ago

          Cheers. Looks a decent site. Gonna have a good look.

          Though it did remind me of this 😀

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7on1ENH08LI

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Pillars
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            Ah fair, lest in this day and age and can online if you need delivery etc but sounds like you can pop to shops quickly anyway

            Open Controls
      2. Gnu Scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Who's the boy?

        I know you don't have kids........

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Mark. He left this place to spend more time with me.

          Open Controls
      3. Vinyl78LP
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        How will this work, so if you get a similar cough in say 12 days time - will your boy then need another 14 days hometime,

        Then another member of the household gets a cough on the next day 12, meaning you and the boy need yet another 14 days - even though CV not officially confirmed at any point - this could run and run !!

        Open Controls
    2. Salah Daze
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'm a school teacher in England. I use a total of four buses each day to and from my workplace. I'm surrounded by hundreds of children at work each day, including ones with coughs, runny noses, sneezes etc. I now have a sore throat, aching limbs and tiredness, which is "normal" for a teacher at this time in the school term at this time of year. I'm torn between following the UK Government line of business as usual for schools and following my own instincts which are that each day I go to work poses an increasingly greater risk to my own health. It's a conundrum; day by day I suppose.....

      Open Controls
      1. lespaul
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        Buy a car?

        Open Controls
        1. Gravless are for Kinnear
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          He's a 'low skilled' teacher. They shouldn't be able to afford cars

          Open Controls
      2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        You are putting children at risk.

        Open Controls
      3. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Are you for real?

        Open Controls
  7. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Massive long shot but here goes..

    I have some error codes coming up for my citroen ds3 2012

    1AA2
    16B4
    151A
    1A9C

    Anybody familiar with diagnostic codes?

    Open Controls
    1. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours ago

      Google?

      Open Controls
    2. -Klaus-
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      You sunk my battleship

      Open Controls
    3. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Bletchley Park has a good tour as a starting point

      Open Controls
    4. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      quick google came up with this

      d0n7.8uy @ (i1r0n

      Open Controls
  8. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Lol at the top 10k guy (girl, mutant) that used their free hit.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      You have the link? 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Him/her/it could take some hits (maybe partly as a preparing for BGW31) and wanted to cancel those hits.

      Open Controls
      1. Marmalade Forest
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I thought that. Then I thought, FH is worth more than 4 points surely. They must have taken 12+ points before realising the week would be cancelled.

        Or then I thought, they must have played it very early to catch price changes.

        Open Controls
    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Lol at top 10 OR who will never be remembered in a season that didn't exist.

      Open Controls
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
  9. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours ago

    Next competitive football will be August. Scrap this season. Reset.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      My neighbour who's a Pool fan is getting very concerned, saying think like that will be just our luck.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        things

        Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      No Karen. Let the season finish, take as long as needed, then have a half season, play everyone once. Have odd numbers in each league, so relegate one fewer. Saves all legal issues. Although historically a West Ham fan, they don't deserve a get out clause.

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        I think even finishing the current season causes issues. You've got contract issues, injuries, non injuries. No matter what happens with finishing it, it won't be fair for someone. Imagine Kane tearing it up destroying teams when he shouldn't have been fit for any of these games.

        Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Hard to say when we will see next competitive game of footie.
      We still dont know the full impact this pandemic will have on us (health, finance, etc.).

      Open Controls
  10. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    There is a WhatsApp video doing the rounds, Judd Trump lifting a trophy to an empty arena, cracked me up. Send it to every Livarpool fan you know if you can find it.

    Open Controls
  11. lespaul
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Hmmm still 4 matches going ahead according to the ticker

    Open Controls
  12. Checko
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Might be late asking this question, but if gameweeks are essentially going ahead, just with no games - does our FT allocation keep getting topped up?

    So if I have 2 FT's now, and use one - will it go back up to two after the next GW deadline?

    Fairly useful for those who have mediocre teams but no WC left. Assuming of course there will be a season to come back to.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yep, nothing has changed in how the system works. Just no games.

      Open Controls
  13. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    Idriss Elba has it now

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      It’s fashionable for the celebs to have it, they get the attention they crave.

      Open Controls
      1. Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yeah how do they get tested when nobody else can?!

        Open Controls
      2. Fantasy Gold
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Exactly this

        Open Controls
        1. SteveWOLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Celebrity with no symptoms - here’s a test

          Public with symptoms - stay at home and wait it out

          Open Controls
  14. Gazwaz80
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    More biscuit ( or food) names for footballers please, I know it’s puerile but really tickled me up 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. GanonTEK
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Klyian Mfrappé

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Matt Rich Tea

      Open Controls
    3. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Glen Murray Mints

      Open Controls
    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Teemu Cookie

      Open Controls
    5. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Engels Delight

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Seamus Colemans ( mustard)

        Open Controls
        1. Monkey Hanger
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Baines on toast.

          Open Controls
    6. Shaw Manc Redemption
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Caesar Salah

      Open Controls
    7. Shaw Manc Redemption
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Robertson's Jam
      Dunk in donuts

      I'll get my coat

      Open Controls
    8. lespaul
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Patrick burger

      Open Controls
    9. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Fabienbien barthez

      Open Controls
    10. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Oreo romeu

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Ah someone had done that one

        Open Controls
    11. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Craig shortbread

      Open Controls
    12. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      And after eating all that you will need some Holgate toothpaste.

      Open Controls
      1. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Bread Friedel
        Declan Rice
        Eggerson
        Milky Gundogan
        John Buttery
        Iheanachos

        Open Controls
  15. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    When you click into the fpl dream team for this week you get all the cheapest players in fpl lumped into one team,i can understand that.

    But when one click into gw highest points ??? you get some random team called Premier League XV who only made one move all season which using the wildcard chip on back on the 21st of August.

    I wonder why they chose that team?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      So no one gets a random claim to fame

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      No 1 ID and made no transfers.

      Open Controls
  16. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1/event/30

    Open Controls
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Lol i just copped it.

      His has id.no.1 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Marmalade Forest
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Makes me sick to the stomach this bloke has an ID of 1 but doesn’t actively play.

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          Sick to the stomach? Seriously? 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          No way someone was that eager with the f5 button pre season in order to get i.d.1 turn out be the ultimate casual when the season got going.

          Definitely grounds for a stewards enquiry on how a causal could be allowed to hold such a coveted title in the fpl world.

          Open Controls
        3. Nice Baps.
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Clearly FPL set a team up just before they went live. No one was ever going to get No.1

          Open Controls
  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Hard to believe only a week ago tonight since Barnes scored us owners 19 points- seems ages ago with all that has happened........

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      maybe last haul we will ever see

      Open Controls
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Strange coincidence that the gw highest score happened to be 19 during the last game that was played this season.

      There was something prophetic about that in retrospect.

      Open Controls
  18. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    I think some famous people are lying that they are positive on COVID 19 just because they want that other people take this seriously.

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Think Barnes 19 will be embedded more in my mind 😉

      Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Go round their house and give them a lie detector test?

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        it s easy to fool a lie detector

        Open Controls
    4. Gnu Scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Major Pyle reporting with his latest malfunction.

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      In reality those famous people have been arrested as part of an ongoing major crackdown on the child molesting elite. The elites got rid of Epstein but it was a little too late.

      Open Controls
  19. fgdu
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Hello friends,

    What is the best front 3 at the moment?
    I'm thinking Jiminez, Vardy, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. britzdubb
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Covid-19 Sars Ebola

      Open Controls
      1. Stejson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Dele Adebola?

        Open Controls
      2. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Deadly trio

        Open Controls
  20. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Imperial College (London) has released its paper into Covid-19:

    https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Care to summarise

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Basically in line with what was announced in the UK today:

        - Mitigation is not likely to be effective enough due to the pressure it will put on healthcare systems;
        - Suppression will likely be better than mitigation, but still lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths;
        - The best combination of suppression measures are social distancing of the entire population, home isolation of cases and household quarantine of their family members; and
        - The major challenge of suppression is that this type of intensive intervention package will need to be maintained until a
        vaccine becomes available (possibly up to 18 months).

        Open Controls
        1. Keeptrying
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Thanks for sharing.

          As I said previously, the initial strategy was flawed. Good to see they recalculated the models etc.
          Still dithering and not enforcing anything, but at least a step into the right direction.

          Open Controls
          1. lespaul
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Thanks P.M.

            Open Controls
      2. Marmalade Forest
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        My takeaway was that having the PL and FPL back for 2020/21 season is unlikely.

        Open Controls
  21. Warby84
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Members only?? Really??

    Open Controls
  22. Shaw Manc Redemption
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Still, happy days for the pools panel

    Open Controls
    1. Shaw Manc Redemption
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Probably do it remotely

      Open Controls
  23. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    A members only article about OOP players from two weeks ago is 100% desolation. Imagine having to write this.

    What's happening with the site. Have they spoken to the users. Will they survive in the current form if the season is over, and continue next year?

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      sorry mate but who cares,seriously

      Open Controls
  24. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Feel a bit bad for the writers at FFS. Keep doing the work and putting on a show even though we all know its completely pointless. Like the orchestra at the Titanic.

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Like playing snooker with a length of rope

      Open Controls
  25. Hect.OR 98th
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    I've read Imperial College's updated report, the basis of which was behind the government's dramatic shift this evening.

    12-18 months suppression is the only way of keeping the death toll below 250k. I think it's safe to say there won't be any football for a long time, possibly not until 2021.

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      madness stance from Boris not closing schools

      Open Controls
      1. Marmalade Forest
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I suppose the theory is if you close schools then (lots of) people can’t work.

        Open Controls
  26. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    15000 cases predicted by end of this month here in Ireland... 20% will need hospital/ventilators..

    This is getting a wee bit scary...

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Full lock down needed

      Open Controls
    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      What ever hope the UK have we here in Ireland are in even more serious trouble if/when this this starts getting out of control.

      Only about 250 ventilators in operation in the republic.I was talking to a mate today whose wife is a nurse in a private hospital here in Kerry and he was saying along with his wife there is only about 2 or 3 other nurses qualified/trained to operate the only ventilator they have so if any of those nurses get knocked out even that could be in trouble.

      Years of under investment over the last recession and utter incompetence at a managment/hse level is coming home to roost.

      Open Controls
      1. Optimus.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        I cant see anything other than a full lockdown here in the upcoming days Ogie

        Open Controls
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Full lockdown will bring its own problems but with the state of our health infrastructure i don't think we really have any other option Optimus.

          Open Controls
  27. Tim Canterbury
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Some Chinese schools re-opening. Can see things getting better by May

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Don't believe any news coming from the Chinese

      Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Maybe in China. Not in Europe.

      Open Controls
    3. marzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not sure Europe/UK is going to be as good as the Chinese were in locking down towns, cities and provinces though.

      Open Controls
  28. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    No price changes

    Open Controls
    1. Skid Vicious (wonkee)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Thx Rainy.
      OH the wait is gonna be so boring

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It really is

        Open Controls

