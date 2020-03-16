Pundits Playoff MW19 Results and Schedule Shifting

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in a state of disarray and the real impact of the COVID-19 starting to feel very close, I am sure many of those following the Pundits Playoff will have their main focus on other things this week.

However in true British stiff upper lip fashion, I shall provide an update regardless, and also update you all on how the upcoming blank Gameweeks will affect the schedule.

In Matchweek 19, it was all about those nuts again…the Brazil Nuts. Speedyboyz and co took another scalp on their incredible run of form, currently at six wins in a row. Poor Slaven’s Ball-itch came up against the highest score of the matchweek, and succumbed to a 820-734 loss, and a loss of all bonus points. The emphatic win was enough to push the Brazil Nuts up into 3rd place in the H2H cumulative league.

The Nirvana derby was an exciting one, and A Whole Lawro B*llocks came away with a 14-1 win over their arch rivals, Nirvana Scott Talent. This win consolidated the B*llocks’ position in 8th place in the H2H cumulative table, now eight points clear of being sucked back into the You’re Ropey League of Shame final spots.

Holly’s Hamsters had a fighting chance of a comeback against The Keane Fifteen up until the match between Arsenal and Man City was called off. The Keane Fifteen have now guaranteed their spot in the PP Champions League finals, whenever they will be (more about that later). Brazil Nuts and “15” Musketeers are also through as they climber above the 165 point threshold.

The other team to find themselves nailed to a PP Champions league place is WhenTheOWENgetsTough, who beat Blame It On Rio 13-2. The BIORs are now embroiled in a fight to avoid the You’re Ropey League of Shame Finals, and are 14.5 points short of making it.

Back To Square Owen are the other team stuck in the bottom four, and were hoping a win against the BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC would be enough. They did come away with 5 bonus points though and are now level on points with Hollys Hamsters in the H2H Cumulative League table.

Lastly, Unbelievable Jeff FC felt the pain of a fourth straight loss, which is simply unbelievable considering they are still number one in the Classic Cumulative league for overall team scores. Their victors were none other that “15” Musketeers, and the Jeff’s find themselves down to 7th place, and with only 18 points between them and 10th position, they could find themselves in danger of going down where no team wants to go!

Blank Gameweeks 30 and 31

With no premier league action until at least Gameweek 32, we have pushed Matchweek 20 back to this exact Gameweek for the time being. This means the finals will be taking place in GWs 35-37, and gives us one more GW to play with if another blank is on the horizon, which I imagine is a serious possibility.

Until then, stay safe and I’ll send out a Hot Topic when the next fixtures for the Pundits Playoff are confirmed.

Best wishes, Boris and the Committee