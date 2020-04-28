169
Tournaments April 28

Lampard, Kane, Rooney and Salah kick-start World Cup of FPL quarter-finals

169 Comments
The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL has reached the quarter-finals stage.

The last sixteen concluded at the end of last week, leaving us with eight players to compete for the title of greatest FPL asset of all time.

Before we reveal the match-ups, let’s find out who won the final two ties of the second round.

Last Sixteen – Match 7

  • Luis Suárez – 77.4%
  • Marcos Alonso – 22.6%

Perhaps an unsurprising result considering Suárez’s impact during his time at Liverpool.

Before Mohamed Salah arrived at Anfield, the Uruguayan held the record for most points in an FPL season, involved in at least 34 goals in his final two campaigns at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Alonso’s at-times explosive nature was only good enough for him to earn 22.6% of the vote in this match.

Last Sixteen – Match 8

  • Sergio Aguero – 84.97%
  • Leighton Baines – 15.03%

Aguero handed out the heaviest defeat of the second round, despite facing cult hero Baines.

The Everton defender’s popular status among long-time players of the game, did nothing for him against Manchester City’s talismanic striker.

Aguero crushed his opponent with 84.97% of the vote, while Baines managed just 15.03%.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Take a look at the image below, to see how the second-round results have impacted the quarter-finals.

LAMPARD VS KANE

World Cup of FPL - Group A and B results

Harry Kane is the next FPL asset to stand in the way of pre-tournament favourite Frank Lampard.

The Spurs man has enjoyed his time at the World Cup so far, winning Group C ahead of Didier Drogba, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Romelu Lukaku.

He then went on to fend off Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second round.

Lampard was the winner of Group A, seeing off Robin van Persie, Branislav Ivanovic and Patrice Evra for top spot there.

After that, Gareth Bale was defeated in the second round.

ROONEY VS SALAH

Wayne Rooney and Mohamed Salah both face their toughest tests of the tournament so far in this meaty quarter-final.

Rooney, the top-scoring player since record began in 2006/07 was the winner of Group E and saw off John Terry in the second round.

After running-up Group H behind Sergio Aguero, Salah smashed Kevin De Bruyne in the last sixteen.

He comes up against Rooney as the biggest name of recent years, top-scoring every full FPL season since arriving at Liverpool, and breaking the most points scored in one campaign in 2017/18.

169 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BNMC
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Knocking on the door of top 100, 68 with 3 left to play.

      Open Controls
      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Good for you, I'm just trying to get into the top 1000. 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yo go, BNMC!

        Open Controls
    • Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      sir ragabolly ,in normal times would there be an appetite for running this version from end of season till the prices come out mid july 2021,its seriously good fun and would completely fill that horrible void .

      Open Controls
      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Absolutely, I think running it every summer makes absolute sense! The question would be, should it include old relegated teams or the new promoted ones.

        Open Controls
        1. BNMC
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            If you were to rerun the game this summer, maybe you could relegate the 3 teams that finish bottom in this virtual season and add in the current top 3 in the championship.

            Open Controls
          • Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Old relegated teams - gives their fans one last Hurrah. 😀

            Open Controls
          • BNMC
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Maybe even summer transfers. Grealish will surely leave Villa, Sancho could join Utd, Ziyech already signed for Chelsea, Newcastle are getting their takeover, etc etc

              Open Controls
              1. Ragabolly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Cheers all! Yes including transfers and such should be lots of fun! Let's see what the future holds for football, and more importantly humanity

                Open Controls
            • Ógie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              The new teams so we can scout the players for next season. 😉

              Open Controls
            • Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              good man

              Open Controls
            • panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Would it be more difficult to source the info for the newly promoted teams? If not too much it would be a great indicator of potential picks for the new season.

              I'd play this game even during the FPL season. It's good fun if you have the time when things get back to normal.

              Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yay, CS for Lascelles!

          Open Controls
        3. kopite65
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Mane cap Jimi v/c,
          MacCarhy on bench
          Fernández inj

          Open Controls
        4. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          What a rollercoaster for KDB owners!

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Agabuse
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            what?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Benched then scores.

              Open Controls
        5. 1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Pukki & Fernandes injured. WC incoming.

          Open Controls
          1. BNMC
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              I already used my first WC. Time to unleash the hits.

              Open Controls
          2. Dr. Agabuse
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            so i need this huge Grealish score and feel a bit ridiculous to complain abut the expected 5pts hes gonna get.
            Thats due to the fast paced game but i guess hey ho that s like real life.
            if you wait for smth you can more easily see the bigger picture

            Open Controls
            1. Dr. Agabuse
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              2bonus with the penalty. thx grealer and good bye for now

              Open Controls
            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Have 9 points, young man.

              Open Controls
          3. BNMC
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              I have Heaton and Sarr left, only one can win.

              Open Controls
              1. Dr. Agabuse
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                but both can lose

                Open Controls
            • 1justlookin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Baldock last sub, how annoying. haha

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Never bench Baldock.

                Open Controls
              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                I sold him due to fixtures 😆

                Got Alonso at least.

                Open Controls
            • Dr. Agabuse
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              -4 to get Son for these fixs

              Open Controls
              1. BNMC
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  I'm looking at bringing in a Spurs player too

                  Open Controls
              2. Dr. Agabuse
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                going for Jota over Jimenez
                as the rivl does opposite, has a lot of better players, for me just to be able to afford Mane next to Salah doink

                Open Controls
              3. Dr. Agabuse
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Ragabolly, what info did you feed the simulator.
                All the shots taken and chances created? Does it make a difference between a players away and home form this season?
                Or is this secrets?

                Open Controls
                1. Ragabolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  I feed it probably way more than I should 😀

                  home/away form, touches in different areas of the pitch, and many other things plus the basics of goals, minutes, assists etc

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dr. Agabuse
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    only this season?

                    for example mendy seems pretty worthless

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ragabolly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Only this season yes

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dr. Agabuse
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 57 mins ago

                        thats big info. thx

                        Open Controls
              4. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Keepers suck in this game.

                Open Controls
              5. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Just 3 attacking Involvements for Sarr. He's dropped off a cliff form wise 😥

                Open Controls
                1. BNMC
                    2 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Norwich at home next though...

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      Hopefully just a bad day at the office for him.

                      Open Controls
                  • TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    A bit like you, just passed you 😉

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dr. Agabuse
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 5 mins ago

                      hehe

                      Open Controls
                    2. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      Enjoy it while it lasts. 😡

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 50 mins ago

                        You deserve more for all the time you put into it. I don't change captain and spend a few minutes rushing friendlies and transfers/hits 😀

                        Open Controls
                        1. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 46 mins ago

                          shots fired!

                          Open Controls
                        2. Wild Rover
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          It’s well documented that the hours he puts in are a waste of time

                          Open Controls
                2. BNMC
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    76 points is good but there's a lot of shaking up to do on my team.
                    Pukki and Bruno definitely out the door, but Auba could go too...

                    Open Controls
                  • TERIYAKI 69
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    is there a new FPL game. I'm coming back on here after weeks and it seems pretty active.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                      https://www.livefpl.net/fixtures

                      Open Controls
                  • britzdubb
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    how do i view my rivals teams , shows there`s 6 of us in league but only 2 showing up, is it because they joined after tonight`s deadline
                    #vpl

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      League link?

                      Open Controls
                      1. britzdubb
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        https://www.livefpl.net/vleagues/229

                        Open Controls
                        1. TorresMagic™
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          No GW8 team I guess although lower ID number.
                          2nd benched Pukki says a lot.

                          Open Controls
                          1. britzdubb
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 19 mins ago

                            correct, expected to see those teams seeing the guy top of the league has a higher id than them

                            Open Controls
                  • Warbling Wendy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    lampard and salah for me!

                    Open Controls
                  • Monkey Hanger
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Lots of unexpected line ups this GW. Wouldn't be surprised if these were midweek fixtures, in the sim.

                    Open Controls
                  • Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Captain for vFPL GW9?

                    A) Jimenez
                    B) Salah

                    Open Controls

