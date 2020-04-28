Lampard, Kane, Rooney and Salah kick-start World Cup of FPL quarter-finals

The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL has reached the quarter-finals stage.

The last sixteen concluded at the end of last week, leaving us with eight players to compete for the title of greatest FPL asset of all time.

Before we reveal the match-ups, let’s find out who won the final two ties of the second round.

Last Sixteen – Match 7

Luis Suárez – 77.4%

Marcos Alonso – 22.6%

Perhaps an unsurprising result considering Suárez’s impact during his time at Liverpool.

Before Mohamed Salah arrived at Anfield, the Uruguayan held the record for most points in an FPL season, involved in at least 34 goals in his final two campaigns at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Alonso’s at-times explosive nature was only good enough for him to earn 22.6% of the vote in this match.

Last Sixteen – Match 8

Sergio Aguero – 84.97%

Leighton Baines – 15.03%

Aguero handed out the heaviest defeat of the second round, despite facing cult hero Baines.

The Everton defender’s popular status among long-time players of the game, did nothing for him against Manchester City’s talismanic striker.

Aguero crushed his opponent with 84.97% of the vote, while Baines managed just 15.03%.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Take a look at the image below, to see how the second-round results have impacted the quarter-finals.

LAMPARD VS KANE

Harry Kane is the next FPL asset to stand in the way of pre-tournament favourite Frank Lampard.

The Spurs man has enjoyed his time at the World Cup so far, winning Group C ahead of Didier Drogba, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Romelu Lukaku.

He then went on to fend off Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second round.

Lampard was the winner of Group A, seeing off Robin van Persie, Branislav Ivanovic and Patrice Evra for top spot there.

After that, Gareth Bale was defeated in the second round.

ROONEY VS SALAH

Wayne Rooney and Mohamed Salah both face their toughest tests of the tournament so far in this meaty quarter-final.

Rooney, the top-scoring player since record began in 2006/07 was the winner of Group E and saw off John Terry in the second round.

After running-up Group H behind Sergio Aguero, Salah smashed Kevin De Bruyne in the last sixteen.

He comes up against Rooney as the biggest name of recent years, top-scoring every full FPL season since arriving at Liverpool, and breaking the most points scored in one campaign in 2017/18.