News June 8

FPL relaunches with unlimited transfers for all managers

Fantasy Premier League has re-launched ahead of a return to playing action later this month.

The top-flight of English football will be back on our screens from Wednesday, June 17 and we now have confirmation of how our favourite Fantasy game will follow suit.

The game makers have formally announced the next deadline, at 17:00 BST on June 17, will be for an unprecedented ‘Double Gameweek 30+’ rather than ‘Double Gameweek 39’.

More importantly, it has also been revealed that, between now and the beginning of Double Gameweek 30+, all Fantasy managers will have access to unlimited transfers.

They will be able to make as many changes as they like to their current squads without incurring points penalties, just as is the case at the start of any new season.

This means that, in accordance with FPL rules, the second Wildcard chip will be unavailable for Gameweek 30+. However, anyone wishing to deploy a Bench Boost or Triple Captain will be able to do so. The Free Hit chip is also available for Double Gameweek 30+. If deployed, a manager’s squad would revert to how it was left for Gameweek 38 when Gameweek 31+ arrives.

The second Wildcard can be used from Gameweek 31+ onwards.

Managers may also want to proceed with caution when removing players from their squads compared to unlimited transfers over the pre-season. That is because prices of all Fantasy assets remain the same as they were following the Gameweek 38 deadline on Sunday, May 17.

That means Fantasy managers would lose money if they were to sell a player they made a profit on and subsequently brought him back into their squad.

Now that FPL has officially relaunched, with fixtures to boot, don’t forget to stay tuned to all the Fantasy Football Scout content.

We have already made significant headway into preparation work for Gameweek 30+, which you can access in full on our website.

We have put together an official Project Restart Page which will tell you everything you need to know ahead of the next deadline. This regularly updated page contains every article, fulfilling much the same function as the Pre-Season Page does each summer.

You can also get a taster of the content already available by looking at the Project Restart footer below.

  1. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Losing so much money if I use the transfers to get a BB team with dgwers. If I’d want some of them back, that is. I have BB, FH and WC left. So unsure what to do.

    Pope, McCarthy
    TAA, Doherty, Sidibe, Saiss, Taylor
    Salah, KdB, Fernandes, Barnes, Romeu
    Auba, DCL, Ings

    Open Controls
    1. jomikijiq
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      We need 3 non-dgwers for BB30 anyway, so just leave TAA and whoever else you want as these 3 players.

      Open Controls
      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        just now

        If you do that though it's harder to afford the desirable DGW players (Kun, Auba, Sterling etc.)

        Open Controls
    2. waddles mullet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      In the same position as you mate, with a similar team. Have so much value locked up in Jiminez, Salah, Fernandes, TAA, DCL etc...

      Think that unlimited transfers hasn't done us any favours.

      That said, don't think I can resist setting up to BB, then playing wildcard into the next gameweek. It's surely the best way to try and use the advantage? It could be the only double gameweek after all...

      Open Controls
  2. Pad Randa
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    How's this? Kun over Salah.

    Hendo* (Krul)
    TAA - Fernandez - Saiss (Williams, Simpson)
    KdB* - Pepe* - Grealish* - Fernandes (Guendouzi*)
    Auba* - Aguero* - DCL

    Saves FH, gives me a few DGW players with long-term potential.

    Open Controls
  3. stupendous
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    TC Kdb this week???

    Vice Aguero

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thinking Aguero. Possibly Aubameyang.

      Open Controls
  4. Pad Randa
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    No chance of Gazza taking over for Lloris for the rest of the season, is there?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Lloris is club captain

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        You and your reason and logic...

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Just realised there have been plenty of club captains recently who haven't been first choice (Terry 16/17 and Cahill 18/19 at Chelsea spring to mind) but I believe Lloris is safe.

          Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I mean I can headbutt him and he'll miss the rest of the season

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Solid option. Would you mind terribly? 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Transfer me 250 FPL points and consider it done

          Open Controls
          1. Pad Randa
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            That'd be counter-productive, innit? Although, what won't one do for the good of the FPL nation...

            Open Controls
  5. Red Rock
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    First RMT for BB30 (have WC and FH still available)

    Leno Henderson
    TAA O'Connell Egan Targett Williams
    KDB Mahrez Grealish McGinn Cantwell
    Aguero Auba Lacazette

    Williams is there because he seems most likely to play at the £4.2m price point

    Open Controls
  6. Brxdleydennis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    My GW30+ team I'm planning on bench boosting this GW and wildcarding next game week to get the villa players and such out. Thoughts? Any help will be appreciated also I have 0.6m in the bank.

    Reina, Leno
    Saiss,Boly,Baldock,Stevens,Aarons
    KDB,Grealish,McGinn,Sterling,Fleck
    Auba,Aguero,Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Looks really strong. Good luck!

      Open Controls
    2. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not dissimilar to mine.
      You went Sais & Boly at the back same as me.
      I also have Kun, Auba, Sterling and KDB.
      Prefer Hendo over Leno for SHU defensive tripple up and Saka over Fleck.
      If you downgraded Jimi to Jota can you keep TAA?

      Open Controls
    3. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nice.

      I have similar chips left.
      Looking forward to this gw

      Open Controls
  7. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I wish I hadn't forgotten to make a couple of transfers during the non-played GWs....

    GW31+ looks like a juicy BB gameweek in my opinion. If I had two playing GKs, I would definitely be going for this strategy:

    GW30+ [freehit]
    GW31+ [bench boost]
    GW32+ [wildcard]

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Just saw the announcement now. Isn't the GW30+unlimited transfers just a onetime deal. Why use the FH then when you can save FH for later and lineups prob inconsistent.?

      Open Controls
      1. kopite65
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        That’s my thinking so far

        Open Controls
  8. MANGE TOUT RODNEY
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I'm confused now, I need some time to digest all of this.

    Open Controls
  9. Swills
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Made a couple transfers RMT...

    Pope / Button
    TAA Gomez Alonso Bellerin Basham
    Mane Barnes KDB Fernandes Neves*
    Jiminez Aub Greenwood

    0.1 itb
    * Unsure on neves he’s more a filler player rn
    Any feedback appreciated

    Open Controls
  10. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Right then... As one of those with WC, BB and FH left, I'm annoyed the FTs I used during lockdown are only going to hinder me but there you go, let's have some fun with the unlimited transfers and BB...

    I'm starting to wonder which single GW players are worth keeping because of TV tied up in them.

    - TAA is the one I'm certain about keeping.
    - I'm pretty sure I'll keep Jimi this week too (even though I only have 0.2 to lose).
    - Torn on Martial (0.2).
    - I'd lose 0.2 if I sold Salah and brought him back in. Worth it?
    - I'd lose 0.5 on Ings but, looking at Saints fixtures, maybe time to go?

    So worth shipping Salah and Ings out do you think?

    And is it worth keeping Martial for the 0.2? Or just suck up the loss and get rid for a week?

    Anybody else weighing up similar decisions?

    Open Controls
    1. stupendous
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Selling both

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks. Any single-gameweekers you're keeping?

        Trying to weigh up the pros and cons of a 0.2/0.4 loss compared to potential gains of more doublers.

        Open Controls
  11. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Are price changes live now or only after GW30+ deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Only after the deadline I believe.

      Open Controls
    2. JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      No price changes until after GW deadline

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers lads. Can waaait until next week and wwatchhh ttteam nnnews before making some moves. Nice one.

      Open Controls
  12. King Henrik
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this team guys?
    Only 7 dgw players but also have all chips and wildcard available just incase.

    Henderson*
    Trent Egan* Lundstram* Targett*
    Kdb* Salah Fernandes Grealish*
    Aguero* Rashford

    3.9 Saiss Guendozi Connelly

    Open Controls
  13. Pad Randa
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    And now the big questions come (long-term view):

    1. McGinn or Grealish?
    2. DCL or Samatta?

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      3. Pepe or forget Arsenal midfield, get Fleck and upgrade elsewhere?

      Open Controls
  14. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    So there it is. Unlimited transfers

    Good job fpl

    Open Controls
  15. lord_trumpington
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    GW30 +BB team draft (WC, FH, TC in hand)

    Leno/McCarthy
    TAA Lascelles Lundstrom Egan Konsa
    Grealish Mane KDB Fleck Bruno
    Aubu Kun Samatta

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  16. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    NEW POST

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/06/08/the-best-mid-price-and-premium-goalkeepers-for-fpl-restart/

    Open Controls
  17. Lazaretti
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Any other dbl GW's incoming?

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      not currently

      Open Controls
  18. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Wondering about viability of keeping Mo Mane combo for first two anyway.

    1. Ancelotti Everton were from memory woeful in defence before the break.
    2. Goodson factor irrelevant without crowds.
    3. Understand current thinking is defences will struggle anyway through lack of drills.
    4. How many City and Arsenal players will start both given lack of match fitness. Does Kun play both? Is he a better prospect?
    5. Liverpool might just be motivated to wrap it up quickly

    Open Controls
    1. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yep will be hard for me to let either go with money tied up in them

      Open Controls
  19. olidooley
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    BB team with unlimited transfers...
    WC after and keep FH until later...

    Leno**
    Basham** Egan** Stevens** Luiz**
    KDB** Sterling** Pepe** Grealish**
    Aguero** Samatta**

    Reina** Jimenez Mount Lascalles

    Open Controls
  20. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    At least those of us who have to FH rather than BB don’t have the risk of potentially losing a lot of value on players we want back whereas BBsters might find it hard to get good set up and keep heavy hitters in squad ( known as clutching at straws.... )

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I know what you mean. I have my WC left but FH still crossed my mind for those reasons. Not having the WC at least removes the choice and additional element of doubt!

      Open Controls
    2. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      really when you think about..Bench boosters this week really only get 1 extra double gameweeker and it's likely to be someone dross and then a choice of 3 extra single gameweekers. We will still have a bench boost to use tho to cancel those points out at end of season

      Open Controls
  21. DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What are other players who are having a good season going to do with value tied up in many players?

    I have McCarthy(0.1), Hendo,
    TAA,
    De Bruyne, Salah + Mane, Barnes(0.1)
    DCL + Jimi

    all with decent value tied up in them

    - FH wk 1 for DGW players
    - make fewer transfers and BB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  22. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Sorry, but this restart is absolute Bollxx! If you still have your second W.C. available and a F.H. this restart means you can set up what is a F.H. team with the unlimited transfers for 31+ then W.C for 32+ and STILL have a F.H. chip to use again. How the feck is that fair? I have made judicious use of my transfers to have a decent Team ready now, with a F.H. to use for 31+ but cannot therefore make use of the unlimited transfers, just really unfair.

    Open Controls
    1. kopite65
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Think the unlimited is to keep interest
      But I agree, in theory this is just the next gw from the previous one, those who s”used sl2nd w/c can now revamp team for dgw, or the season.
      Course those who held onto w/c f/h etc some will say that’s good for you them, it’s only because some people saved it. As opposed to them who do didn’t.
      Still haven’t got a clue what im gonna do yet !

      Open Controls
    2. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      just now

      But if you setup a team for this week without using FH then WC the week after then there is a good chance you lose a lot of TV and hard to get a good team on the WC. That's my dilemma. Even though I have FH, WC and BB I mat still FH this week.

      Open Controls
  23. ChelseaBlues223
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is it okay to go without Lpool attack?

    Open Controls
  24. potatoace'scott talent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Has there been any update on when the FFS season ticker will be repopulated.

    Open Controls
  25. Totti
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    i didn't like the decision of making wildcard for gameweek 30 because:

    A) apparently there are no double game weeks in the coming weeks so, I've all the chips and wildcard but other people played the triple captain in double gameweek and i will play it with bench boost in a single gameweek which is unfair.

    B) people who played already their wildcard can't benefit from this double gameweek as they can't get 3 from city and 3 from arsenal and 2 from aston villa or shiffield as this team has to be continued till the end of the season so when you make a wildcard you should make a balanced one.

    C) I think that leaving the team as it was, the right decision as many people can use free hit and then return after settling their teams during the ban of the EPL with the same match sequence the best option.

    may be i'm wrong what do u think guys?

    Open Controls
  26. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hi.
    Is this the best BB team I can field or should I tweak somewhere? TAA only one i would keep due to value, and planning to WC in GW31:

    Ederson/Leno
    TAA/Target/Egan/Baldock/Stevens
    KDB/Grealish/Pepe/McGinn/Cantwell
    Aguero/Auba/Jota

    0.2 itb

    Open Controls
    1. stupendous
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice

      I think triple SHU is the way to go. Set and forget and figure the rest out.

      Then again Fleck is staring at me

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same here, Fleck tempting.

        Open Controls
  27. stupendous
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Has anyone calculated how much they stand to lose by these unlimited transfers ahead of a WC31?

    To get the team I want on a gw 30 BB and then a WC 31 I think I would lose .8m when able to spend on the WC.

    .8m isn't the end of the world if you have a decent TV right?

    Open Controls
  28. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    First post back. To be fair I actually enjoyed this break from the game, back and ready to enjoy it all again!

    How’s everyone?

    I’ve not had a chance to look into tactics yet, but if you had no chips left, has anyone worked out the best way to set up your team in terms of taking advantage of the early double etc?

    Open Controls
  29. Kiyoshi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Everyone who has played their WC already but have all the other Chips:

    What is your chip strategy for the upcoming fixtures? When will u play BB, FH and TC? thank you for your help!

    Open Controls

