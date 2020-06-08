FPL relaunches with unlimited transfers for all managers

Fantasy Premier League has re-launched ahead of a return to playing action later this month.

The top-flight of English football will be back on our screens from Wednesday, June 17 and we now have confirmation of how our favourite Fantasy game will follow suit.

The game makers have formally announced the next deadline, at 17:00 BST on June 17, will be for an unprecedented ‘Double Gameweek 30+’ rather than ‘Double Gameweek 39’.

More importantly, it has also been revealed that, between now and the beginning of Double Gameweek 30+, all Fantasy managers will have access to unlimited transfers.

They will be able to make as many changes as they like to their current squads without incurring points penalties, just as is the case at the start of any new season.

This means that, in accordance with FPL rules, the second Wildcard chip will be unavailable for Gameweek 30+. However, anyone wishing to deploy a Bench Boost or Triple Captain will be able to do so. The Free Hit chip is also available for Double Gameweek 30+. If deployed, a manager’s squad would revert to how it was left for Gameweek 38 when Gameweek 31+ arrives.

The second Wildcard can be used from Gameweek 31+ onwards.

Managers may also want to proceed with caution when removing players from their squads compared to unlimited transfers over the pre-season. That is because prices of all Fantasy assets remain the same as they were following the Gameweek 38 deadline on Sunday, May 17.

That means Fantasy managers would lose money if they were to sell a player they made a profit on and subsequently brought him back into their squad.

Now that FPL has officially relaunched, with fixtures to boot, don’t forget to stay tuned to all the Fantasy Football Scout content.

We have already made significant headway into preparation work for Gameweek 30+, which you can access in full on our website.

We have put together an official Project Restart Page which will tell you everything you need to know ahead of the next deadline. This regularly updated page contains every article, fulfilling much the same function as the Pre-Season Page does each summer.

You can also get a taster of the content already available by looking at the Project Restart footer below.

