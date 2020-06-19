Spurs and Man United players prepare for Wildcard auditions

Some big names are preparing to audition for a place in many a Fantasy Premier League Wildcard squad at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium tonight.

With plenty of managers opting to overhaul their squad for Gameweek 31+, Spurs and Manchester United assets are high on the watchlists.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) naturally retains his number 10 role for the Red Devils and, for the first time since his January arrival, gets to line-up alongside Marcus Rashford (£8.8m).

The England international turned political campaigner has been injured since Gameweek 23, able to make a surprise return to playing as a result of the Premier League season being delayed.

It looks as if Rashford will play on Fernandes’ left while Daniel James (£5.8m) has been entrusted with the right attacking midfield slot.

Anthony Martial (£8.0m) leads the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men with Fred (£5.3m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) anchoring midfield.

Some managers may have half an eye on Paul Pogba (£8.3m) who has been named on the bench but, with five substitutes available, could see some minutes in the second half.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of eyes on Harry Kane (£10.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) who, like Rashford, are able to play because of the season’s protracted conclusion.

As promised by Jose Mourinho, they have been named among Spurs’ attacking quartet for the Friday-night encounter; Kane leading the line and Son operating on the left of Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Davies, Dier, D Sanchez, Aurier; Winks, Sissoko; Son, Lamela, Bergwijn; Kane.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, D James; Martial.

