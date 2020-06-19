734
Dugout Discussion June 19

Spurs and Man United players prepare for Wildcard auditions

734 Comments
Some big names are preparing to audition for a place in many a Fantasy Premier League Wildcard squad at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium tonight.

With plenty of managers opting to overhaul their squad for Gameweek 31+, Spurs and Manchester United assets are high on the watchlists.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) naturally retains his number 10 role for the Red Devils and, for the first time since his January arrival, gets to line-up alongside Marcus Rashford (£8.8m).

The England international turned political campaigner has been injured since Gameweek 23, able to make a surprise return to playing as a result of the Premier League season being delayed.

It looks as if Rashford will play on Fernandes’ left while Daniel James (£5.8m) has been entrusted with the right attacking midfield slot.

Anthony Martial (£8.0m) leads the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men with Fred (£5.3m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) anchoring midfield.

Some managers may have half an eye on Paul Pogba (£8.3m) who has been named on the bench but, with five substitutes available, could see some minutes in the second half.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of eyes on Harry Kane (£10.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) who, like Rashford, are able to play because of the season’s protracted conclusion.

As promised by Jose Mourinho, they have been named among Spurs’ attacking quartet for the Friday-night encounter; Kane leading the line and Son operating on the left of Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Davies, Dier, D Sanchez, Aurier; Winks, Sissoko; Son, Lamela, Bergwijn; Kane.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, D James; Martial.

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Fantastic result for Chelsea, that.

    
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Hmm
      For blades too

      
  2. sunnyh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Great game, first one we've seen with a good flow imo

    
  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Son still worth it?

    
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Won’t play AWB again.

      
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      27 mins ago

      Son has West Ham next week, I'll just leave that here

      
      1. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Let’s see how Wolves fare this week.

        
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Bruno & Berg for me from those teams

      
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Yep

      
  4. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Into the top 1000. Bruno is a king. Such a good player.

    
    1. screamer73
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Fantastic! What does your WC team look like?

      
      1. The_Fish
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I’m keeping it.

        
  5. MiLK2018
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is Rashford a good pick now? Among his 14 goals this season, 5 are from penalty. I suppose no more penalty for me with Bruno being here

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      He was stepping up for the second pen

      But yes, not sure what to think. He looked threatening first half

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      He had the ball for the second one. Although if Bruno keeps scoring, can't see Rashford taking the majority.

      I may forgo Rashford next week. Blades won't be the easiest to break down (although, if they let as many shots through as vs. Villa...)

      No Henderson so Bruno'll favor a pot-shot or two, surely.

      
  6. n-doggg
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Rashford slipping out of peoples wildcards?

    
  7. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    how is this for a WC team?

    Pope
    TAA/Maguire/Saiss
    Salah/KDB/Son/Bruno
    Vardy/Jota/DCL

    Martin/Lascelles/Taylor/Cantwell

    Cheers! And have a great weekend

    
  8. Team Cruel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bruno robbed by VAR, should have been a 15 pointer

    
    1. n-doggg
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      For some reason it looked like Rashford was going to take it. Solskjaer needs to get a grip

      
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      non owners robbed of a YC

      
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Rashford would have taken it, I'm happy with the 10 which has got me up to my highest OR of the season 24k.

      
    4. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      If you say so

      
  9. The Sociologist
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Was a little worried at first, but very glad I stuck with Bruno in the Free Hit!

    
    1. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Likewise except I wasn’t worried

      
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Same here on WC, I wouldn't have stuck with him if I didn't have TV tied up there.

      
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        BB

        
  10. TheTinman
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Welcome back Bemba. Nice to see you again. A FFS stalwart.

    
  11. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    GW31
    Gtg?

    Leno
    TAA(vc) Lascelles Targett
    Mane(c) KDB Fernandes Barnes Grealish
    Aguero Jota

    Henderson Nketiah Lundstram Egan

    
  12. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    A) Bergwijn, DCL, De Gea, kiko (bench kiko)
    B) son, Connolly, Saiss, Pope (bench Connolly)

    
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      (For free hit)

      
  13. DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Only dropped from 20 to 22k after that Bruno goal. Thought it would be a lot more. 15 players still to go with a bit of luck...well 4 or 5 will be rested no doubt lol

    
  14. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Kane never scores in June anyway

    

