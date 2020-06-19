Spurs and Man United players prepare for Wildcard auditions

Some big names are preparing to audition for a place in many a Fantasy Premier League Wildcard squad at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium tonight.
With plenty of managers opting to overhaul their squad for Gameweek 31+, Spurs and Manchester United assets are high on the watchlists.
Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) naturally retains his number 10 role for the Red Devils and, for the first time since his January arrival, gets to line-up alongside Marcus Rashford (£8.8m).
The England international turned political campaigner has been injured since Gameweek 23, able to make a surprise return to playing as a result of the Premier League season being delayed.
It looks as if Rashford will play on Fernandes’ left while Daniel James (£5.8m) has been entrusted with the right attacking midfield slot.
Anthony Martial (£8.0m) leads the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men with Fred (£5.3m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) anchoring midfield.
Some managers may have half an eye on Paul Pogba (£8.3m) who has been named on the bench but, with five substitutes available, could see some minutes in the second half.
Meanwhile, there will be plenty of eyes on Harry Kane (£10.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) who, like Rashford, are able to play because of the season’s protracted conclusion.
As promised by Jose Mourinho, they have been named among Spurs’ attacking quartet for the Friday-night encounter; Kane leading the line and Son operating on the left of Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m).
Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Davies, Dier, D Sanchez, Aurier; Winks, Sissoko; Son, Lamela, Bergwijn; Kane.
Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, D James; Martial.
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Fantastic result for Chelsea, that.