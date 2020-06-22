Scoutcast Episode 334 – FPL Gameweek 31+ Wildcard Options

Whether you have an abundance of Fantasy Premier League chips or none remaining, this latest episode of the Scoutcast has got you covered.

Joe is joined by Lateriser and Andy to look ahead to Gameweek 31+ and beyond, with a close eye on chip strategy.

Lateriser is among the many FPL managers to take advantage of unlimited transfers in Gameweek 30+ and use their Bench Boost chip. With his Wildcard now in play, he reveals the players in his thinking and how best to navigate the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, Joe only has a Bench Boost to fall back on. Our trio looks at the best Gameweeks to consider using not only this chip, but other remaining chips too.

Andy has used all his chips but after tinkering during lockdown with his team, he feels he is in good shape to match his chip-happy rivals.

Among the issues they discuss are what to do with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m), who blanked in his last two run-outs but has two good fixtures ahead and enticing underlying stats too.

Sticking with the Gunners, there are replacement goalkeepers to mull over, after Bernd Leno (£5.0m) suffered a nasty knock against Brighton at the weekend.

The best Liverpool assets, whether Manchester City can be swerved temporarily and the unlikely appeal of Newcastle United are also in the mix.

In this packed 75-minute show, the Scoutcasters also find time to look at the best clean sheet prospects. Lateriser takes his turn to pick a differential and there are Gameweek 31+ squads to reveal.

Who will they captain and which players can help propel them up the rankings?

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Double Gameweek 30+ FPL Lessons Learned

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT