Scoutcast Episode 334 – FPL Gameweek 31+ Wildcard Options

Whether you have an abundance of Fantasy Premier League chips or none remaining, this latest episode of the Scoutcast has got you covered.

Joe is joined by Lateriser and Andy to look ahead to Gameweek 31+ and beyond, with a close eye on chip strategy.

Lateriser is among the many FPL managers to take advantage of unlimited transfers in Gameweek 30+ and use their Bench Boost chip. With his Wildcard now in play, he reveals the players in his thinking and how best to navigate the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, Joe only has a Bench Boost to fall back on. Our trio looks at the best Gameweeks to consider using not only this chip, but other remaining chips too.

Andy has used all his chips but after tinkering during lockdown with his team, he feels he is in good shape to match his chip-happy rivals.

Among the issues they discuss are what to do with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m), who blanked in his last two run-outs but has two good fixtures ahead and enticing underlying stats too.

Sticking with the Gunners, there are replacement goalkeepers to mull over, after Bernd Leno (£5.0m) suffered a nasty knock against Brighton at the weekend.

The best Liverpool assets, whether Manchester City can be swerved temporarily and the unlikely appeal of Newcastle United are also in the mix.

In this packed 75-minute show, the Scoutcasters also find time to look at the best clean sheet prospects. Lateriser takes his turn to pick a differential and there are Gameweek 31+ squads to reveal.

Who will they captain and which players can help propel them up the rankings?

Double Gameweek 30+ FPL Lessons Learned

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Planning BB this week 31 +
    Pope other goalie.

    Leno to
    A Dubravka ( good fixture v AVL this week for BB and not bad rest of season)
    B Foster ( good rotation with Pope but clash in BB)
    C Martinéz (save cash, live in hope V Southampton away and bench fodder rest of season)

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Can you plz RMWCT 🙁

    Martinez ( Martin)
    TAA,Doherty,Aurier(Lascalles)(Holgate)
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes ©, Bergwijn (Saka)
    Jimenez, DCL , Rashford
    0 M in the Bank.

    1. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Similar to my team below, like it! Only issue for me would be no manu cover at the back

  3. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you FH or WC this week?
    Gut says FH to get an extra week of info especially on short turn around

    Leno Krul
    TAA Boly Baldock Lund Lasc
    Salah kdb mahrez Grealish Duda
    Auba Jimmy Deeney

    The above BB team scored 109 fwiw

    1. Teror
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      FH oh aye why not YOLO

    2. abaalan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Difficult one... im not sure which way to go either.

  4. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sterling captain against Chelsea too crazy?

  5. Teror
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Aguero > Rash ?

  6. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pep on Aguero "It doesn't look good"

  7. timawflowers
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    On a wc, which one to pick from?
    A - ings and kdb
    B- vardy and traore

  8. Disco Stu
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lineup for this week?

    Patricio

    TAA/Lascelles/Saiss

    Salah/Son/Bruno/Barnes

    Jimi/Rashford/DCL

  9. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    A. Play Nyland

    B. Leno to DDG for -4

    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  10. Nightf0x
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    WC team good or no

    Pope/foster - 3.9
    Lascels - sais - vvd - robinson - taylor/lowton/lund/watford def.
    Kdb - mane - bergwijn - puli - bruno
    Vardy - rash - jimi

  11. FPL_DON
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    After a poor BB score, I really need to nail this WC. Any advice would be hugely appreciated! Got 0.2m ITB

    De Gea (fodder)
    TAA Doherty Aurier (Lascelles Holgate)
    Son KDB Fernandes Mane (Guendozi)
    Jiminez DCL Rashford

  12. gaurava1216
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Really stuck here.....

    On Free hit and last 2 spots left..... thoughts?

    A) Robbo + Traore or St Maxim
    B) VVD + Barnes
    C) Lascelles + Martial

    DDG
    TAA XXX Doherty
    XXX Salah Bruno Son
    Jimi DLC Vardy

  13. BNMC
    1 min ago

    102 + Dilva bonus pending, not the best score but my first ever 100+ point GW, and my hyper-differential Dilva coming through.

  14. barton fc
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Lascelles or kiko?

    Burnley look arse so im tempted to go kiko, but Lascelles is more nailed.

  15. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Looking for two good goalkeepers to pair up until the end of the season. Total of £9.9 to spend. Ditching Leno and Ederson in a wildcard. Currently on Dubravka and Martinez. Played my Wildcard already. Could afford Ederson and any £3.9. Maxed out on Man United and Wolves players elsewhere on the pitch.

  16. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    On FH guys, looking like this tonight!!
    Any advice welcomed!! Where or who to change??

    De Gea
    TAA Doherty Richie
    Salah Richarlison Martial Son Bruno
    Vardy Jiménez
    Subs- Martínez, Lascelles Ayew, Taylor

  17. jason_ni
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Kdb-less on a wc crazy?

    Pope - Fodder
    TAA - Doh - Maguire (lasc - femina)
    Salah- Bruno f - Son - Mahrez (foden)
    Rashford - Jimi - Dcl

    Mahrez could be maybe Richa for the chelsea/pool game.

    Trying to take a risk, but it kdb-less a step too far?

  18. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Barnes/Stevens to Son/Boly worth a hit?

    Pope McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Aurier Fernandez Taylor
    Salah KDB Fernandes Barnes Saka
    Rashford Jimenez DCL

