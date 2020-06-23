Barnes benched as Leicester rotate for Brighton clash

Rotation struck Fantasy managers once again as Brendan Rodgers benched Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) for Leicester’s Gameweek 31+ meeting with Brighton.
The two sides meet at the King Power Stadium tonight just a few days after their respective Gameweek 30+ matches came to a conclusion – so both managers have shuffled their packs.
After their Saturday lunch-time draw at Watford, Leicester roll out a two-man front-line featuring Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m), supported by a four-man midfield of James Maddison (£7.5m) and Demarai Gray (£5.0m) either side of Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) and Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m)
That leaves no room for Barnes, who will have to make do with a place on the bench.
Meanwhile, Graham Potter has freshened up the Brighton side that beat Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, especially on the flanks of attack.
Neal Maupay (£5.7m) holds onto his place as the spearhead of the front-three but Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£6.2m) drop to the bench to be replaced by Aaron Connolly (£4.2m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m).
Budget defender Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) also comes into the side to play right-back in the place of Ezequiel Schelotto (£4.0m).
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin; Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, D Gray; Iheanacho, Vardy.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey; Mooy, D Stephens, Bissouma; Connolly, Maupay, Mac Allister.
