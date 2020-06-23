1411
Dugout Discussion June 23

Barnes benched as Leicester rotate for Brighton clash

1,411 Comments
Rotation struck Fantasy managers once again as Brendan Rodgers benched Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) for Leicester’s Gameweek 31+ meeting with Brighton.

The two sides meet at the King Power Stadium tonight just a few days after their respective Gameweek 30+ matches came to a conclusion – so both managers have shuffled their packs.

After their Saturday lunch-time draw at Watford, Leicester roll out a two-man front-line featuring Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m), supported by a four-man midfield of James Maddison (£7.5m) and Demarai Gray (£5.0m) either side of Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) and Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m)

That leaves no room for Barnes, who will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter has freshened up the Brighton side that beat Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, especially on the flanks of attack.

Neal Maupay (£5.7m) holds onto his place as the spearhead of the front-three but Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£6.2m) drop to the bench to be replaced by Aaron Connolly (£4.2m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m).

Budget defender Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m) also comes into the side to play right-back in the place of Ezequiel Schelotto (£4.0m).

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin; Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, D Gray; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey; Mooy, D Stephens, Bissouma; Connolly, Maupay, Mac Allister.

1,411 Comments
  1. Hooky
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Hopefully Vardy stays on 99 goals for ever. Would be good karma for the racist, chav scum that he is.

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      So you don't like him then?

      1. Hooky
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I'm not his no.1 fan

      2. El Presidente
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          ah ah

      3. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Imagine if all racist, chav scum scored 99 goals in the prem. That's like, I don't even know how many goals that is.

        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Nobody does.

        2. Hooky
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          John Terry would be on 500

      4. Prisoner B5160-8
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Subtle.

        1. Hooky
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          That's my middle name

      5. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Racist & chauvinistic - Vardy? - Really - in what way?

    2. Rains of Castamere
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      My five-year-old sat through that. Hope he forgives me.

      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        You don't suspect that it's your son's fault? Maybe he needs forgiveness from us?

      2. Prisoner B5160-8
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        He'll forgive you. Xmas calendars out soon.

      3. Hooky
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        That will be his first memory

    3. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Anyone interested in playing for a PL club should contact Maupay... He will get it done for you....

    4. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Watching next game behind big sofa

      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        subtle brag

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Another Son red card would be timely!

      1. Trophé Mourinho
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Dont make Son cry!

        • BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Perfect plot

        • Cpt Crunch Scott talent
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          A cool 1 pointer does the trick for me

      2. Somar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Absolutely livid and disappointed at Leicester. Played my Free Hit with Vardy and Barnes taking 2 places of my valuable 7 attacking spots.

        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Ha ha!

          1. Somar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Piss off. Lol

        2. Prisoner B5160-8
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Saying nothing (apart from that).

        3. Somar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I came here for consolation lads.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            https://i.redd.it/ssb6bwxqm4311.jpg

      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Vardy>Rash tomorrow after the game?

      4. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        vardy 1 return since dec 21st gw 18 ,finished

      5. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Where’s Ngakia?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Seen leaving Westfield with empty bags

        2. DA Minnion
          • 7 Years
          2 hours ago

          Out of squad.

        3. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Being tortured by a feather quill and the concept of playing for West Ham

      6. Jet5605
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Hey guys, thoughts on my GW32 WC squad? Yes I know no Liverpool but I am happy to take the chance as I think there will be rotation galore after they clinch the league. 1.1 ITB

        Foster / Button
        Maguire / Doherty / Alonso / Lascelles / Masina
        KDB / Bruno / Son / Mount / Sarr
        Rashford / Jimi / DCL

      7. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Ok let's have a look at the brave lads - who's got WH?

