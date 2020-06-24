Manchester United bring out big guns as Wolves switch to 3-4-3

Manchester United line up with a wealth of attacking pace and talent for their Gameweek 31+ meeting with Sheffield United.

Paul Pogba (£8.3m) returns to the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 7 after impressing as a substitute against Spurs.

The Frenchman sits alongside Nemanja Matić (£4.8m) in midfield, supporting a powerful front-four.

Anthony Martial (£8.0m) retains his centre-forward berth, supported by an attacking midfield trio of Marcus Rashford (£8.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.7m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.3m).

Simon Moore (£4.3m) comes in for Dean Henderson (£5.3m) in the Sheffield United goal, with rotation taking place elsewhere in the Blades’ side.

Phil Jagielka (£4.1m) comes in for the suspended John Egan (£4.6m), with Jack Robinson (£4.0m) retaining his place in light of Jack O’Connell‘s (£4.6m) recent injury.

Meanwhile, David McGoldrick (£5.4m) and Lys Mousset (£4.5m) are handed rare starts up-front and John Lundstram (£4.9m) is back in midfield.

Wolves look equally dangerous ahead of their meeting with Bournemouth as they go with the 3-4-3 shape that helped them get the 2-0 win over West Ham.

That means a first start since the Premier League resumes for Adama Traoré (£5.7m), supported by Matt Doherty (£6.4m) in a wing-back role.

Diogo Jota (£6.4m) starts once more, supporting Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m) who garnered some captaincy attention for Gameweek 31+.

Owners of Everton assets will be encouraged by the Norwich line-up named by Daniel Farke.

In a big statement of intent, he has dropped Teemu Pukki (£6.5m), Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) and Emi Buendía (£6.0m) to the bench, opting for largely second-string attackers at Carrow Road.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) and Richarlison (£8.3m) are the main Fantasy draws among Carlo Ancelotti’s men, both starting up-front together in the favoured 4-4-2 formation.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has shuffled his attacking pack once more, desperate to make a breakthrough at Newcastle.

He has named the same back-four but lines up an attacking midfield trio of Trézéguet (£5.2m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) either side of Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in support of Mbwana Samatta (£5.7m).

Despite the recent upturn in Fantasy interest, out-of-position midfielder Keinan Davis (£4.3m) finds himself on the bench.

Villa face a Newcastle side with the joint-most number of clean sheets in home matches this season, featuring the in-form Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) in attacking midfield with out-of-position FPL defender Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) on the other flank.

There are also starts for budget options Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) and Federico Fernandez (£4.6m).

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial.

Sheffield United XI: Moore; Robinson, Jagielka, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Mousset.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Rose, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo; Hayden, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Ritchie; Joelinton.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Targett, Mings, Hause, Konsa; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Grealish, El Ghazi; Samatta.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; O Hernandez, Duda, Rupp; Drmic.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Holgate, Keane, Coleman; Bernard, T Davies, Gomes, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Wolves XI: Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; A Smith, Aké, S Cook, Stacey; Stanislas, Lerma, L Cook, Billing, Brooks; C Wilson.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+

Leicester City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Wolves v Bournemouth

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Watford

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Manchester City

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT