Manchester United bring out big guns as Wolves switch to 3-4-3

Manchester United line up with a wealth of attacking pace and talent for their Gameweek 31+ meeting with Sheffield United.
Paul Pogba (£8.3m) returns to the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 7 after impressing as a substitute against Spurs.
The Frenchman sits alongside Nemanja Matić (£4.8m) in midfield, supporting a powerful front-four.
Anthony Martial (£8.0m) retains his centre-forward berth, supported by an attacking midfield trio of Marcus Rashford (£8.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.7m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.3m).
Simon Moore (£4.3m) comes in for Dean Henderson (£5.3m) in the Sheffield United goal, with rotation taking place elsewhere in the Blades’ side.
Phil Jagielka (£4.1m) comes in for the suspended John Egan (£4.6m), with Jack Robinson (£4.0m) retaining his place in light of Jack O’Connell‘s (£4.6m) recent injury.
Meanwhile, David McGoldrick (£5.4m) and Lys Mousset (£4.5m) are handed rare starts up-front and John Lundstram (£4.9m) is back in midfield.
Wolves look equally dangerous ahead of their meeting with Bournemouth as they go with the 3-4-3 shape that helped them get the 2-0 win over West Ham.
That means a first start since the Premier League resumes for Adama Traoré (£5.7m), supported by Matt Doherty (£6.4m) in a wing-back role.
Diogo Jota (£6.4m) starts once more, supporting Raúl Jiménez (£8.2m) who garnered some captaincy attention for Gameweek 31+.
Owners of Everton assets will be encouraged by the Norwich line-up named by Daniel Farke.
In a big statement of intent, he has dropped Teemu Pukki (£6.5m), Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) and Emi Buendía (£6.0m) to the bench, opting for largely second-string attackers at Carrow Road.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) and Richarlison (£8.3m) are the main Fantasy draws among Carlo Ancelotti’s men, both starting up-front together in the favoured 4-4-2 formation.
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has shuffled his attacking pack once more, desperate to make a breakthrough at Newcastle.
He has named the same back-four but lines up an attacking midfield trio of Trézéguet (£5.2m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) either side of Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in support of Mbwana Samatta (£5.7m).
Despite the recent upturn in Fantasy interest, out-of-position midfielder Keinan Davis (£4.3m) finds himself on the bench.
Villa face a Newcastle side with the joint-most number of clean sheets in home matches this season, featuring the in-form Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) in attacking midfield with out-of-position FPL defender Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) on the other flank.
There are also starts for budget options Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m) and Federico Fernandez (£4.6m).
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial.
Sheffield United XI: Moore; Robinson, Jagielka, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Mousset.
Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Rose, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo; Hayden, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Ritchie; Joelinton.
Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Targett, Mings, Hause, Konsa; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Grealish, El Ghazi; Samatta.
Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Klose, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; O Hernandez, Duda, Rupp; Drmic.
Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Holgate, Keane, Coleman; Bernard, T Davies, Gomes, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Wolves XI: Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré.
Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; A Smith, Aké, S Cook, Stacey; Stanislas, Lerma, L Cook, Billing, Brooks; C Wilson.
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 31+
- Leicester City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United
- Manchester United v Sheffield United
- Newcastle United v Aston Villa
- Norwich City v Everton
- Wolves v Bournemouth
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v Watford
- Southampton v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Manchester City
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Son captain doesn’t look to bad know lol it was between him and Bruno so