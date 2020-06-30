Fernandes starts at Brighton despite 120-minute FA Cup outing

Bruno Fernandes (£8.7m) has surprised Fantasy managers by starting for Manchester United’s trip to Brighton.

The Portuguese international played a full 120 minutes in an FA Cup win at Norwich on Saturday, suggesting that he might miss out on Gameweek 32+.

Despite having Andreas Pereira (£4.8m) and Juan Mata (£6.1m) on the bench, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Fernandes for a fourth start in all competitions since the Premier League resumed.

In light of extra-time in the FA Cup, it will be interesting to see how long the midfielder is able to last at the Amex Stadium though.

Fernandes will also be under the microscope of eagle-eyed Fantasy managers still curious about how he will cope with Paul Pogba (£8.3m) in the side.

The Frenchman made his first league start since Gameweek 7 when Sheffield United were dispatched 3-0 at Old Trafford, arguably overshadowing Ferandnes in the process.

Therefore, it will be important analyse whether or not the same will be true on the road, especially considering this is the same XI that Solskjaer named against the Blades.

That means another Premier League start for Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) on the flanks of attacking midfield, Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) on the opposite flank and Anthony Martial (£8.2m) in the centre-forward position.

The out-of-position FPL midfielder scored 10 points the last time he faced Brighton and launched himself onto the Fantasy radar with a hat-trick in Gameweek 31+.

Manchester United may not have it too easy at Brighton though. Notorious tinkerman Graham Potter has gone for an ultra-conservative formation, featuring a back-five and a trio of midfielders screening the defence.

Dan Burn (£4.5m) tucks in alongside Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) and Shane Duffy (£4.8m) at centre-back while Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m), who impressed against Leicester, could be up against Rashford.

Dale Stephens (£4.4m), Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) and Davy Pröpper (£4.8m) have been given the task of protecting the back-five, with creative players such as Aaron Mooy (£4.8m), Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£6.2m) on the bench.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) looks to be in a rather disconnected number 10 role just behind Aaron Connolly (£4.2m) in the lone-striker role, while Neal Maupay (£5.7m) finds himself among the substitutes.

Brighton and Hove XI (5-3-1-1): Ryan; Montoya, Burn, Duffy, Dunk, Lamptey; Bissouma, D Stephens, Pröpper; Mac Allister; Connolly.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial.

