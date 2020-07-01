Aubameyang survives Arsenal rotation ahead of Norwich clash

Midweek rotation has struck Fantasy Premier League managers once again ahead of Wednesday’s 18:00 BST kick-offs.

Mikel Arteta appears to be the chief culprit, naming Bukayo Saka (£4.7m), Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) and Eddie Nketiah (£4.4m) on the bench for Arsenal’s meeting with Norwich.

That will be of huge frustration to the owners of such assets, especially as the Canaries have come to the Emirates Stadium with only one fit recognised centre-back in Ben Godfrey (£4.4m), tonight paired with midfielder Alex Tettey (£4.5m).

That said, those who went with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) will be in better spirits as he has been selected to play in the front-line of what looks like a 3-4-3 formation.

It features Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) and Hector Bellerín (£5.4m) as wing-backs with Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) joined by David Luiz (£5.7m) and Shkodran Mustafi (£5.1m) in the back-three.

Meanwhile, Norwich hand recalls to key attackers Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) and Todd Cantwell (£4.6m).

For all the shuffling at Arsenal, Steve Bruce has largely left Fantasy managers content with his selection. There had been suggestions of a midweek benching for Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m), but the pacey winger has kept his place in the team, as has budget centre-back Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m).

Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) is fit enough for a place on the bench, where he is joined by a rested Miguel Almirón (£5.8m).

Elsewhere, James Maddison (£7.4m) has also fallen foul of rotation, chosen among the substitutes for Leicester’s trip to Everton.

His rest means a rare start for the hard-working Marc Albrighton (£5.1m) in a four-man midfield, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) providing the width on the opposite flank. As ever, Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) leads the attack.

Everton themselves have gone with their standard 4-4-2 formation, led by Fantasy favourites Richarlison (£8.3m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m)

Arsenal XI: Martínez; Kolasinac, D Luiz, Mustafi; Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Bellerín; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nelson.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Tettey, Godfrey, Aarons; Trybull, McLean; Cantwell, Buendía, Rupp; Pukki.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; L Kelly, Aké, S Cook, A Smith; Danjuma, Lerma, Billing, Brooks; J King, Solanke.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Krafth; Bentaleb, Shelvey, S Longstaff; Gayle, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman; Gordon, Sigurdsson, A Gomes, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin; Ndidi; H Barnes, Tielemans, Praet, Albrighton; Vardy.

