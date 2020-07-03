Community Tournament The Pundits Playoff – One more week until The Finals

Ahhh, it’s good to have the football back, isn’t it? We do love the VAR in our house, and as for the phantom crowd noises, well, the proverbial cherry on the top, surely?

And of course the biggest excitement is watching matches go in completely the opposite direction most would have predicted. In fact if anyone correctly predicted Thursday night’s results, and can prove it, I will personally send them a signed Pundits Playoff mug in the post!

Talking of the Pundits Playoff, we are now down to the final matchweek (MW) of both Period 4 and the entire H2H group stage. 21 matches have been played, and one remains after which we enter the Finals. The Top Eight teams in the cumulative H2H league table will progress to the PP Champions League (PPCL) . The Bottom Four teams will slug it out in the PP You’re Ropey League of Shame (PPYRLOS).

Period 4

There are now two candidates to win Period 4

Unbeaten for the period, WhenTheOWENgetsTough have a total of 62 points (45 + 17 Bonus).

The Keane Fifteen are close behind with four wins out of five and are sitting on 55 points (36 + 19).

To make things even more dramatic, both teams play each other in the final match of the Period. The manager of the winning team will be invited to be interviewed by Boris himself, giving them the chance to share their winning formula and views on various Fantasy Football things.

Champions League Finals

Seven teams are now confirmed to taking part in the PPCL, although whom they will be playing in the quarter-finals will depend on the finishing position in the H2H cumulative league table. The eighth place is being contested by four teams – Blame it on Rio (138 points), Holly’s Hamsters (136.5 points), Back to Square Owen (136.5 points) and A Whole Lawro B*llocks (135.5 points).

The team finishing in first place will play the team finishing in eighth, 2nd will play 7th, 3rd will play 6th, and finally 4th will play 5th.

You’re Ropey League of Shame Finals

The three teams that don’t make it to the eighth position will be joining Slaven’s Ball-itch in the PPYRLOS. Similarly, 9th place will play 12th, and 10th place will play 11th.

Standings

Here are the current standings:

1. The Keane Fifteen (W16, D0, L5 with 72.5 Bonus) on 216.5 points

2. WhenTheOWENgetsTough (W15, D1, L5 with 66.5 bonus) on 204.5 points

3. Brazil Nuts (W11, D0, L10 with 74 bonus) on 173 points

4. “15” Musketeers (W11, D1, L9 with 68.5 bonus) on 170.5 points

5. Unbelievable Jeff FC (W10, D1, L10 with 68.5 bonus) on 161.5 points

6. Nirvana Scott Talent (W9, D2, L10 with 68.5 bonus) on 155.5 points

7. BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC (W11, D0, L10 with 55 bonus) on 154 points

8. Blame it on Rio (W10, D0, L11 with 48 bonus) on 138 points

9. Holly’s Hamsters (W9, D0, L12 with 55.5 bonus) on 136.5 points

10. Back to Square Owen (W9, D1, L11 with 52.5 bonus) on 136.5 points

11. A Whole Lawro B*llocks (W8, D0, L13 with 63.5 bonus) on 135.5 points

12. Slaven’s Ball-itch (W4, D0, L17 with 58 bonus) on 94 points

A reminder that the winners of the PPCL will win free membership with Fantasy Football Scout next season.

This week’s matches are below, the deadline for team submission is 10:30 on Saturday 4th July, and please remember if you do not submit your team line up by the deadline, we will use your team’s default line up, and furthermore your team will lose any H2H bonus points for that week.

The Keane Fifteen take on WhenTheOWENgetsTough in the battle for first place in both Period 4, and the H2H Cumulative league.

Nirvana Scott Talent will be battling the “15” Musketeers, and both will be hoping to win a place in the top half of the table.

BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC will go up against Brazil Nuts.

Back to Square Owen will be head to head with Blame it on Rio, with the Owens trying to steal eighth position for their rivals

A Whole Lawro B*llocks will be looking to get back to winning ways against Slaven’s Ball-itch.

Holly’s Hamsters have the daunting task of beating one of the most consistently high scoring teams of the competition, Unbelievable Jeff FC.

The link to the main Google spreadsheet that has all the scores, results and league tables can be found here.

The live scores sheet is here.

Good luck to all, we will be reconfirming the scoring format of the finals in the next article.

Boris and the organising Committee