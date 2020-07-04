2414
FFS Cup July 4

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

2,414 Comments
The fourth round of our FFS Cup took place in Gameweek 32+, with 64 Fantasy managers whittled down to 32 after its conclusion.

The fifth round is scheduled to play out in Gameweek 33+, the deadline for which is at 11.30am BST on Saturday.

ALL RESULTS FROM THE FOURTH ROUND CAN BE VIEWED HERE
THE FULL DRAW FOR THE FIFTH ROUND IS AVAILABLE TO VIEW HERE

Former winner Wild Rover saw off Hafizi39 in the round of 64 and will now take on Cailean_2 this weekend.

billybly was our highest-ranked FPL boss left in the competition but exited in the fourth round and dropped out of the top 1k in the process.

Manisaspor, who sits at 1,591st in the world, now takes on that mantle, with Dial Square just 35 places behind.

Johnnex023 was the only one FPL manager in round four who posted a triple-figure score in Gameweek 32+, racking up exactly 100 points.

Every single one of our remaining 32 managers is ranked inside the top 300,000.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29
Round 2 – Gameweek 30+
Round 3 – Gameweek 31+
Round 4 – Gameweek 32+
Round 5 – Gameweek 33+
Round 6 – Gameweek 34+
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

2,414 Comments
  1. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Conflicted on Mount to Pulisic -4.

    Clearly Pulisic would have to score to make it worth, and mount did get the extra rest.

    
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hits are flying everywhere, -4 is nothing 🙂

      
  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    TC?

    Trent,
    Salah
    Bruno
    Martial,
    Rashford

    
    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Mo

      
  3. Paddy Gooner
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A: Saka or
    B: DCL

    ???

    
    1. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Dcl

      
    2. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      
  4. NoSalah’d
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is my FH gtg?
    Ryan, 3.9m
    TAA, Azpi, AWB, Taylor, Robinson
    Mane, Salah, Mahrez, Martual, Pulisic
    Rashford, Maupay, Connolly

    
    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Looks good. Is Mahrez playing? Why no love for KDB this week?

      
      1. NoSalah’d
        just now

        Mahrez should hppefully play. I reckon KDB will be rested and I want to be different to top 10k teams.

        
    2. C_Manan
      20 mins ago

      No other city player on FH??

      Open Controls
    
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bruno? He looks to be the most essential ManU asset right now

      Open Controls
      
        just now

        Chance of Bruno being substituted as early as possible once game is won to keep him fresh, so not as much a big risk not having bruno

        
    4. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bruno? He looks to be the most essential ManU asset right now

      
      1. HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        just now

        One one Mid slot available for ManU and I think it needs to be Martial this week

        
  5. gellinmagellan
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Pope Button
    TAA Doherty Lascelles Holgate Masina
    Son Salah KDB Bruno Sarr
    Nketiah DCL Jiminez

    2 FT 0.1 ITB.

    A) Son > Martial +Sarr > Foden
    B) Son > Mahrez + Sarr > Pulisic
    C) Son > Foden + DCL > Kane

    Really don't know what to do because I'm okay with keeping Son too. Please help :/

    
  6. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Repost. Would you play the FH chip or is this team g2g? Money itb for guendouzi > Foden next gw.

    Ddg
    Taa Doherty Taylor
    Salah kdb Bruno Mahrez
    Rashford Jimmy Connolly

    Martin aurier guendouzi ngakia

    
    1. NoSalah’d
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Team is gtg. Nice midfield.

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thank you

        
  7. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Will KDB start?

    
    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      @Pep

      
  8. JenkoJunko
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Sorry for the repost but really need some help with this.. Anyone???
    Morning all! Advice needed please its driving me bonkers... Thanks all.

    Squad
    Patricio (Button)
    TAA Doherty Holgate (Lascelles Kiko)
    Salah KDB Bruno Pogba (Doucoure)
    Nketiah Jimmy Ayew

    Do i? 3.4ITB 1FT
    A. Hold and roll FT
    B. Doucoure to Mahrez
    C. Doucoure to Saint max
    D. Ayew to Greenwood
    E. Doucoure & Ayew to Mahrez/Saint & Greenwood

    
    1. C_Manan
      1 min ago

      B

      
      1. JenkoJunko
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        
  9. Paddy Gooner
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Should I play

    A: Saka (4 4 2) or

    B: DCL (4 4 3)

    No other Ars or Eve players

    ?????

    
    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      
  10. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bench which 2?

    a) TAA
    b) Doherty
    c) Boly
    d) Holgate
    e) Taylor

    
    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      CD

      
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, thats what I was leaning to

        
  11. aardvark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    help, struggling to decide on transfers

    DDG, Martin
    TAA, Doherty, Saiss, Lascelles, Holgate
    KDB, Son, Martial, Bruno, Cantwell
    Vardy, Jimi, DCL
    2 FT, 0.4 ITB

    considering
    a) Vardy, Cantwell to Ings, Willian/Antonio
    b) Vardy, Cantwell to Origi/ Connolly, Mahrez

    Any other suggestions?

    
  12. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Auba to Rashford worth a hit?

    
    1. Doylaz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      No

      
  13. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Any Mane cappers here?

    
    1. The Man Pastore
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Dont own him, but i would be slightly worried of game time. There are better options this week imo

      
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think so

      
  14. Doylaz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Son > Martial or Mahrez for free?

    
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Mahrez for free

      
      1. The Man Pastore
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        This

        
    2. Rider on the Storm
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mahrez

      
  15. The Man Pastore
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pick the best def option out of:

    A) Ritchie
    B) Tarkowski
    C) Gomez

    
    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ritchie

      
    2. harrythealien
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Has to be Ritchie this week

      
  16. CrouchDown
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? Worried about getting 11 out and 1.2M itb

    Pope

    TAA Lascelles Saiss

    Mane KDB Son Bruno

    Greenwood DCL Jiménez

    Subs: Button, Holgate Saka Kabasele

    
  17. Skloppy Kops
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Any leaks yet?

    
    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      You want leaks for Norwich vs Brighton?

      
      1. Skloppy Kops
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Maupay starts?

        
        1. Fozzyb34r
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Wait for Rockstar, he might have some news

          
  18. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hey folks, quick final question please.....

    Patricio
    TAA/Doherty/Aurier
    Fernandes(C)/Martial/Foden/Mahrez/Mane
    Rashford/Jiminez
    (1st sub Nketiah)

    a) Play Foden, sub Nketiah
    b) Play Nketiah, sub Foden
    b) Foden to Pulisic (for a -4)?

    
    1. Rider on the Storm
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

      
  19. Skloppy Kops
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any chance Greenwood starts?

    
    1. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm gambling on him outscoring AWB ... hopefully he starts but I expect he will play at some point

      
  20. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Salah (c)

    Triple Utd attack (Rash, Tony, Bruno)

    Will keep the powder dry on TC for another week or two

    Let the disappointments commence 🙂

    
  21. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Tempted by DCL to Greenwood. Thoughts?

    
  22. Feed tha Sheep
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Capt Mane or Martial?

    
    1. Bookkeeper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Mane, he matches Salah in attacking returns at home

      
  23. CHARLIE HULL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son to Pulisic not worth a -4 right?

    
    1. Rider on the Storm
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      No

      
  24. tique
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who to start from these three stooges:

    1. abraham
    2. Nketiah
    3. Bellerin

    Or should i do a -4?

    Thanks

    
    1. Rider on the Storm
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      1

      
  25. Rider on the Storm
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Fitness news about Fernandes?

    
  26. ipa20
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do I get rid of Son this week and if so, bring in either Martial or Mahrez? If so I can upgrade either Cantwell (to someone) or Holgate (to AWB). Got a FH left at some point.

    Current squad:

    Pope, Martinez
    TAA, Saiss, Aurier, Lascelles, Holgate
    KDB, Son, Bruno, Saka, Cantwell
    Rashford, Ings, Jimmy

    

