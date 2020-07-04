The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The fourth round of our FFS Cup took place in Gameweek 32+, with 64 Fantasy managers whittled down to 32 after its conclusion.

The fifth round is scheduled to play out in Gameweek 33+, the deadline for which is at 11.30am BST on Saturday.

Former winner Wild Rover saw off Hafizi39 in the round of 64 and will now take on Cailean_2 this weekend.

billybly was our highest-ranked FPL boss left in the competition but exited in the fourth round and dropped out of the top 1k in the process.

Manisaspor, who sits at 1,591st in the world, now takes on that mantle, with Dial Square just 35 places behind.

Johnnex023 was the only one FPL manager in round four who posted a triple-figure score in Gameweek 32+, racking up exactly 100 points.

Every single one of our remaining 32 managers is ranked inside the top 300,000.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29

Round 2 – Gameweek 30+

Round 3 – Gameweek 31+

Round 4 – Gameweek 32+

Round 5 – Gameweek 33+

Round 6 – Gameweek 34+

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

