FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweeks 32+ and 33+

The Head-to-Head leagues have been updated for Gameweeks 32+ and 33+, thanks to Mat (aka matzi11a).

The latest results are currently showing on the main Head-to-Head page.

Back-to-back wins for Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) helped him maintain a one-point lead at the top of League 1.

Simon Vazquez is keeping up the pressure in second.

And in the battle to avoid the drop Harry Vernon (aka Horse), in tenth, is three points ahead of Glynn Sherwood.

The Gameweek 34+ fixtures are listed below:

Leading Performers

Out of the 5,983 managers taking part in the Head-to-Head leagues, none have amassed more points than Abdullah Tamin. Having won his last two encounters the high-flying manager now has 87 points out of a possible 99.

He leads Division 1 of League 8.

Niall Devlin, who was level on points with Abdullah heading into Gameweek 32+, has since suffered successive defeats. He nonetheless still leads Division 143 in League 8.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

For the first time since Gameweek 20, the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league is no longer the Best League in FPL. We have dropped to third and trail the ‘Beat the FPL Panel’ mini-league by eight points.

Leagues are ranked using an average score of the top five teams, so hopefully our five leading managers can restore our advantage. Good luck to Mark May, Chris McGowan, Magnum Dong Carlsen, Aleksandar Antonov, and Damjan Rupnik. All five managers feature in the top 30 overall.

Mark (aka Frankiem) regained the lead from Chris McGowan (aka Queens of the South Age) at the top of our mini-league in Gameweek 32+ but was only one point in front heading into Gameweek 34+.

The pair have slipped to seventh and ninth respectively in the race to be crowned FPL Winner – even World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has dropped to 23rd. It’s tough at the top!

Meanwhile, Joshua Ball became the world number one in Gameweek 32+ and extended his lead to 18 points in Gameweek 33+. Since the restart he has scored a Bench Boost-assisted 100 points in addition to round totals of 91, 93 and 86 points. He is yet to use his Free Hit or Second Wildcard.

There are currently 44,120 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

Damjan Rupnik (aka rdamjan) has reclaimed the top spot in our Members mini-league. He was three points ahead of previous leader Tom Russell (aka Monkey Tennis) before the action started in Gameweek 34+.

The code to join the Members League can be found on the Members page.

Aram Alaverdyan succeeded Liam Bondin (aka FPL Meatpie) as the leader of The FFScout Charity Shield but was himself deposed by Ismail Hassain Rasel in Gameweek 33+.

Ismail has scored 389 points in the four Gameweek period since the restart, a full 19 points more than the new world number one.

His impressive round totals include 138 points on his Bench Boost, 76 from his Wildcard, 98 points in Gameweek 32+ and, most recently, 81(-4) thanks to Triple Captain Mohamed Salah.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup

We are down to the last sixteen in our Fantasy Football Scout Cup.

Wild Rover is still in with a chance of becoming a two-time champion. The former winner beat Hafizi39 by 83 points to 59 in round 4 followed by a 54-52 win over Cailean_2 in round 5.

Pro Pundit Andy (aka Andy85wsm) scraped through round 4 – he was the manager with the lowest-winning score – his 56 points was just enough to see off the challenge of Old School. But his luck ran out in round 5 as he succumbed 68-76 to Mighty Wings.

Meanwhile, I stumbled out of the competition to Cowboy John in the fourth round. And the only top 1,000 manager still in the cup, billybly, lost to 53-70 to __simdy at the same juncture.

The luckiest winner in round five was niksan who made it through with a bang-on-average score of 50, while the unluckiest loser was Strawberry Fields who bowed out despite an impressive total of 76.

Neale reviewed round four here and round five here.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 32+ was 61 points, followed by a cutoff of 63 points in Gameweek 33+. This saw a total of 95 managers eliminated.

5,062 managers have exited the competition so far with 46 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

The Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament has entered the play-off stages.

The Keane Fifteen topped the overall leaderboard as they have done for most of the season. They will take on eighth-placed Blame it on Rio in their quarter-final. And the four teams who missed out on the play-offs now enter the “You’re Ropey League Of Shame Finals”.

The Knockout action begins in Gameweek 35.

Fantasy League maestro Gareth Butler (aka Clouseau) has unseated long-time leader Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) at the summit of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league.

Gareth is in his eighth FPL season with a previous best finish of 29,131st in 2014/15. Pre-Gameweek 34+ he was 7,391st in the overall standings and a single point ahead of Neale.

Rok Krasna remained top of RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code m0tq9y) with a 32-point advantage over Adam Warner (aka Bury94), who moved up to second.

Rok is now 33rd overall and still leads PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code eejnyz).

Svein Roald L Usken (aka Firminoooo) has opened up a 22-point gap in Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League (league code beeps2) as Denial EASTOP drops back to third.

Tom Stephenson replaces him in second. Tom is 54th in the Career Hall of Fame and is aiming for his fourth top 10,000 finish in five seasons.

Champions and Pro Pundits

Pro Pundit Simon March has a 49-point cushion in the exclusive FPL Champions League. Only former FPL winners are allowed entry.

In second, Matthew Martyniak has gone against the grain by opting to ignore Manchester City players. Instead, the 2012/13 champion has doubled up on premium Liverpool assets: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Will ignoring De Bruyne and co pay off?

Meanwhile, Tom Freeman’s (aka avfc92) 79 points was the highest net Pro Pundit score in Gameweek 32+ and Zophar coped admirably with the quick turnaround, his 75(-4) was the best total in Gameweek 33+.

However, Lateriser12 at 364th is still the only Pro Pundit in the top thousand.

2020 Mini-Leagues

Taking over from this season’s FFS Members Cup winner, Danny Mallon (aka Pep Pig), at the top of RedLightning’s January to July League is Dave Dolman.

Since the league started scoring in Gameweek 21 Dave has catapulted up the overall leaderboard – from a rank of 1,026,029 he is now 16,880th.

The league will remain open for any others who wish to track their progress in the second half of the season, the code you need is aafkpq.

Dan Bowen overtook Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) as leader of The Last Ten in Gameweek 32+, only to be replaced by Ria Breeze once the dust had settled on Gameweek 33+.

Ria, who Triple-Captained Mané for an excellent 85 points in Gameweek 33+, has mustered a total of 437 points in the five Gameweek period since the league started scoring in Gameweek 29.

Two hundred and twenty-seven teams, including last season’s winner Ted Maw (aka Rotation’s Alter Ego), have entered so far. The code you need to join is p4unsq.

Submissions

