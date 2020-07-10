105
105 Comments Post a Comment
  1. timawflowers
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bring in mane or salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tough one.
      Mané (c?) if chasing, Salah if leading

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mane

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah not even a question this

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm between Mane and Salah too, not 100% convinced Salah won't be rested, yes he wants the golden boot but Klopp has to keep his players injury free for next season and he's played a lot.

        Open Controls
    4. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I had the same decision to ame but went Sterling over both Poo attackers. Think he could outscore them over the next 4. Will get Salah in 37/38 though.

      Open Controls
  2. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    For just this GW
    Son to Salah
    Or
    Son to mane

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Salah no contest

      Open Controls
  3. cuppatea78
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mane to Pulisic or Willian worth it this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hell no

      Open Controls
    2. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Rather Salah tbh

      Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Help is needed please

    How’s this for a -4

    Aubameyang & Son > Giroud & Mane

    Need a differential striker in order to preserve a 10pt lead in my ML

    Rest of Front 8

    KDB Martial Foden Fernandes xxxxxx

    Jimenez Greenwood xxxxxxxx

    Open Controls
  5. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Granted united sre in great form but is the game st home vs Southampton a given..

    Is anyone else in the thinking this could be a tricky game with uniteds midfield not been allowed all the time in the world like villa allowed them?

    Open Controls
    1. Eriksen Maestro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep i agree and tired legs already

      Open Controls
  6. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does MAhrez start this week or is B.Silva a bettter option?

    Open Controls
    1. wantsharptv
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      BSilva due a start

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        thats what i was thinking

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mahrez & Bilva both could start.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        its a try one

        Open Controls
  7. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will Sterling match Martial until end of season?
    Need to keep ML chasers with Martial at bay, but no eas way to get the latter as already on 3 Utd. Wary of Sterling getting the minutes, whereas Martial seems nailed.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He could

      Open Controls
  8. Would Ed Woodward
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Can't decide on captain, I was planning on Vardy but Bruno seems almost pointless unless you captain these last couple of weeks, plus I know I'll be watching our game, hmm.

    Open Controls
  9. gaurava1216
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Captain Help pls?

    A) Bruno
    B) Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Eriksen Maestro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Going B

      Open Controls
  10. timawflowers
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Bringing Salah in, do I take out mahrez or kdb?

    Open Controls
  11. Jdpz
      just now

      Ramsdale or McCarthy for 35 GW?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.