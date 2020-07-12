416
  DA Minnion
    7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Come on Jimmy and Doc. Do something for goodness sake.

    RamaJama
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Doc due!

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      This!

  GARY AND JAMIE
    6 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Got to the point where I would take 6 points x 2 from a captain these days. Hate that part of the game

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Who did you captain this week?

      GARY AND JAMIE
        6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Bruno. But its the fear of failure on this randomness that i detest

  Dybala10
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Be nice if you could do something today Doh!

    Sead's Colossal Snatc…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I have Digne and Doherty starting, 0-0 please!

  LLoris
    1 Year
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    How were Willian and Pulisic in the Sheff game?

    Christina.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      crap

    squits
      10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Whole team were awful. Doesn't mean they will be against norwich tho

    FDMS All Starz
      4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Chelsea looked toothless but it was a very solid Sheffield defence, Pulisic was more forward than Willian, Giroud changed the game but by then Pulisic got subbed

  Nightcrawler
    1 Year
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Baines rb?

  FIRMINOLOOKGOAL
    6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I know its too many, but who to TC?

    1. Pulisic 36+
    2. Richarlison 36+/38+
    3. DCL 36+/38+
    4. Ings 36+/37+
    5. KDB 36+/38+
    6. Sterling 36+/38+
    7. Antonio 36+/38+
    8. Martial 37+
    9. Bruno 37+
    10. Auba 37+/38+
    11. Salah 38+

    Cheers mate 🙂

    Christina.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      🙄

    Ginkapo FPL
      8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Have you considered Vardy?

      FIRMINOLOOKGOAL
        6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yes he's in my team, but looking at his next 3

    Pipermaru
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      It will be Auba or Antonio GW 38 for me.

    squits
      10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      starting city mid or jesus gw38

    jamiejoe
      4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think you can rule out DCL from that list.

  FDMS All Starz
    4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which transfer for next GE do you prefer?

    A) Mane —> Salah

    B) Mahrez —> Dilva/Pulisic/Antonio (who?)

    C) Jimi —> Jesus

    DandyDon
      1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B pulisic

  Hryszko
    2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Rashford > Greenwood
    Hayden > Dilva

    For free, yes or no?

    PascalCygan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Could be decent, if you’ve already got Chelsea attackers

      Hryszko
        2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I have Pulisic already, but that’s it?

        PascalCygan
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Go for it

  Essential
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Time to activate my WC to attack the last 3 GWs?

    Pope
    TAA Robbo Doherty
    Salah Bruno Martial KDB Pulisic
    Greenwood Jim

    Martinez Saiss Ayew Ward

    Cheers 🙂

    squits
      10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      This is your wildcard attempt?

      Essential
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        This is my team now

        squits
          10 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Defo wildcard! Go for it

    squits
      10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      If you haven't used it yet I really think you need to otherwise won't benefit from it enough

      Essential
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Cheers bro! The big question is which 3 to get from City, any ideas?

        squits
          10 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          That's the tricky one. Jesus is looking more and more nailed IMO. But the rest are a lottery. I had sterling cap for my free hit this week but reckon he'll be rested for one out of 3 remaining

    Jekori
      5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Even though your team is decent, i'd WC yeah. I would drop one of the pool defenders for Digne, Puli to Antonio probably. And get Jesus for Jimmy? Chop up your bench maybe if needed. Differentials i'd look at: Rodriguez, Antonio, Soucek, Lamptey, Sterling

    Essential
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Thanks lads, much appreciated 🙂

  LLoris
    1 Year
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Saiss vs BUR
    B) TAA vs ARS

    RamaJama
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      B

  PascalCygan
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Still no Holgate. On my bench and not coming on for me anyway but any news about how long he’s out?

  Rinseboy
    8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hi All. After leading my ML by 50 my rival dropped a monster FH and is now overtaken me!

    Want to start working towards s decent final 11 in gweek 38.
    Who are the top players you would be going for to have im 38?

    How does something like this look?

    Pope
    Diop TAA Digne
    Mahrez KDB Martial Bruno
    Ings Auba Jesus

    Christina.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Richarlison/Wood or Jrod/Sterling/Antonio

      Rinseboy
        8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        yeah good pics Christima. Would you replace those with in the 11 above?

        Rinseboy
          8 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Christina...oops

        Christina.
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Martial out? Taa out?

          Rinseboy
            8 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            cheers might have Antonio over Ings actually and keep Greenwood 1st sub. Sheffield could be solid still last day.
            Think I'll keep TAA for Newcastle definatley

    Andy_Social
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ha, after leading my ML for most of the season, I'd calculated that if I play it cool and let my nearest rival gain 15 points on me a week, I'll still scrape home. So he's captained Sterling and bought in Antonio after I sold Sterling and Mahrez 2 GWs ago and I'm in all sorts of bother.

      Your squad - mostly I'm not too keen, but as it's purely for GW38 it looks perfect. The only issue is the likelihood of some players being dropped as managers try out kids for next season, but what can you do about that?

      Rinseboy
        8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        cheers Andy. Yeah will make a couple of moves each week yo slowly get to that and then hope it gives me a nice end to season. Nightmare tho absolutely gutted. Current team is
        Pope Martinez
        TAA Diop Doherty Fernandez Aurier
        KDB Mahrez Martial Bruno Salah
        Vardy DCL Greenwood

  Hryszko
    2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Took Doherty & Jiminez out this week after weeks of blanking, haul incoming...

    jamiejoe
      4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hope so ...

    tiger
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Let's hope so

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Let's hope not.

    DandyDon
      1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Just took Jimi out as wolves doing nothing offensively. Still hoping for a few clean sheets.

  RamaJama
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    A) Jimenez to Ings the obvious move?

    Or B get a Chelsea mid?

    C) or get Sterling?

    Martínez
    TAA, Doherty, Aurier
    Kdb, Fernandes, Salah, Martial, Foden
    Greenwood, Vardy

    Subs: Martin, Jimenez, Lascelles, Holgate

    Goonsquad245
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Jiménez to ings and bench who?

      Vardy to Jesus looks better

      RamaJama
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Great input, thanks!

      RamaJama
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Also considering FH GW 36

        Goonsquad245
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          What does your FH team look like?

          RamaJama
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            DDG
            Azpi, Digne, Aurier
            Sterling, Foden, Pulisic, Willian, Bruno
            Jesus, Ings

            DandyDon
              1 Year
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Not tempted by Alonso? Think I might just go all out with differentials like dsilva rather than sterling who will have his minutes managed.

              RamaJama
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Sounds good with Dilva, but Alonso doesn’t start often enough

        tokara
          5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          FH 38 will be even better, thats wat i am planning.

  _sidney_will
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Need a goal Jimmy! Jonny assist please!

  Trophé Mourinho
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Jimi and Rich will go beserk today as I removed them

  Gudjohnsen
    3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Which forward starts for Chelsea against Norwich?

    squits
      
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      avoid and go with puli / willian

    2. squits
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      75% giroud tho if you want to risk it. Maybe an early team leak will come out on twitter

    3. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      i expect Giroud gets the nod again after that thrashing. Not sure of course, but he will be able to bully the Norwich defenders whereas vs Sheffield he would be having more trouble.

  18. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Those with fh left which gw are you using ? Would be great to load on Chelsea players but city line up is so hard to predict it makes me sway towards 38. Would also drop all my man u assets for 38 hoping they struggle v Leicester, that could be a bit of a differential.

    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Last GW

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Actually was going last week all along but I have ‘wrong’ city players now and can get a few more Chelsea in etc. Think I'll go for 36.

  19. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    3 1 point cameos keeping Aurier on the bench. Trent, Alonso and Foden. Mega haul incoming from him...

    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Red card more likely 🙂

    2. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Impressive still having Alonso, not that you want to get rid now i guess. Foden benching was expected but he looks good vs BOU now. Just think next gw will be much better probably

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Yea I got him in after the corona break and never had a transfer to remove him after, as I have a decent bench and with all the cheapies available I dont need the cash that hes holding up. I thought he would be most likely starting or 0 points. Agree that next week looks good for him.

        1. DandyDon
          • 1 Year
          52 mins ago

          Alonso great option for next week. If I freehit he’s first name on it.

  20. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Got some weird gut feeling,problem is must take hit after again to take out some Chelsea player

    How is this looking Y/N ?

    Jimenez + DLC + VVD + Martial > Jesus + Tammy/Giroud + Foden + Alonso (-8)

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Don't like it. Plus you have 2 Chelsea players v pool following gw. Plus -8 is calling for trouble imo 🙂

      1. El Fenomeno R9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Have Pulisic already so 3,maybe only one Chelsea player and -4

    2. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Just go to the doctor instead i guess.. JK, but Martial out is a no for me. Only DCL looks like he needs to go, can't upgrade him to Giroud without anything else?

      1. El Fenomeno R9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        0 ITB but can do DLC + VVD > Giroud + someone for free.

        Dont need double pool defense anymore,have TAA

  21. Dont give a fuchs
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Considering BB IN GW36
    Henderson Pope
    Lascelles Holgate TAA Saiss Garcia
    Kdb Fernandes Salah Willian Duda
    Vardy Ings Greenwood

    Dude and Lascelles out for Antonio and christensen (-4)?

    1. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Holgate still not on the bench. Monitor that i guess. Duda > Antonio looks great for a BB. You can deal with the benching headaches later

    2. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      BB good option 36. Like the transfers though a chance Christensen is dropped as he’s always Chelsea’s worst defender!

  22. Hect.OR 98th
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Going for FH this week to consolidate a 40 point ML lead.

    Ederson (McCarthy)
    Digne Azpi Tarkowski (Egan Doherty)
    KDB Willian Pulisic Antonio Bruno
    Jesus Greenwood (Vardy)

    Good to go?

    1. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      A bit much money on the bench. Can you do Vardy > Rodriguez and a Chelsea mid to Sterling? Can't have Ederson in that case maybe get pickford for him.

  23. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    For the next 2. FH in 38.

    Mane for >

    a) Sterling
    b) Dilva

  24. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    If you had to pick one change, which one would you pick?

    A) Jimi to Jesus
    B) Mahrez to Dilva
    C) Mane to Salah

  25. DF
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I reckon the BB chip should be available at the end of a gw as opposed to the start.

