Jimenez returns to the scoresheet as Everton’s FPL assets continue to misfire

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 3-0 EVERTON

Goals: Raul Jimenez (£8.1m), Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m), Diogo Jota (£6.0m)

Raul Jimenez (£8.1m), Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m), Diogo Jota (£6.0m) Assists: Daniel Podence (£4.9m), Pedro Neto (£5.0m), Ruben Neves (£5.2m)

Daniel Podence (£4.9m), Pedro Neto (£5.0m), Ruben Neves (£5.2m) Bonus Points: Ruben Neves x3, Jimenez x2, Dendoncker x1

Patient Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) owners finally had something to cheer on Sunday afternoon as the striker scored from the spot and banked eight points in Wolves’ 3-0 win over Everton.

Those still holding Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.3m), on the other hand, will have been less than impressed by another poor offensive showing from Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The striker did register two shots on target – which accounted for the Toffees’ total on that metric – but Rui Patricio (£5.3m) did not have to break a sweat saving either effort.

Jimenez’s penalty was won by Daniel Podence (£4.9m) just before half-time, while Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) doubled Wolves’ lead immediately after the restart.

Diogo Jota (£6.0m), used from the bench, added a third for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on 73 minutes while fellow substitute Adama Traoré (£5.6m) missed a gilt-edged opportunity late in the game.

Nuno Espirito Santo said of his side’s display:

You are in pain (after a defeat) but you stand up the next morning and you have to go again. That is the game. We had a lot of actions today and didn’t concede too many chances, it’s always about trying to upgrade and raise the standards. It was not our main objective (keeping in touch with the top four), there were things we should improve. It’s not about that, it’s about trying to create and raise standards so we become a better team. Our finishes were not so good, look at the chances we had. Adama is not going to have an easier one.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, was fuming with his players after the final whistle:

It was really frustrating today. It was a really frustrating performance. The team didn’t show a good spirit. We have to consider this more than the technical and tactical aspect. It was not good enough and the spirit of the team was unacceptable. We have to show, in the last three games, that we have a different attitude. There are excuses but I don’t want to have excuses. The performance was not acceptable. I have already spoken to the players. We have to prepare the next game and have a very different attitude.

The Italian attempted to match Wolves by opting for a wing-back system in the opening half, with Lucas Digne (£5.8m) surprisingly operating as the left-sided centre-back behind wing-back Leighton Baines (£4.9m).

Romain Saiss (£4.7m) set Podence away almost immediately after kick-off, though the winger’s on-target effort was collected without issue by Jordan Pickford (£5.2m).

Theo Walcott (£6.2m) put Calvert-Lewin behind the Wolves defence a minute later in a very similar pattern of play, with the striker’s effort from an angle meaning a simple save for Patricio.

Matt Doherty (£6.2m) then had a sight of goal but slipped just before shooting, which produced a scuffed effort that went well wide.

On the quarter hour, Walcott sent an inviting cross into the Wolves area but neither Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison (£8.2m) were well enough positioned to connect.

Digne picked up a booking after 19 minutes for obstructing Pedro Neto (£5.0m) as the winger tried to race onto a Jimenez through ball.

The defender then made a crucial interception to help out Pickford as Podence almost found Neto in the Everton area.

After 25 minutes, Podence rode his luck to beat Michael Keane (£5.2m) before advancing into the box but his near-post effort was turned behind by Pickford for a corner.

Moments later, Jimenez produced some dazzling skill in the box before forcing Pickford into another save from an overhead kick.

An injury to Yerry Mina (£5.3m) saw Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) introduced after 30 minutes, with the Ireland international slotting in as a right-sided centre-back. Mason Holgate (£4.4m) missed out with a shin injury for the second consecutive gameweek.

Digne ‘s afternoon went from bad to worse just before half time as his foul on Podence inside the area saw Wolves awarded a spot-kick.

Jimenez made no mistake from 12 yards to hand Nuno’s side a 1-0 advantage going into the break.

Ancelotti abandoned the wing-back system at the interval, with 18-year-old central defender Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) replacing Baines to allow for a 4-4-2 formation.

Wolves immediately took advantage from a 46th-minute free kick as Dendoncker got ahead of Branthwaite to steer a header past Pickford.

The Everton keeper almost put the ball into his own net after 60 minutes, letting a Podence effort slip between his legs but just about rescuing the situation before the ball fully crossed the line.

Pickford then managed to deny Jota – who was played through by Ruben Neves (£5.2m) – as the attacker bore down on goal, though the forward did his opponent a favour by getting his legs in a tangle before shooting tamely.

That save ended up at the feet of the on-rushing Jimenez, who could only win a corner with his attempted shot blocked by the backtracking Everton defence.

The Toffees did not heed that Wolves warning, however, as Jota fired home in the 76th minute after being once more set free by a brilliant Neves pass.

Calvert-Lewin managed to put a header on target from a Digne cross in the 76th minute but Patricio was once more equal to the Everton striker.

Traoré owners will have despaired at the attacker’s 86th-minute miss, as he managed to hit the top of the crossbar from six yards out after being found by Jota’s square ball on yet another Wolves break.

On Podence, who impressed from a roving attacking role, Nuno said post-match:

I think he played good. Daniel is a talented player. Today, he was able to help the team. He arrived later, everybody knows, and he was getting his moments – getting ready. It’s all about that, trying to use the players in the right moments.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Dendoncker, Doherty; Podence (Traoré 71), Jimenez (Moutinho 77′), Neto (D Jota 55′).

Everton XI (3-5-2): Pickford; Baines (Branthwaite HT), Keane, Mina (Coleman 30′); Digne, Sigurdsson, Davies, Gordon (Bernard 55′), Walcott (Iwobi 55′); Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison (Kean 62′).

