FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweeks 35+

Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) has put a little daylight between himself and the chasing pack at the top of the Head-to-Head leagues with a win over callum croal (aka Jambo17).

Craig leads League 1 by four points with three rounds to go.

The Liverpool fan has led since Gameweek 10, when he went ahead of Owen Walker (aka Amateur Pundit Zan) on rank difference.

Second-placed Simon Vazquez lost to Liam McAllister.

The bottom ten teams in each division will be relegated at the end of the season. So it was a vital win for Liam who moved above Harry Vernon (aka Horse) and Glynn Sherwood into tenth.

At this stage, it looks like only one out of Liam, Harry, Glynn and Richard Clarke will escape the drop – the quartet are separated by just two points and occupy tenth to 13th place. Could Harry’s superior rank prove decisive?

If managers are tied on points, rank difference will be used to decide league position.

Leading Performers

Managers in the Head-to-Head leagues continue to get better.

Since Gameweek 28 the number of bosses in the top 1,000 has gone up from 15 to 21. While in the top 10,000 there’s been an increase from 144 to 194.

There are a total of 5,983 managers taking part and none have amassed more points than Abdullah Tamin. Currently ranked 22,270 in FPL, Abdullah leads Division 1 of League 8 with an impressive 90 points out of a possible 105 following yet another win.

The main Head-to-Head leagues page will be updated with results shortly after the Gameweek ends.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

Gameweek 35+ brought with it some dramatic rank swings.

Great leaps were taken by the minority who owned both Raheem Sterling (21 points) and Michail Antonio (26 points) and/or captained one of them, but the reverse was true for those who owned neither.

Chris McGowan (aka Queens of the South Age) was 51 points behind world number one Joshua Bull heading into the Gameweek but ended it only 2 points adrift. The former table topper took a hit on his way to an impressive 102 points, eclipsing Joshua’s 49.

Meanwhile, World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen scored a grand 116 to shoot up from 51st to 7th overall.

The Fantasy Football Scout mini-league is once again the Best League in FPL.

We hold a 10-point advantage over the second-best mini-league.

Ranks are calculated using the average score of the top five teams. So congratulations (and thanks) to our famous five: Chris McGowan, Aleksandar Antonov, Mark May, Mathew Brigham and Rok Krasna.

Incredibly, all five managers feature in the top 15 overall. While Chris, Aleksander, and Mark remain in serious contention for the FPL crown, occupying places in the top five!

Chris remained numero uno in the mini-league as Mark (aka Frankiem) dropped from second to third.

Replacing Mark as No. 2 is Aleksandar. The Chelsea fan posted his season-high score of 122 points for a Gameweek rank of 340. He jumped from 35th to third in the overall standings.

There are currently 44,159 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

Nathan Woollaston moves to the summit of our Members mini-league. He is nine points ahead of Pro Pundit Lateriser12 in second. Former No. 1 Damjan Rupnik (aka rdamjan) drops to fourth.

This is Nathan’s fourth season, his best finish was last year when he came 12,672nd.

The code to join the Members League can be found on the Members page.

Mathew Brigham is still top of The FFScout Charity Shield five points ahead of Ismail Hassain Rasel, who is back up to second. Baz McCormack is third after triple captaining Antonio and scoring 136 for a Gameweek rank of 26.

Mathew has scored 557 points in the six Gameweeks since the restart, including a Bench Boosted 125 in Gameweek 30+ and a Free Hit for 94 in Gameweek 31+.

The league started scoring in Gameweek 30+ and was set up, in part, to help raise money for the NHS. Donations have reached £690 including a £300 donation from Fantasy Football Scout. Thank you to everyone for their generous contributions. Should you wish to donate please do so via our JustGiving page.

There are free annual memberships to the managers who finish in the top five places.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup

The semi-finals of the Fantasy Football Scout Cup are currently taking place.

Former winner Wild Rover bowed out in the quarter finals 40-52 to Manisaspor, while Powell is the highest ranked player still in the competition after winning 88-55 against graslauk. Ahead of Gameweek 36+ Powell was in 435th position.

Completing the semi-final line-up are Sharpey and Joax2.

Neale latest review can be read here.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 35+ was 61 points, this saw a total of 17 managers eliminated.

Top four or equal will make it through to the Gameweek 37+ final. You can follow the semi-final action on Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

5,101 managers have exited the competition so far with 7 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

The Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament has reached the knockout stages.

The Keane Fifteen finished nine points clear at the top of the overall leaderboard but suffered quarter-final heartbreak at the hands of Blame it on Rio.

Boris Bodega updated us on all the action in his latest review.

Long-time leader of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga), has had a disappointing few weeks, slipping to fourth in table.

Taking over pole position is Fantasy League maestro Gareth Butler (aka Clouseau), who moved back into the top 10,000 in Gameweek 32+. Hot on his heels is yours truly, with a great deal of fortune I’ve closed to within three points of Gareth.

Rok Krasna remains at the head of RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code m0tq9y) increasing his lead over Adam Warner (aka Bury94) to 28 points ahead of Gameweek 36+.

And Manchester United fan, Rok, continues to reign supreme in PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code eejnyz), 34 points in front of Shirin Nizar (aka Chelsea Guy)

Third in the Top 10K Any Season mini-league, Svein Roald L Usken’s (aka Firminoooo), is first in Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League (league code beeps2).

26 points adrift before the first ball was kicked in Gameweek 36+ is Tom Stephenson in the silver medal position.

The pair are 722nd and 54th respectively in the Career Hall of Fame.

Champions and Pro Pundits

Pro Pundit Simon March has edged away again in the exclusive FPL Champions League. The former champion has opened up a 49-point gap over 2012/13 winner Matthew Martyniak.

Meanwhile, the aptly-named Lateriser12 continues to surge up the ranks. The Pro Pundit hit another century to jump up from 244th to 32nd overall. He was, unsurprisingly, the highest-scoring Pro Pundit in Gameweek 35+.

2020 Mini-Leagues

RedLightning’s January to July League, which started scoring in Gameweek 21, has a new leader. And I’m delighted to report that person is me!

Shirin is up to second, 11 points behind, while former No. 1 Dave Dolman drops to third.

My incredible run of luck has seen me move from 990,215th in Gameweek 20 to 8,113th in Gameweek 35+. This is my tenth FPL season, and my best finish is 4,043rd in 2016/17.

The league will remain open for any others who wish to track their progress in the second half of the season, the code you need is aafkpq.

Varun Muddana jumps to the top of The Last Ten, which started scoring in Gameweek 29.

Varun is two points ahead of previous leader Ria Breeze. Liverpool-fan Varun has 579 points from the seven Gameweeks of action played so far, including a Free Hit for 101 in Gamewek 30+ and a Bench Boosted 102 in Gameweek 33+.

Two hundred and twenty-seven teams, including last season’s winner Ted Maw (aka Rotation’s Alter Ego), have entered so far. The code you need to join is p4unsq.

Submissions

If you are running a community competition and would like the latest scores included in future Round-ups, please email us a summary of the current leaders and a link to your league, spreadsheet or head-to-head competition to geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Thank you very much to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.

Enjoy the rest of Gameweek 36+!