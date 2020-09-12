547
Dugout Discussion September 12

Mitrovic on Fulham bench as Aubameyang starts for Arsenal

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m) does not start for Fulham this afternoon.

That is a blow to the 25.2% of FPL bosses that selected the Serbian striker in their initial squads.

That figure is correct as of the Gameweek 1 deadline, making the Fulham hitman the third most-selected forward in Fantasy Premier League.

Only £9.5m Chelsea forward Timo Werner (49.7%) and Southampton’s £8.5m striker Danny Ings (25.6%) are in more GW1 squads.

Mitrovic managed two 90-minute outings for his country in the recent international break but has lost out to Aboubakar Kamara (£5.0m MID) for the lone striker spot in Scott Parker’s XI.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) does begin for the visitors at Craven Cottage, in his now-customary role on the left of Arsenal’s front three.

New recruit and ex-Chelsea man Willian (£8.0m) will operate on the other side of frontman Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m).

That means both Eddie Nketiah (£6.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£5.5m) are on the bench for Arsenal’s first fixture of the new Premier League season.

Kieran Tierney (£5.5m) will operate as part of Mikel Arteta’s back three, with new signing Gabriel (£5.0m) set to begin in the centre of that trio with Rob Holding (£4.5m) on the right.

David Luiz (£5.5m) misses out with a neck injury, while William Saliba (£4.5m) is not part of the matchday squad.

Two £5.0m defenders in Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles take up the wing-back roles, while Mohamed Elneny (not yet priced) is initially favoured over Dani Ceballos (£5.0m) in central midfield.

Bernd Leno (£5.0m) is back from injury to re-take the No 1 jersey, with Emi Martinez (£4.5m) not part of the squad amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at the Emirates.

Between the sticks for Fulham, Marek Rodak (£4.5m) retains his place as new loan signing Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) makes do with a bench spot.

Joe Bryan (£5.0m) also holds off competition, in the form of Antonee Robinson (£4.5m), to begin at left-back. On the other side of Fulham’s defence, the unpriced Denis Odoi will face down Aubameyang.

New right-back Kenny Tete only joined the Cottagers on Thursday. Fellow new recruits Robinson and Mario Lemina (£4.5m), along with loan returnees in Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Jean-Michael Seri (£5.0m), all miss out on Parker’s matchday 18.

Interest in Fulham assets apart from Mitrovic is limited, though midfielder Harrison Reed (£4.5m) is at least starting for those using the budget enabler in their FPL squads.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Rodak; Bryan, Ream, Hector, Odoi; Cairney, Reed; Cavaleiro, Onomah, Kebano; Kamara.

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerin; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian.

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lmao get that bloke who posted about Lacazette scoring in the first 10 minutes of a previous season.

    
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Fulham defence still the same so.

    Rodrigo essential.

    
  3. Tinydancer
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hector Tripple Captain didnt work out too well

    
  4. Forza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dear Mr. Parker,

    Given the fact that your team needs to score, I would be grateful if you brought your top goalscorer onto the pitch.

    Yours faithlessly,
    Basic common sense

    
    1. Brooksy86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hahahahaha

      
    2. Vazza
      just now

      Haha

      
  5. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes has not been at Carrington this week following the birth of his second child last week. If he wasn't in Manchester already, he will have to have returned to the UK before 4am this morning to avoid quarantine #mulive [men]

    Might have already been mentioned.

    
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      And 4000 people have already transferred him in 😆

      
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      He will do that

      
    3. Nightrain_
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup, Ole should give him a break and couple weeks off, after all it's a lovely baby. Well Bruno holder holding breath now 😀

      
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Probably explains the rush to sign VdB

        
  6. Guy Demel
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Auba fail, season over. See you in August 2021 lads.

    
    1. The Dance
      • 9 Years
      just now

      My lord lol

      
  7. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Here we all are sat with Auba while Laca plunders! How I’ve missed FPL 😆

    
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Inevitable

      
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Predictions on track so far!

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/11/fantasy-football-scouts-best-fpl-team-reveals-ahead-of-gameweek-1-deadline/?hc_page=44&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22386940

    
  9. Chirsbom
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Funny how C fails and WCs are already on the table. Its been 10 minutes, only 3410 to go then. Enjoy this weekend lads, the game is on again!

    
  10. chicken george
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone know Mark Sutherns team link? Would love to follow him and Magnus Carlsen's teams this year!

    
    1. Custard Gannet
      just now

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/194/event/1

      
    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      194

      
  11. Differentiator
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mitro warming up

    with a hot water bottle on the bench

    
    1. Zlatan approves
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He will score mark my words

      
  12. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Bruno leading the charge on FPLstats - up to 1.5%.

    
  13. Right In The Stanchion
    2 mins ago

    Arsenal are getting top 4 this season. Chelsea or United making way

    
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Easy tiger

      
      1. Right In The Stanchion
        just now

        Trust me blood

        
  14. Neves say Neves
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bloody hell ream that was actually appalling

    
    1. OIe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah really was.

      
  15. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Never captain player in the first GW game... Season over

    
  16. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Could be a big win this

    
  17. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Shame Fulham got promoted to the Prem over Brentford.

    
  18. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    So Bruno our next week due to quarantine ? tough for owners that benched him this week 🙁

    
  19. Pep bites Kun
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Mitro on the bench, Auba(c) playing and I seem to have lost my cable sport channels. Why!!!? 🙂

    

