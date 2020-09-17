396
Pro Pundits - Zophar September 17

The arguments for and against using a Wildcard in FPL Gameweek 3

396 Comments
Share

Six-time top 5k finisher Zøphar talks us through the arguments for and against an early Wildcard in Fantasy Premier League.

The start of this season has been unique with four teams (Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Burnley) missing out in Gameweek 1. These four teams were popular Fantasy-wise, too, so with them featuring for the first time in Gameweek 2, we finally have an opportunity to evaluate how they’re doing and decide who we subsequently want to bring in.

Of course, you might want to bring in multiple assets from the four teams above as well as form players from other teams. The idea of a Gameweek 3 Wildcard is one I’ve seen discussed around the Scout comments section and on Twitter, so for this piece, I thought I’d examine the pros and cons of this strategy.

I’m in no means advocating this as the best way forward, just having an objective look at it so that you can make an informed decision on whether it’s one you want to adopt. 

Gameweek 3 fixture turn

Positives

Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men stormed out of the blocks against Sheffield United in Gameweek 1 and with no Europa League commitments this year, they should offer a consistent stream of points at budget prices.

The Ruben Vinagre (£4.5m) wagon has been well and truly derailed and Fernando Marcal (£5.0m) doesn’t look anywhere near as attacking as Jonny Otto (£5.5m). With Adama Traore (£6.5m) playing wing-back, the obvious choice in their defence is already apparent – Romain Saiss (£5.0m). The Moroccan could have had a hat-trick against the Blades and is great for bonus points as well.

Apart from that, Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) looked sharp and has proven pedigree over the last two years. Jumping quickly on these two players, and maybe even Daniel Podence (£5.5m), could get you an early lead up the rankings.

Everton

It’s only one Gameweek and maybe Spurs flattered them but in general, Everton look a much better team than last season with the signings of Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.5m), Allan Marques Loureiro (£5.5m) and James Rodriguez (£7.5m). The Toffees have a favourable run of fixtures in which the likes of James Rodriguez, Lucas Digne (£6.0m) and Calvert-Lewin (£7.0m) could prosper.

A strategy that Magnus Carlsen adopted last year was doubling and even tripling up on teams with a good fixture run and I don’t see how that’s possible without a Wildcard as you will likely be prioritising assets from the Manchester clubs. 

The Manchester clubs

If like me, you want to see how the two clubs do in Gameweek 2 before investing, the Gameweek 3 Wildcard allows you to do that. Instead of being constrained by price and team structure, you can cherry-pick the assets that you want. 

Time to evaluate Chelsea

The Blues’ win against Brighton was far from convincing and perhaps many of us, including myself, were a bit hasty in bringing in their assets right from week one. The fixture run after Liverpool though is quite kind and with two matches-worth of data, you might be in a better position to evaluate the potential of their assets. You can then decide if Kai Havertz (8.5m) is worth selling or buying. 

Jump off Spurs

Spurs were invested in heavily because of their kind run of fixtures to start the season but they look a team in disarray with Jose Mourinho’s post-match comments including every excuse in the book. If they are as poor against Southampton as they were against Everton, the Wildcard offers you the option of dumping their assets. 

Finding the right ‘glue’ picks

You don’t want to waste transfers on players such as your goalkeeper, £4.5m bench fodder and cheap defenders: these are your ‘glue’ picks that you want in your team for the long run so you can focus your transfers on the attackers.

Going early helps you identify the right picks for this, players such as Saiss, Reece James (£5.0m), Michael Keane (£5.0m), Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) and even a suitable goalkeeper.

I’m not as confident in Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) as I was at the start of the season. These players are important as they chip in with useful contributions. 

Negatives

The transfer window

The most obvious negative to a Gameweek 3 Wildcard is the transfer window, which shuts only after Gameweek 4. As we have seen in Vinagre’s case, a new signing can almost immediately usurp your asset’s place in the team and there is nothing worse than bringing in a shiny new FPL toy only to see him sold or replaced with a new acquisition.

There are also murmurs of Gareth Bale possibly being loaned out to Spurs, so getting the Welshman or any other new premium asset, say even Jadon Sancho, can be quite difficult without a Wildcard. 

Two weeks is not a large enough sample size

This is primarily why I am not inclined to adopt this strategy for my team. We have to keep in mind the circumstances we are in with the COVID pandemic; this is far from a regular season. Teams have had almost no pre-season training with the internationals throwing a further spanner in the works in terms of preparation. What we are seeing in the first two Gameweeks might just be rustiness.

If Liverpool ship another three goals against Chelsea, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to concede similar numbers over the season. We are likely not going to see as poor performances from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) once they are up to speed. So we might not have all the information we need to make an informed decision.  

Possible Blanks and Doubles in Gameweek 18 and 19

Admittedly, I haven’t read too much about it but from what I know there could be possible blanks and doubles in Gameweeks 18 and 19, so having the Wildcard handy could be useful in optimising point potential there.

Gameweek 16 is the last week you can use your Wildcard, so it might help navigate that tricky period. 

No ‘get out of jail free’ card

I personally like to keep the Wildcard as late as possible as it sort of acts like a comfort blanket. I know that if my team is suddenly overloaded by injuries or out of form, I can change it. Not a very strong argument I know but hey, peace of mind is a good thing. 

Conclusion

A lot depends on how you view the Wildcard. An aggressive way to play it is to react to form and fixture turns and use it to load up on players and teams you fancy to do well. It could help you get an early lead while those around you are still stuck with the assets they backed in Gameweek 1. You effectively gain an advantage for 10-12 weeks rather than just a few weeks if you target the blanks/doubles in Gameweek 18. But do you have enough information to identify those players? That’s what you have to decide.

The obvious drawback with having it in your back pocket and not using it is that you might constantly be chasing the ideal team you want and always be short by three to four players. This might cause you to be over-aggressive, take hits and adopt a more risky attitude with the comfort that you have a ‘get out of jail free’ card. 

I’m personally not inclined to use the Wildcard before Gameweek 4 at the earliest. I’m hoping by then that we have a decent sample size of data and, with the transfer window closed, we can be more certain of player selections. Players like Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) might get moves to Premier League clubs, which would make them great enablers. 

Again, there’s no right or wrong way to play it. Do what matches your overall play style and what suits your team best. 

Thanks for reading. 

The arguments for and against using a Wildcard in FPL Gameweek 3 1

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 1

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

396 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Didn't even realise Saliba had gone down 0.1... That's ruined a few moves for me!

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka too, it ruined mine

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Gah, how annoying..

        Open Controls
  2. gstegnar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    button/mccarthy
    webster/mitchell/TAA/walker-peters/dier
    auba/bissouma/saint-m./alli/havertz
    werner/calvert-lewin/ings

    2.5 mil left in the bank

    What to do? I thought switching alli to bruno before GW1, but Alli's price dropped

    Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Pick one to start:

    A - Coady (MCI)
    B - Egan (avl)

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Easy B

      Open Controls
  4. Vikram Solanki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    GTG? - £1.0M + 0FT

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Dier - Justin
    Salah - Auba (c) - Rodriguez - ASM
    Werner - DCL (v) - Adams

    Steer - Saiss - Bissouma - Ferguson

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Son >> James was your transfer?

      gtg

      Open Controls
    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep decent

      Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Good to go.

      Open Controls
    4. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bissouma first sub imo.

      Open Controls
  5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bruno or Auba for captain this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Auba more likely to haul

      Open Controls
  6. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Morning all, best move here This week? Was planning to WC in GW3 but unsure if it needs it:

    McCarthy
    Trent, Virgil, Bellerin, Holding
    Salah, Auba, Son, ASM
    Vardy, Antonio

    Steer, Mitchell, Bissouma, Davis
    Bank 0.0m

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good for this week as long as Liv and Ars keep a CS. If you hold you can do a mini WC next week.

      Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hold

      Open Controls
  7. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Heart wants Richarlison, head says go Jimenez.

    I know Richarlison is one of these players I have an unconscious bias towards (which would technically be a conscious bias I guess)

    What to do?

    Open Controls
    1. fr3d
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait a week?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        On WC

        Open Controls
    2. L'Aeroplanino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jimmy easy

      Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      go Rich

      Open Controls
    4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jimi, consistent
      DCL also cheaper

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don’t rate DCL so not really an option for me

        Open Controls
    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Or could go without Martial and have both Jim and Rich?

      Open Controls
  8. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chances of Vinegar dropping to 4.4 before next deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Very likely

      Open Controls
    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      currently on 79.6

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        likely

        Open Controls
    3. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      just now

      My second drop looming ffs

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sorry. You had Mane?

        Open Controls
  9. AlexDelPiero
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Keep Alli for this week? Fixture pile up, left out of europa squad, likely to play against a poor Southampton, price already dropped, thoughts?

    Would rather focus on getting one of Adams or Ward-Prowse out xD

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Keep for Sunday’s game

      Open Controls
  10. Tinmen
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone going for Bruno captain over Aubameyang?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes but don’t have Auba

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not me.

      Open Controls
  11. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who do you think will start gw 3?
    Davies or reguilon?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reg

      Open Controls
    2. AlexDelPiero
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      wait and see, spurs could also move to a back 5 which would see Bavies as a left center back, one to keep an eye on

      Open Controls
    3. In and Out
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’m looking for a way out for Davies put it that way

      Open Controls
  12. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Aguero/Fernandes

    Or

    Martial/Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      First if Agüero is fit

      Open Controls
    2. jb1985
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Martial/Sterling in my opinion.

      Open Controls
  13. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Really like Zophar as an FPL manager, the new podcast with Lateriser and Big Man is excellent.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah agreed. We started playing seriously around the same time. Very good manager. I think I play the most like him out of the pro pundits.

      Although I'm looking to develop a bit more of a Lateriser cutthroat streak.

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I never ever ever listened to an FPL podcast before but they drew me in and it was good

      Open Controls
  14. BHA_Seagull
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    After playing my WC at the start of the week I've been stressing all week.

    Pretty happy with my current draft.

    McCarthy - Button
    Lamptey - KWP - Digne - Holding - Mitchell
    KDB - Bruno - Auba - Grealish - Bissouma
    DCL - Martial - Wilson

    Pick it to pieces

    Open Controls
  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'm surprised not more people are buying Wilson.

    He's got BHA this week. Still a big differential and his fixtures are actually very good all the way until Christmas. I have no intention of moving him and he'll stay in my team as long as he's fit and playing. Has the potential to tick along very well while also staying under the radar.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think I only just prefer wood but yes I’m surprised he’s not in more WC drafts for this week

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Agreed - think he will be a steady stream of points and great value come the season end. Nailed for me to allow focus on moves elsewhere.

      Open Controls
  16. AlexDelPiero
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ward-Prowse to Jack Harrison? Leeds look the part, Ful, Shu don't look bad fixtures either

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      JWP is the best pick of the Southampton attackers from what I saw. Hold for now they will come good soon enough they can’t keep missing

      Open Controls
  17. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    How many GW3 WCers do we have amongst us?

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably virtually everyone if the template fails this week.

      Open Controls
  18. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    So Mahrez is ok?

    Open Controls
    1. axos86
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The greatest differential of all

      Open Controls
  19. axos86
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Please help! Do i need WC?

    Leno Steer
    TAA KWP Davies White Mitchell
    KDB Salah Son Pereira Saka
    Adams Werner Mitro

    Open Controls
  20. RealSocialDads
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Is Son nailed on to drop before the deadline?

    Wanted to give him another game but think that would force my hand

    Open Controls
  21. In and Out
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Crazy talk

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.