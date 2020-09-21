Villa debuts for Watkins, Cash and Martínez as Burke deployed OOP

Aston Villa have handed Premier League debuts to three key new signings for their first match of the 2020/21 season.

Ollie Watkins (£6.0m) slots straight in at the apex of Dean Smith’s front-three, flanked by Jack Grealish (£7.0m) and Trézéguet (£5.5m).

Fresh from defensive improvements during Project Restart, the Villa defence features Matty Cash (£5.0m) at right-back for the first time while Arsenal’s post-lockdown goalkeeper Emi Martínez (£4.5m) is between the sticks.

Interestingly, Villa’s two most-popular Fantasy assets in Ørjan Nyland (£4.0m) and Keinan Davis (£4.5m) both miss out on a place in the starting XI.

Jed Steer (£4.0m) has been turned to as the second-choice goalkeeper, while centre-forward Davis backs up Watkins from the bench, where is joined by Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m).

The exciting news coming out of the Sheffield United camp is a the position deployment of FPL midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.5m) up-front.

Chris Wilder has handed him a Blades’ debut in the front-two of his 3-5-2 formation alongside David McGoldrick (£5.5m).

Oliver Norwood drops to the bench as the Sheffield United manager goes with a midfield trio of John Fleck (£6.0m), Sander Berge (£5.0m) and John Lundstram (£5.5m).

John Egan (£5.0m) is therefore handed the captain’s armband in Norwood’s absence, as he sits at the heart of an unchanged defence.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; Burke, McGoldrick.

