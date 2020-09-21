928
Dugout Discussion September 21

Villa debuts for Watkins, Cash and Martínez as Burke deployed OOP

Aston Villa have handed Premier League debuts to three key new signings for their first match of the 2020/21 season.

Ollie Watkins (£6.0m) slots straight in at the apex of Dean Smith’s front-three, flanked by Jack Grealish (£7.0m) and Trézéguet (£5.5m).

Fresh from defensive improvements during Project Restart, the Villa defence features Matty Cash (£5.0m) at right-back for the first time while Arsenal’s post-lockdown goalkeeper Emi Martínez (£4.5m) is between the sticks.

Interestingly, Villa’s two most-popular Fantasy assets in Ørjan Nyland (£4.0m) and Keinan Davis (£4.5m) both miss out on a place in the starting XI.

Jed Steer (£4.0m) has been turned to as the second-choice goalkeeper, while centre-forward Davis backs up Watkins from the bench, where is joined by Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m).

The exciting news coming out of the Sheffield United camp is a the position deployment of FPL midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.5m) up-front.

Chris Wilder has handed him a Blades’ debut in the front-two of his 3-5-2 formation alongside David McGoldrick (£5.5m).

Oliver Norwood drops to the bench as the Sheffield United manager goes with a midfield trio of John Fleck (£6.0m), Sander Berge (£5.0m) and John Lundstram (£5.5m).

John Egan (£5.0m) is therefore handed the captain’s armband in Norwood’s absence, as he sits at the heart of an unchanged defence.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; Burke, McGoldrick.

  Right In The Stanchion
      8 mins ago

      Is there any madmen out there who haven't or not going to wildcard by next GW?

      
      1. Diedhiou See That?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Me

        
      2. GreennRed
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm as mad as wolf's eyebrows.

        
      Cech's Magic Hat
• 9 Years
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I was clinging on but Egan has done for me. Missed price rises deciding not to do it last night!

        
      4. Bank$y
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        The jammy/genius madmen who triple captained Kane or Son should be fairly content. GW2 Bruno TCers are crying in the corner.

        
      5. Aidan269
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah waiting for gwk 8 as I planned all along. I'll take the odd hit if I need to

        
        Vazza
            2 mins ago

            Why gw8?

            
            1. Aidan269
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Spurs Southampton Fulham fixtures all turn and some teams Like West ham get good. Basically all my players till gwk8 have great. Fixtures

              
        2. The Fantasy Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          I'm not. The template changes every week. One good score and players emerge from nowhere (Zaha) then quickly vanish again.

          
          1. Tempestic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            (also Zaha)

            
          2. GreennRed
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Was thinking similar on Zaha but he's playing up front, not out wide, so hopefully his consistency can improve.

            
            1. The Fantasy Doctor
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              It could. But we've been here many times before.

              
          ivantys
              just now

              Keep hoping it vanishes just cos you didn't get him.

              
        3. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Lamptey better option than Justin right?

          
          1. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Pieera out till end of october now. Lampteys fixtures not great really

            
          2. GreennRed
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Not right now I think. Debateable when Pereira returns and how certain that Justin will be benched when Prereia's fit.

            
          Bob Vrabkab
• 8 Years
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Lamptey and Mccarthy or Ryan and kwp is one of my wc dilemmas

            
            1. Chazz69
              • 4 Years
              just now

              KWP cheap but useless in terms of points

              
          Team Bobcat
• 3 Years
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Worry about Justin when Pereira is fit. Not any time soon. Justin is the best 4.5m in the pacn barr none at present and very sweet fixtures ahead

            
        Cech's Magic Hat
• 9 Years
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Think that Egan red has tIpped me over the edge to WC.

          Who are the must have players on WC?

          
          1. Aidan269
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Nobody. Lots of really good options but nobody is essential imo

            
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Just look at the RMTs dude...

            
          3. beric
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Son, kane, bamford, mitro, allison, martinez, justin, dcl, zaha, hames, mane

            
        5. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Rate Mitrovic short term? Or redistribute funds to the defence - get someone like Castagne or even try to stretch to Digne perhaps

          
          Cech's Magic Hat
• 9 Years
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I like mitro fixtures

            
          2. GreennRed
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Not many CS in opening two GWs. Even if Fulham are awful a 6m Mitro will always get chances.

            
            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Good point

              
          SAY MY NAME
• 3 Years
            • 3 Years
            just now

            i would just stick with Mitro - Mitro plus 4.5 def better than 4.5 non-playing striker and better defender imo, not seeing many clean sheets and i like the assurance of having an extra player on the bench to call on if needed in these covid times when there could be unexpected benchings

            
        6. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Best defender up to 6.5m? Lamptey?

          
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Haha

            
          2. AuFeld
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Luiz.

            
          3. jomikijiq
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Laporte if he'll be available for GW3

            
          4. Bank$y
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Tierney but the lad is out for a couple weeks.

            
          5. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Virgil Laporte or Digne

            
          6. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Castagne

            
          7. Chazz69
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Laporte or Digne defo not

            
        7. GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          This game man

          
          1. Niho992
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Almost boring as Man United

            
        8. JamTart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          RMWC

          Martinez, Button
          TAA, Sass, Justin, Dunne, Mitchell
          Salah, Sterling/KdB, Zaha, Podence, Burke
          Werner, Martial, DCL

          No Spurs I'm willing to gamble on as you can't have them all. May also go TAA and Dunne to Robbo and C.Taylor

          
          1. ManofKent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Wouldn't expect Burke to be a consistent starter, would rather go with someone more nailed on.

            
            1. ManofKent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Justin, Dunne and Mitchell are short term picks - do you want all 3?

              
              1. JamTart
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Mitchell could be Ferguson if looks likely to come back in. Justin another 4.5 I guess. Dunne is a punt for if Tarkowski does leave

                
            2. JamTart
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              What's the reason for his start today?

              
          2. Shultan
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Martial to jimi & upgrade dunne

            
            1. JamTart
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I'd not want the double with Prodence but could be a shout. I'm just worried united kick back in after that first GW

              
        Chandler Bing
• 4 Years
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          How have Villa not scored yet? 77% possession 7 shots.

          
          1. ManofKent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            They keep shooting down the same side, no variation in attack...

            
        10. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Diangana Klich Podence...

          A few decent options at 5.5. Does Klich on pens swing it? He does have worse fixtures

          
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Klich is the steady option, podence I'd say higher ceiling but we know he's not nailed for 90 and not nailed to start

            
            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Diangana? Or avoid baggies

              
          2. beric
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Slow down man, one question at a time

            
            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Technically they are one at a time

              Open Controls
        11. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I swear some of the question on here boil down to "who is a good player guys?" Might as well drop your email and password and we'll pick your team for ya

          Open Controls
          1. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Have a walk

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Already had my run thank you concerned citizen

              Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Does my nut in. I skim over 90% of posts.

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Honestly don't know how you cope sometimes, doing the lord's work man

              Open Controls
          3. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            On the way 🙂
            I kinda agree - at least throw out some options you have looked at.
            Although sometimes I do it to see if the same names I have been considering come back or not. Even then I give some price point.

            Open Controls
        12. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hope Davis gets a cameo point

          Open Controls
        13. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Egan or Davies to sell? I think Egan has a 6pter to give in gw5 if I wait for it but Davies may never start again

          Open Controls
          1. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Both, stat

            Open Controls
        14. Shultan
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why is everyone is so against knee-jerking when patience doesn't always work out either!

          If I knee-jerked & got rid of triple saints, Werner, Ali, ASM on a WC i would be in a much position
          All replacements have scored (all double figures) & martinez penalty save even more gutting

          Not blaming anyone because I took the be patience mantra in the articles but knee-jerks work out too

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yup, there is no rule other than get the right players, you could take a -8 every week and still win if you get the right players, you could never get a single captain right and still win if you had the right players. Many ways to skin a cat

            Open Controls
          2. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Hi. I knee jerked Son and Kane out of my team.

            Open Controls
            1. Egg noodle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Made the mistake of actually watching their game vs Everton and thinking how poor they looked. Should've just stuck to watching MOTD.

              Open Controls
        15. Cynical
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Any chance Ings rises back to 8.5m this week?

          Open Controls
          1. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Unlikely

            Open Controls
        16. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sterling you muppet don't get benched

          Open Controls
          1. AuFeld
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            If so, he's more than capable of scoring off the bench.

            Open Controls
        17. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Commentator implies McGoldrick (and Norwood) ahead of Lundstram re pens, and that was before the miss.

          Open Controls
        18. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don't understand why Villa let Grealish have those minimal shin pads. If he gets kicked it is more time out.

          Open Controls
          1. Forza Papac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Gotta look cool tho innit

            Open Controls
        19. aapoman
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Auba and Egan to Sterling and Castagne?

          Would leave me with both Justin and Castagne but that's a risk I'll gladly take. Team is fine otherwise even though still have Havertz and no Jimenez, Son or Hamez.

          Open Controls
        20. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Something like this on WC?

          Martinez Steer
          TAA Digne Saiss Lamptey Mitchell
          Sterling KDB Son Zaha 4.5
          DCL Martial Bamford

          Open Controls
          1. Pad Randa
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Not bad...

            Open Controls
            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Although I haven’t even priced checked this haha

              Open Controls
          2. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I quite like it. You got faith in Son though? I just replace Son Dunne with Trent Klich again.

            Also no Salah/Mane?

            Open Controls
        21. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Pep roulette time... And the winner is

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.