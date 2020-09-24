Back your Fantasy know-how for the chance to win £10k with free-to-play game

572
Fantasy5 September 24

Sponsored by Fantasy5

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3

  1. AdamJ91
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which would you choose?

    1) VVD & Hamez
    3) TAA & Foden

    1. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Second one by far (note that I was not sassy by saying “3”).

      1. AdamJ91
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yeah I meant to put 2, obvious mistake haha.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      1

    3. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      People need to get over this Foden fear.

      Listen to FPL Wire talk about him.

  2. ZakyJ
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Werner or Son?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Son

    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Werner

  3. XX SMICER XX
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    A. Son, Robertson
    B. Sterling, Taylor

    On wildcard with TAA, Salah and KDB

    1. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

    2. ZakyJ
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      if you have TAA and Salah then id go B

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    A. Che Adams in a 3-4-3
    B. Podence in a 3-5-2

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      B!!!

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        b

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Ryan (steele)
    taa semedo james (taylor mitchell)
    Salah kdb barnes foden klich
    werner jimmy (brewster)

    thoughts on this 352? if semedo doesnt start taylor can cover.

    thank you and gl

    1. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      looks good and balanced , also considering semedo long term could be gold

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thanks a lot for input.

  6. The Strokes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Ryan or Martinez ?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      ryan for me

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Brighton look improved

      1. The Strokes
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        Would double up with Lamptey ?

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          54 mins ago

          Prob not then - Martinez and Lamptey better than Ryan and Konsa/Targett

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Mart

      1. The Strokes
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        For saves or do you trust AV to do more CS than Bri

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          49 mins ago

          You want a GK from a team that sets up to defend, like Pope was last year. Potter is too attacking, that means Ryan has to face tough shots that are not easy to save. And is less likely to get 3 baps when he does get a CS.

          1. The Strokes
            • 2 Years
            45 mins ago

            Ok I thought that they went to a back 5 and would therefore be more defensive

    4. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      Everyone was saying Martinez last week, why has it changed?

      1. The Strokes
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        AV played against 10 man of a Shef side that even last year never could score a goal.
        Seems to me to be the weakest opposition you can ever face as a Defender.

  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Souceck likely to drop before the weekend? Will probably have him as my 5th mid 1st on the bench and start foden, 4.9 seems a good deal!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      bit of a luxury imo but why not 🙂

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Yeah current bench is Bissouma, Mitchel and lamptey, do you feel like that’s enough to cover any foden no shows?

        The 0.5 would be used if not to upgrade vvd to robbo or Saïss to samado

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          VvD > Robbo more worth the 0.5m imo.

          We're talking about an 8th attacker. I remember I had Cantwell for most of last season. I think I played him twice.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'll get Soucek in GW8, when the fixtures turn.

  8. what's my name
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    thoughts on Semedo will he play gw3 onwards?

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Was browsing fan forums earlier, nailed to start on there for whatever it’s worth

  9. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Those on a wildcard. Who is not going for a pool defender? How does your team look without it?
    Is there better value in the wolves double up or punting on Alonso, Digne instead?

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Im doubling on Liv defence. Dropping Salah for KDB Sterling double up.

      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        decent. I don't think I have ever gone for the double up once, but TAA and Robbo are basically mids anyway so could be golden.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      I went VVD for my only Pool def cover. He's exciting to own imo.

      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Hmm not sure on VVD, think I prefer Digne, Semedo or Castagne all over him for more excitement!

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Me! Wolves double up and James is gonna be my defense with Lamptey in reserve.

    4. nani is michael jackson
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      No Pool defence for me. Have Semedo-Lamptey-James-Dunne-Mitchell
      Personal preference, but I just enjoy the game more watching my attacking players do well.

      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        yeah Semedo looks a good punt!

    5. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      People will regret it quickly. Thiago in CM and Fabinho at CB will make Liverpool an unstoppable clean sheet machine

  10. Jay Jay Okocha
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Filling out my wildcard:

    A) TAA, Hamez, DCL Jimenez
    B) TAA, Hamez, Wood, Jesus
    C) Robbo, Son, Wood, Jimenez

    1. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Tough. A or B.

      1. Jay Jay Okocha
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'm on B simply because Jesus could be gold dust with Aguero injured and it feels wrong to have only 1 City player (KDB) on my wildcard

        1. The Mighty One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          My thoughts exactly! I’m going Foden too. Maybe drop Wood down to Brewster and get Foden.

    2. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Definitely A

      1. Jay Jay Okocha
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I had a feeling that would.be the consensus here

    3. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

  11. norab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Has there been any new chatter on Brewster's getting loaned out?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      blades in the lead from what i ve read

  12. MITRAKADABRA
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    What to do with Traore, please some suggestions? He is the only player from Wolves
    He is 6.5 and I have 1.9 in the bank, but no free transfer. Should I go for someone like Zaha or just let him play?

    1. Sloths
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Hard to make suggestions without seeing your team

      1. MITRAKADABRA
        • 2 Years
        just now

        McCarthy
        TAA, Dier, Justin
        De Bruyne, Salah, Rodríguez, Traore, Stephens
        Mitro, Antonio, Werner

    2. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let him play. I'd rather be upgrading Antonio to DCL...

  13. mattk lfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Rhian Brewster has been left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for the Carabao Cup trip to Lincoln City as he moves closer to resolving his future, with Sheffield United still heading the queue to sign him.

    Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp had another discussion about the young forward on Wednesday. Brewster has been Wilder’s first choice to add to his offensive options.

    Brighton and Crystal Palace are also admirers, but are yet to make an approach for a player valued at £25m by Liverpool, who insist on a buy-back option being included in any deal.

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Thanks

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        If the Blades deal is concluded on Saturday, it's going to miff everyone who brought Burke in on a WC.

        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          I'll be happy. I have Brewster

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            Me too - probably never come off my bench though.

            GB - Wilder looks to be trying 2 up top - could be both although I expect Brewster to come off the bench early doors.

    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      *removes Burke*

  14. wilson007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Justin Taylor
    Salah KDB JRod Soucek
    Werner Martial Mitro

    Steer Mitchell Bissouma Vinagre

    G2g? Anything worth a hit? 1.4m ITB

  15. Ready Manager One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Best 4.0 keeper as back up?

    Have McCart-Nyland atm but may ditch mccart for Martinez

    Cheers!

    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Steer if going for Martinez

    2. Sloths
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Steer will work if you're going Martinez until Heaton recovers then Steer becomes 3 at that point

  16. Chilli Heatwave
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best pick 5.1 and under excluding Saïss? For total points not value

    1. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Lamptey or Reese.

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      James

    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Reece James.

      Trusted to start against Liverpool, and then Azpi playing in the cup with the reserves, tells me he's 1st choice...

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      James.

    5. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Lamptey (and save 0,6)
      Otherwise, Coady.

  17. The Mighty One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Anyone know which keeper is the backup to Martinez: Steer or Nyland? Thanks.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Will probably be Heaton when fit followed by Steer. Someone has to leave.

    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Steer

      1. The Mighty One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks all!!!

    3. Chilli Heatwave
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Steer

      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        But yes Heaton when fit

  18. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Play Taylor or Lamptey this week?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'm looking forward to seeing Lamptey tie the United defence in knots.

  19. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Haven't seen much Harvey Barnes in wc drafts. Tough fixture next but decent fixtures after that

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Plenty folks promoting him here.

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      He’s a decent pick. There is just way too many choice

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        How is your wildcars shaping up? Care to share?

        1. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          Wildcard**

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Who? me?

        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Honestly I’m struggling. I now have Sterlo and KDB and no salah or Mane

          lol

    3. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      He's sniffing around my team. Could easily pick something up at City

      I like Greenwood too and of course Grealish has the best fixture

  20. Tosa86
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    saiss o semedo?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      The proven one or the shiny new toy?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Saiss.

      I'm picking up Semedo to double up.

    3. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Saiss if purchased at 5. Stretch to Semedo if post the .1 rise

      1. Tosa86
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        at the moment i played the WC and i have pickd Saiss to 5.0.
        i have 0.9 ItB. i canupgrade saiss to semedo (defender that plays in midfield?) or stay it, or upgrade mitchell to lamptey.

        i cannot upgrade some midfielder or forward.

  21. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    If you have KDB, would you rather to have Salah/Mane or Sterlo?

    Lei and Leeds game screaming for goals.

    1. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Whilst Salah has two away games and Sterling without Kun tends to do very well

      1. Ser Davos
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        I'd also consider Sterling for captaincy. He let us down last season, which could mean he's primed to make up for it

        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Interesting logic

          lol

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      I've gone for KDB and Sterling cos City tend to rack up huge scores when they're in the mood and Liverpool rarely do. I'm nervous about missing Salah's penalties though.

  22. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Saïss or Castange?

    On WC, I am tempted by Castange. Man City next but after that West Ham and Villa. Can move to Marcal, Vinagre or Samedo once Wolves FB situation becomes clear.

    Already have Podence and Jiminez so not sure about triple Wolves

    1. Meinhoff
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Saiss is clearly a better option with the fixtures and the team he plays for and he is cheaper, but Castagne is a more exciting pick

  23. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    I think I've narrowed it down to eight strikers I want on my WC - strange because prior to GW1 I wanted to play 3-7-0! Which three would you pick???

    1. Jesus
    2. Jimenez
    3. Wood
    4.Werner
    5. Ings
    6. DCL
    7. Richarlison
    8. Martial

  24. bjarnia87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Need defender 4-4.5 , thinking of
    A) Mitchell
    B) Konsa

    What you think? Any better pick?

  25. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    A few of my thoughts on this upcoming week, for what it's worth!

    - The temptation for sell Werner is real. However, I have the feeling lots will have sellers remorse come the end of GW3. GW3 is really where Chelsea's season starts in terms of FPL points imo - Werner owners could never have expected in the first two weeks imo. I do think that if he blanks vs West Brom or if Chelsea look sluggish, then the move to Jimenez or Jesus will be tough to ignore.

    - I'm interested to see how Southampton look this week. People say Hasenhutel is a stubborn manager and this may be true - but after the infamous loss to Leicester last season, he made wholesale changes and started from scratch. While I don't expect him to do the same here, I would be surprised if Southampton don't decide to step back their high line a little. Even if they don't, Burnley are probably still one of the best opponents they could face as they don't have huge pace in behind. While long term I think Sou aren't going to be a defense worth investing in, I do think they can manage a CS this GW.

    - KdB is permacap material. I think if he avoids injury, he has the real possibility of approaching a 275+pts season. With pens and a more advanced role, KdB can add more goals to his probable 15-20 assists and he is truly fixture proof.

    1. Liberate HK - antichinazi
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      All nice observations

  26. XX SMICER XX
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    WC time!

    What to do up front? Is Werner / Martial required for Top 6 cover?

    Currently on:

    MaCarthy, Forster
    TAA, James, Justin, Taylor, Mitchell
    Salah, KDB, Sterling Podence, Burke
    DCL, Jimenez, Vydra

  27. XX SMICER XX
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    A. Sterling + DCL
    B. Son + Jesus

    1. The Wogmeister
      8 mins ago

      You know if you pick A, DCL wont score in 10 games

  28. The Head-Ake
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    1FT and 0.4ITB. What transfers should I make, if any? Thanks

  29. The Wogmeister
    28 mins ago

    Best 4.5m midfielder?

    1. Liberate HK - antichinazi
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Burke

      https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-uniteds-oliver-burke-playing-against-lionel-messi-his-crash-course-real-pressure-and-goal-against-leeds-2982363

