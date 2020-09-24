FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 2

Welcome to the Gameweek 2 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions from myself and RedLightning.

Head-to-Head Leagues

Six managers in League 1 have started with two wins, the highest ranked being Simon Vazquez at 8,973rd overall. Simon captained Son Heung-Min and also owned Harry Kane for a Gameweek score of 106 (less a four-point hit).

Simon, in his 10th FPL season, is 141st in the Career Hall of Fame (HoF) and has two finishes in the top 200.

And in the battle of the top two seeds Richard Clarke, 13th in the HoF, lost to last year’s Head-to-Head winner Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability). Danny Ings and Aleksandar Mitrović produced double-figure hauls to secure victory for Craig, ranked 14th in the HoF.

Making flying starts to the season are both Martin Lilov in Division 15 of League 5 and Michel Sanchez in Division 89 of League 9. They are the only two Head-to-Head managers in the top 1,000 overall at 966th and 419th respectively.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

League code: 5u05vz

Deadline: Open all season

There are currently 46,750 people participating in the open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

The new leader is حسام احمد (Hossam Ahmed), who is 218th overall after playing his Wildcard and scoring 107 points. Currently 44th in Egypt, Hossan was rewarded with double-digit contributions from Son, Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, Mitrović and James Rodríguez. This is his fourth FPL season, his best previous finish being 122k last season.

Fantasy Football Scout Community Members

League code: Available on Members page for anyone with an FFS login

Deadline: Open all season

The Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league is open to all who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

The current No 1 is معتز زوز (Moataz Zuz), who is 161st overall after triple captaining Mo Salah for 101 points in Gameweek 1 and then playing his Bench Boost for 106 in Gameweek 2. He gained double-digit contributions from Son, Calvert-Lewin, Zaha, Mitrovic and James Rodríguez. This is his first FPL season.

We’ll be dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways during the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

Is Egypt the new Norway? Not only are the two leaders of our main mini-leagues from the Mediterranean country but so too is the overall No 1. The highest-ranked manager last season from Egypt finished 25th overall. A strong campaign from Mohamed Salah could see that improve this year.

Last Man Standing

League code: 48n69x

Deadline: Open now until Gameweek 18*

*entrants must pass all previous safety scores to qualify

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score for Gameweek 2 was 34 points. This saw a total of 195 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination remains at 5% for Gameweek 3.

3,528 managers have entered the competition so far and it is possible to join up until Gameweek 18 – although you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

Community Mini-Leagues

Caslav Savic takes over at the top of RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 8kcvzq). Ranked 4,722nd overall, this is his ninth FPL season, he’s finished in the top 10,000 just once before, when he came 9,704th in 2014/15.

Despite slipping slightly to 8,018th overall Martin Cuttler still heads PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 2agvvx). Martin has one end-of-season rank in the top 1,000 when he came 564th in 2018/19.

Simon Vazquez is level on points in second but has made two transfers compared with none for Martin. When managers are level on points, the number of transfers made is used as a tiebreaker – the fewer transfers the better.

Henry Rawlins occupies first place in Chaballer’s Top 1k HoF League (league code mr8dyh). Currently 17,109th overall, this is his 14th FPL season. Henry is 233rd in our Hall of Fame and his impressive history includes four top 10,000 finishes, the best of which was 117th in 2014/15.

In Simon March’s exclusive FPL Champions League 2017/18 winner Yusuf Sheikh is 29 points ahead of Ben Crabtree, victorious in 2016/17. Despite John Egan being sent-off, Yusuf still managed to get 90 points thanks to four double-figure hauls from his team.

Pros and Cons

The Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league is for the Scout Network and includes the Pro Pundits.

Raymie Equi (aka FPL Talking Points) is the new leader and 55,336th overall. This is his seventh season and last year he came 3,042nd – the first time he’d made the top 10,000.

The FFS Mods & Cons mini-league is led by Chris Atkinson (aka RMT’s Professor). Chris is 62,615th overall and in his 12th season. He has four top 10,000 finishes, the best of which was 61st in 2010/11.

New Community Leagues

Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league is for veterans who have been playing FPL since 2006 or even earlier. FPL began in 2002/03 but records weren’t kept until the 2006/07 season. Baz Zahathevan is top after two Gameweeks and currently 166k overall. His best finish was in that first FPL season on record when he came 1,361st.

RedLightning’s Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 8t42p6) is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

New entrant Matthew Bigley comes straight in at No 1. He’s currently 255k overall and in his ninth FPL season. Matthew has twice finished in the top 3,000. Emil Gustafsson is level with him on points but has made two transfers while Matthew is yet to make his first.

Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league is now closed to new entrants. Powered by Captain Son Heung-Min Rami Sameh joins in first place following an excellent 99 points. He’s 9,079th overall in only his second season.

