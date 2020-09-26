1323
Scout Betting September 26

The Fantasy Flutter: Can Nelson Semedo be the new Matt Doherty at Wolves?

We’re combining Fantasy football with a flutter once again as we put a small wager or two on the Gameweek 3 fixtures.

Player and team statistics are the bread and butter of this site, and we’ll be turning to the vast array of data available at our fingertips to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

BAGGIES TROUSERED

The record-breaking Gameweek 2 goalfest has whetted our appetite for more net-busting action this weekend and there are stand-out fixtures for a number of clubs in the top flight – none more so than Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

Fresh from putting six past Barnsley, the Blues visit a West Bromwich Albion side who are bottom for goals, big chances and shots on target conceded in 2020/21.

Injuries and a far from straightforward opening two matches have perhaps kept this new-look Chelsea in check but Saturday’s clash with a West Brom outfit still getting to grips with a new formation and division offers them the perfect chance to kickstart their campaign.

Off the back of a hat-trick in midweek and hopefully again deployed in the number ten role that suits his skill set, Kai Havertz is an appealing 11/2 with bet365 to open the scoring at the Hawthorns.

Timo Werner is 4/5 to score anytime, which takes the pressure off having to break the deadlock.

Backing Werner along with a goal-crazed Son Heung-min, a potentially ‘out of position’ Raheem Sterling and opening-day hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah in a fourfold returns almost 14/1 – and again, that’s to score at any time in their Gameweek 3 fixtures, not just bagging the first goal.

ADMIRABLE NELSON

As if the sight of Adama Traore running at full tilt wasn’t enough to give West Ham’s defence the willies, Wolves have recruited an attack-minded right wing-back in the form of Nelson Semedo to replace the Spurs-bound Matt Doherty.

Semedo’s arrival could unleash Traore further up the flank, with FPL favourite Daniel Podence another potential option down that wing depending on the set-up.

Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell might be in for a torrid afternoon, then, with the left-sided pair 11/1 and 12/1 respectively to pick up the first booking at the London Stadium – a plausible outcome given that Traore is one of the most-fouled midfielders of this season and last.

It remains to be seen if Semedo offers the kind of goal threat that Doherty provided but the former Barcelona man’s strengths are going forward and he could be a perfect fit for a Wolves side who have funnelled a lot of their play down the right since their promotion to the English top tier.

Semedo is a rank outsider at 40/1 to score the first goal in Sunday’s fixture, which will prove to be generous odds if the Portugal international has a similar remit as his predecessor.

If that seems like an outlandish punt, then the man with the second-best ‘xG non-penalty’ tally in 2020/21, Michail Antonio, is 14/1 to score first in a West Ham win.

SHOOTS AND YVES

Today’s early kick-off sees Brighton play host to Manchester United.

The Seagulls have impressed so far this season but they will be without the influential Yves Bissouma through suspension this weekend, which will leave a defensive midfielder-shaped hole in the middle of the park – just at the time they have offloaded possible understudy Dale Stephens to Burnley.

United flattered to deceive in Gameweek 2 but they put Albion to the sword less than three months ago, producing a clinical display at the Amex and running out 3-0 winners.

The usual correct score and first goalscorer markets are available for this match but bet365 also offer the opportunity to bet on underlying stats, such as tackles, passes, assists – and shots.

Bruno Fernandes managed four attempts on goal at the Amex last time out and the middle of the park could be United’s for the taking with Bissouma sidelined.

Incidentally, Tariq Lamptey is 11/2 to grab an assist today – something we know the young right-back is very capable of from the past fortnight’s evidence.

  1. BrutalLogiC
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    wildcarding Werner out after a crap start when he's playing the worst defense(?) in the league is just asking for trouble?

    Or is Jim an acceptable option given West Ham are a bit rubbish and covid. Don't want to redo all team just for Werner v WBA

    1. Uncle Gamst
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm keeping as it's early days and we brought him in for good a reason

    2. Ady87
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      36% ownership still, worries me

    3. tisza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      shouldn't base a WC on a single GW player.
      Will Jimenez at least match Werner over the coming GWs with Wolves fixtures? Good chance. West Ham defence not that much better than West Brom's
      Doubt Werner is going to be captained by enough teams to do much damage if he scores.

    4. BrutalLogiC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      just to clarify, I like Werner a lot, rest of my team has been terrible (rank 5.5m) so I gotta WC and struggling to fit Werner in

  2. Uncle Gamst
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Repost as bottomed

    Auba > Salah, Sterling or KdB for -4

    I've already done Alli > Rodríguez

    I've had a nightmare start to the season by trying to be smart and need to catch up in my ML. Was all ready to bring in KdB but if Sterling is playing min striker then he could go mad.

    Thanks

  3. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Really loving Mahrez in my WC team.

    Up against his former club this weekend. Then Leeds. Allows me Ings up top with Jimenez instead of settling for a budget striker.

    Easy swap to Havertz/Pulisic when needed and Chelsea gel.

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      He probably won't start.

      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Surely he has to?

      2. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who’ll though.

        City don’t have enough fit players

    2. Blzbobuk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wouldn’t have liked it but Jesus news makes him more interesting

  4. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    1) Best 4.5 midfielder on WC
    2) captain: (a) sterling (b) KDB

  5. In Like Flynn.
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is it worth doubling up on Liverpool defence ?

    1. shiraz
      51 mins ago

      That will depend on how your overall team will look like. But i will not recommend this.

      1. In Like Flynn.
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Thanks, more thought then.

    2. Blzbobuk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      It’s a fair strategy , one of the pundits tripled and is doing really well. I didn’t like Liverpool’s fixture run but when I wildcard I will Definitely look at it

    3. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’m going with no Liverpool defence on wildcard. Chelsea, Man City and Wolves provide much better value.

  6. Jinkys Oars
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Captain
    A. KDB
    B. Werner
    C. Sarah

    Start
    1. Justin
    2. Burke

    1. shiraz
      30 mins ago

      A1

      1. Jinkys Oars
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That's what I have at the minute, expect Leicester to concede, it's just a matter of who.gets more points between Burke and Justin.

    2. motty47
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      C 2

      1. Jinkys Oars
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        You think Burke will outscore Justin?

        1. motty47
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          Its a total punt to be honest, but he will be sheffs main attacking threat (but they don't have much) and Leeds dont defend well (so far). Burke isn't proven.. but I'd personally think there's a better chance of higher score from him, cheeky goal maybe. Justin will be v.lucky to get attacking points against city who dominate possession, and its v.likely he will concede, so not a huge chance of points for me.

          1. Jinkys Oars
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah, a punt is what it is, fully expect Leicester to concede, especially with Ndidi out, Burke has a bit to prove, hasn't done much this last few years. All valid points though re Leeds and Sheffield attack (which hadn't looked great), cheers for the feedback

  7. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Plan on WC is to keep 1 striker slot open for whoever is playing West Brom.

    Team atm -

    Martinez - Button
    Coady - Taylor - Lamptey - KWP - Mitchell
    Salah - KDB - Son - Mahrez - Podence
    Werner - Jimenez - Davis

    GW 4 - Werner > Ings
    GW 5 - Ings > Wood
    GW 6 - Wood + KWP > TAA + Maupay
    GW 7 - Maupay > Mitrovic
    GW 8 - Mahrez > Zaha
    GW 9 - Son + Jimenez > Aubameyang + DCL

    I know it will all get scrapped but at least I have a plan. 😀

  8. Ady87
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    A) Werner/James
    B) Ings/VVD

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

  9. The Strokes
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Without Jesus is Foden a better option than J Rod and Podence ?

    1. Blzbobuk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      He is a better option than he was - depends what you can do with the money. I would have him ahead of Podence but I don’t have 1m lying around

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Other way round isn’t it? Jesus be good for Foden

      1. Blzbobuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        It’s more about minutes - fodens biggest issue is rotation, if kdb isn’t concussed all you need is to be on the pitch.

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Oh ok, so is the theory Sterling plays up top which means more gametime for Foden?

          There is Torres and Mahrez too

  10. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    James or Saïss
    Definitely favouring the latter.

    1. The Strokes
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Saiss

    2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Thats what im thinking, but somehow James. But Saiss safer because hes more nailed

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Is Chelsea defence that solid, also James could face rotation.

        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          James is awful in defending

  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    YES!!! Soucek didn’t drop 🙂

  12. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    On WC, Vinagre or Justin?

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      neither both are a trade in about a week.
      Taylor best of the 4.5s

    2. Ady87
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’ve gone Justin because I had him anyway.

  13. Ady87
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Last one

    A) Lamptey/Jimi
    B) VVD/Wood

    1. Liberate HK - antichinazi
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Has to be A

    2. The Strokes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  14. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    1. Sterling, 4.0 defender and Brewster

    or

    2. Mahrez, Saiss and Wood

    ?

    1. The Strokes
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      2

    2. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      2 as long as Mahrez plays.

  15. The Strokes
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    A. VVD + Taylor + Foden
    B. Robertson +James + Podence
    Xas on B but with Jesus out Foden will play each week isn't ii?

  16. shiraz
    43 mins ago

    Which one is the best option

    Ryan(McCarthy)
    James, TAA, Saiss (lamp, mitchell)
    KDB, Son, JRod, Fodden (Angu)
    Werner, DCL, Jim
    With 0.3 itb

    Ryan (Nyland)
    James, Saiss, Robbo (lamp, dunne)
    KDB, Salah, Son, Podence (angu)
    DCL, Mitro, Jim
    With 0.4 itb

  17. geoffrolph
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    WC team, any last min changes before deadline?

    Martinez, Forster
    Saïss, James, Lamprey, Mitchell, Dunne
    De Bruyne (C), Son, Salah, J Rodríguez, Podence
    Werner (Vc) , Jiménez, Bamford

    Thanks.

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Trent?
      Without him you at least need a 5.5 minimum IMO.

      1. geoffrolph
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I have 0 in the bank, what moves do you recommend to get trent in?

  18. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Guys Do you think will start even after playing full match midweek? BSilva is out so who will threaten his place?

    1. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden* Lol forgot most imp word

  19. BlueEddy
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Southampton keepers, Villa keepers or Brighton keepers on a WC? (4.5/4.0)

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Martínez and Forster is what I am on.
      Never been a massive fan of the double up, more just picking who I believe is the best 4.0 option.

  20. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    I love how the fact it’s early on supports the fact Werner is a keep but at the same time is ok to ditch United assets.

    1. FPL Kaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      difference is Werner has actually looked good in games

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        United have had one game though against a team that parked the bus.
        The irony is it’s too early for both things

        1. The Legend Squad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Agreed, keeping Fernandes this week. Looking forward to him smashing a double digit haul and messing up those that brought Son in for him

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fingers crossed

  21. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    So torres will rotate with mahrez or with sterling ?

  22. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    My template wildcard team... feel free to share your opinions

    Martinez
    James Saïss Robertson
    Salah KDB Son Foden
    Jimenez DCL Wood

    Forster Taylor Mitchel Anguissa

    Good luck all

    1. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good one! you reckon Foden will keep his place even after playing full midweek?

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hope so lol, can’t see a better 6.5m or below option going forward. Even if he is benched this week at least he should play the next one lol

  23. icanseethroughyou
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Werner or KDB for captain? Either worth doing a triple on?

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      KDB. nope.

  24. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    If TSilva becomes nailed for Chelsea I think I will genuinely punt on GK Mendy at 5m. Could make a mockery of the price

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      I don't even think that makes Chelsea's def that solid.

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Rather than shutting out teams, I see their front 4 outscoring the opposition.

  25. PukkiBlinder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Have 5.4 for my 5th midfielder. Trying to avoid the Anguissa/Burkes. Any better options?

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Any fallen 5.5s?
      Otherwise might need to re-jig a few things

  26. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Martínez
    TAA | Saïss | Taylor
    Salah | KDB | Son | Zaha | Podence
    Jiménez | Ings

    Forster | Mitchell | Dunne | Brewster

    Thoughts on this active WC? If Brewster transfers and Werner starts flying then Jimènez/Ings can go up and Podence (who may potentially get replaced by a new signing) can become a 4.5 mid. Depending on fixtures Brewster/4.5mid/Mitchell can rotate the last onfield position.

  27. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Foden likely to start even after place full match midweek in efl cup? Pep generally rotates right do was wondering

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Certainly possible Mahrez and Torres start on the wings

  28. Peaky Blinders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Which one to play
    A Dunne
    B Mitchell
    C Lamptey

  29. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    On WC, think I'm settled with this:

    Martinez (Forster)

    TAA - Saiss - James
    Salah - KDB - Son - Foden - Podence
    Jimenez - DCL

    (Forster, Lamptey, Mitchell, Brewster)

    0.6 ITB

