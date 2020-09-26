The Fantasy Flutter: Can Nelson Semedo be the new Matt Doherty at Wolves?

Sponsored by bet365

We’re combining Fantasy football with a flutter once again as we put a small wager or two on the Gameweek 3 fixtures.

Player and team statistics are the bread and butter of this site, and we’ll be turning to the vast array of data available at our fingertips to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

BAGGIES TROUSERED

The record-breaking Gameweek 2 goalfest has whetted our appetite for more net-busting action this weekend and there are stand-out fixtures for a number of clubs in the top flight – none more so than Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

Fresh from putting six past Barnsley, the Blues visit a West Bromwich Albion side who are bottom for goals, big chances and shots on target conceded in 2020/21.

Injuries and a far from straightforward opening two matches have perhaps kept this new-look Chelsea in check but Saturday’s clash with a West Brom outfit still getting to grips with a new formation and division offers them the perfect chance to kickstart their campaign.

Off the back of a hat-trick in midweek and hopefully again deployed in the number ten role that suits his skill set, Kai Havertz is an appealing 11/2 with bet365 to open the scoring at the Hawthorns.

Timo Werner is 4/5 to score anytime, which takes the pressure off having to break the deadlock.

Backing Werner along with a goal-crazed Son Heung-min, a potentially ‘out of position’ Raheem Sterling and opening-day hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah in a fourfold returns almost 14/1 – and again, that’s to score at any time in their Gameweek 3 fixtures, not just bagging the first goal.

ADMIRABLE NELSON

As if the sight of Adama Traore running at full tilt wasn’t enough to give West Ham’s defence the willies, Wolves have recruited an attack-minded right wing-back in the form of Nelson Semedo to replace the Spurs-bound Matt Doherty.

Semedo’s arrival could unleash Traore further up the flank, with FPL favourite Daniel Podence another potential option down that wing depending on the set-up.

Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell might be in for a torrid afternoon, then, with the left-sided pair 11/1 and 12/1 respectively to pick up the first booking at the London Stadium – a plausible outcome given that Traore is one of the most-fouled midfielders of this season and last.

It remains to be seen if Semedo offers the kind of goal threat that Doherty provided but the former Barcelona man’s strengths are going forward and he could be a perfect fit for a Wolves side who have funnelled a lot of their play down the right since their promotion to the English top tier.

Semedo is a rank outsider at 40/1 to score the first goal in Sunday’s fixture, which will prove to be generous odds if the Portugal international has a similar remit as his predecessor.

If that seems like an outlandish punt, then the man with the second-best ‘xG non-penalty’ tally in 2020/21, Michail Antonio, is 14/1 to score first in a West Ham win.

SHOOTS AND YVES

Today’s early kick-off sees Brighton play host to Manchester United.

The Seagulls have impressed so far this season but they will be without the influential Yves Bissouma through suspension this weekend, which will leave a defensive midfielder-shaped hole in the middle of the park – just at the time they have offloaded possible understudy Dale Stephens to Burnley.

United flattered to deceive in Gameweek 2 but they put Albion to the sword less than three months ago, producing a clinical display at the Amex and running out 3-0 winners.

The usual correct score and first goalscorer markets are available for this match but bet365 also offer the opportunity to bet on underlying stats, such as tackles, passes, assists – and shots.

Bruno Fernandes managed four attempts on goal at the Amex last time out and the middle of the park could be United’s for the taking with Bissouma sidelined.

Incidentally, Tariq Lamptey is 11/2 to grab an assist today – something we know the young right-back is very capable of from the past fortnight’s evidence.

