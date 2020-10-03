The Fantasy Flutter: Leeds and City to pay the penalty?

Sponsored by bet365

Every Saturday morning, we combine Fantasy football with a flutter as we put a small wager or two on the weekend fixtures.

Focusing exclusively on the Gameweek 4 matches, we’ll be turning to the vast array of data available in our Premium Members Area to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

MISFIRING MAGPIES

Unsurprisingly bottom of the shots on target table this season are Newcastle United, who have mustered only three such efforts – and scored from all of them.

The Magpies were indebted to a controversial penalty award in Gameweek 4 in order for them to salvage a point from their clash with Spurs, while they were comprehensively outplayed by Brighton on home soil a week before that.

Only West Bromwich Albion (0.66) are averaging fewer big chances per match than Newcastle (1.00) among Premier League clubs this season.

Burnley are next up for Steve Bruce’s side, with the Clarets recording clean sheets in both meetings with the Tyneside club in 2019/20.

The return of James Tarkowski should help solidify a backline that hasn’t yet recorded a shut-out this season but who kept 15 of them in the campaign just gone.

The Clarets are 15/4 with bet365 to win to nil, with a 1-0 Burnley victory priced at 8/1.

For some reason, bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back offer sprung to mind when we saw this fixture…

FLOUNDERING FULHAM

Backing against the Premier League whipping boys isn’t big or clever – but who knows, it might be profitable.

Fulham have conceded at least three goals in all three of their Premier League fixtures to date and even did so again in the EFL Cup in midweek, going down 3-0 to Championship side Brentford.

A wounded Wolves outfit are up next for Scott Parker’s beleaguered troops, who will also be without arguably their stand-out performer at the back (an injured Kenny Tete) when they make the trip to Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side seldom seem to put teams to the sword and have scored four or more goals only once in their 79 Premier League fixtures since promotion was sealed in May 2018.

Three goals is within their grasp, however: they have managed this on a further nine occasions since they came back up from the second tier of English football.

With uncertainty raging over who will start for Santo’s troops this week, there is at least the knowledge that Raul Jimenez is a ‘nailed’ presence in attack.

The Mexican started 37 of Wolves’ 38 league games in 2019/20 and played a part in 50% of the goals that his club scored when he was on the pitch.

A Jimenez goal at any time in a 3-0 win for Wolves over Fulham this weekend is 13/1 with bet365, with the Jimenez anytime/Wolves 3-1 combo available for 18/1.

SPOT-KICK SURRENDERERS

There has been much talk of penalty awards since the 2020/21 campaign got underway, with a whopping 20 of them arriving in the first 28 fixtures of this season – as many as we had in the first nine Gameweeks of 2019/20.

A softening of the handball rule could come into place this weekend but it won’t stop all of the contentious awards; the one that Spurs conceded last weekend, for instance, would still have been given.

A remarkable eight of the 20 penalties that have been awarded have come in matches involving Leeds United and Manchester City – who just happen to meet each other this weekend.

Bet365 are offering 6/4 for any penalty to be awarded in this game, with the Whites 6/1 to score from the spot and City at 5/2.

Backing the sides to miss from 12 yards returns 20/1 and 10/1 respectively.

SUPER SIX?

This seems like one of those Gameweeks that is too good to be true: your FPL team looks great on paper, there is an abundance of captaincy choices and the fixtures are favourable.

It’s at this point where the universe usually intervenes – but that won’t stop us from going for broke with our sixfold of home wins.

All of the above are matches in which the home side is odds-on to win in Gameweek 4 – and an accumulator not only returns 15/1 with bet365, it also comes with a 15% bonus on top of that.

