379
FanTeam October 15

Win a share of €250,000 in FanTeam’s Champions League Fantasy game

379 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League is back and with it comes a chance of winning a life-changing sum of money.

Fantasy managers can put their European football knowledge to the test in FanTeam’s €250K Champions League Group Stage game, which comes with a guaranteed first prize of €50,000.

As the name of the game suggests, there is a total of €250,000 in the kitty, with the top 1,744 managers walking away with cash prizes.

With a maximum of 15,000 entries permitted and, at the time of writing, only around 700 teams currently entered, the odds are favourable for those who know their Liverpools from their Lokomotiv Moscows.

Entries cost just €25, a sum that many of us will have readily forked out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues in the past.

An unlimited number of teams per user are allowed, too.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills are easily transferred from one game to the other.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO FANTEAM’S €250,000 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY GAME

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

As in FPL, FanTeam managers build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the budget for the initial squad set at 100.0m.

A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15, with a captain chosen to earn double points.

Two free transfers are allowed every Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward but can never have more than four free transfers in their locker.

With only the group stage covered in FanTeam‘s game, there is no need to worry about long-term planning for the knockout rounds, price changes or chip strategy: it’s simply a six-Gameweek tournament, which runs from mid-October to early-December.

SCORING SYSTEM

Seasoned FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, should have no problem in adjusting to the €250K Champions League Group Stage game.

The familiar scoring system is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE GAMEWEEK 1 DEADLINE

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT ELSE FANTEAM HAS TO OFFER

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

379 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Leicester fans.....Talk to me about Amartey........I hear good things but is he nailed. I know he has an injury at the moment but is he worth bringing in on a WC ??

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not Lei fan but better Lei options out there

      Open Controls
  2. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Ok...2FT...do you

    A Werner/Burke to Wilson/Grealish
    B Werner/Burke to Son/Brewster
    C Werner/Burke/Podence to Son/Brewster/Bamford (-4)
    D Zaha/Werner/Burke to Grealish/Son/Brewster (-4)
    E KDB to Son (roll FT)

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      May as well keep Werner another week if you haven't ditched him yet? Surely the rage has dissipated a little over the IB?

      Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      d

      Open Controls
  3. KP - FPL
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which combo is best for a WC?

    a) Trossard and Pulisic

    b) Zaha and Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
    4. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    5. LewanGOALski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      A more explosive

      Open Controls
    7. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Think I am done. How sexy does she look?

    Martinez
    TAA Semedo Lamptey
    Salah(C) Grealish Son JRod
    Maupay Kane DCL

    Steer Bissouma Mitchell KWP

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      6.5/10 missing mancity cover

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        If City prove they can play well without their strikers, out goes Kane...

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Arise, Sir Sexy!

      Open Controls
  5. KUNingas
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Why no love for Zaha?

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do you want everyone to get zaha only to get same points?

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah for sure!

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      People waiting for him to go full troll now he didn't get a move.

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Transfer window is closed now

      Open Controls
  6. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is there a possibility Justin keeps his spot when Pereira is back?

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      No will be benched, castagne is more of a left back

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      25 mins ago

      there is actually a chance, not a big one

      Open Controls
    3. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      3 at the back perhaps, but only small chance

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
        22 mins ago

        yea that, or if Castagne plays RM

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          I was thinking this, what is his natural position anyway?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            RB, has never played LB.

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Tribbiani
              7 mins ago

              he has, played lb against England

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Party
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Ok cheers

                Open Controls
  7. slavkob
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    All set?

    Ryan
    Chilwell, Semedo, Reguilon
    Salah, Pulisic, Son(c), James, Zaha
    DCL, Kane

    Button, Brewster, Justin, Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Zrinkec
      33 mins ago

      Looks good, though if that is WC i wouldnt go with Justin, who will prolly lose starting place in few weeks when Perreira comeback.

      Open Controls
      1. KUNingas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      6/10 missing mancity/ars cover but gtg

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Gtg. Just lose Justin if on WC.

      Open Controls
  8. Zrinkec
    34 mins ago

    Salah Son Kane who to captain?
    I was whole week on Kane, but now idk Liverpool man they are so strong and coming back after that lose they gonna be so ready for this, also Salah no internetional break hmm.

    Open Controls
  9. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    33 mins ago

    What do you make of this -4?
    Mahrez and Podence to Son and Mcginn?

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would hold

      Open Controls
      1. Will J 256
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Ok fair enough. Thanks!

        Open Controls
  10. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    30 mins ago

    Who is going for an Everton captain? According to the poll, about 10% of you are.

    Open Controls
    1. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Dominic Goalvert Lewin a good option

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      My Mrs will captain DCL again

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        How many points ahead of you is she?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          She’s not but her captains have done better than me

          Open Controls
  11. pkrjoe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    WC activated, 1-10?

    Martinez
    Robbo Justin Lamptey
    Son KDB Salah Zaha ASM
    Kane Maupay

    Steer Brewster Mitchell Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      6.5

      Open Controls
      1. pkrjoe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        wow not bad

        Open Controls
    2. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      It looks OK, I would score it 8 not that it changes your real fantasy points. I actually quite like the Zaha and ASM picks even though most on here aren't fans. Justin is quite a risk, maybe Dallas or Ayling instead.

      Open Controls
  12. Galza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Robbo / Chilwell / Cooper
    Salah / Raz / Bruno / Grealish / Trossard
    DCL / Mitrovic

    Button / Brewster / Coleman / Ferguson

    I’m currently thinking about a cheeky Bruno captain punt, as I can’t see a stand out option this week.

    Open Controls
  13. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    How many premiums do you have?

    TAA, Robbo
    Auba, Salah, Mane, Bruno
    Kane, Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sterling, KdB

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      One

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  14. Alex1995
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Chilwell, Bissouma, Kane
    B) Lamptey, KDB, Brewster

    Bissouma/Brewster would be bench fodder, Lamptey would rotate

    Open Controls
    1. Cheshire Duck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  15. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    What are the rumours? Just trying to ensure I don’t miss out on the fun

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.