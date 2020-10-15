Win a share of €250,000 in FanTeam’s Champions League Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League is back and with it comes a chance of winning a life-changing sum of money.

Fantasy managers can put their European football knowledge to the test in FanTeam’s €250K Champions League Group Stage game, which comes with a guaranteed first prize of €50,000.

As the name of the game suggests, there is a total of €250,000 in the kitty, with the top 1,744 managers walking away with cash prizes.

With a maximum of 15,000 entries permitted and, at the time of writing, only around 700 teams currently entered, the odds are favourable for those who know their Liverpools from their Lokomotiv Moscows.

Entries cost just €25, a sum that many of us will have readily forked out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues in the past.

An unlimited number of teams per user are allowed, too.

Even better: the game rules and scoring system are very similar to FPL, so skills are easily transferred from one game to the other.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

As in FPL, FanTeam managers build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

A maximum of three players from a single Champions League club can be picked, with the budget for the initial squad set at 100.0m.

A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15, with a captain chosen to earn double points.

Two free transfers are allowed every Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a maximum of two Gameweek transfers forward but can never have more than four free transfers in their locker.

With only the group stage covered in FanTeam‘s game, there is no need to worry about long-term planning for the knockout rounds, price changes or chip strategy: it’s simply a six-Gameweek tournament, which runs from mid-October to early-December.

SCORING SYSTEM

Seasoned FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, should have no problem in adjusting to the €250K Champions League Group Stage game.

The familiar scoring system is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

