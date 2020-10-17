Mane and Thiago return for Liverpool as Klopp makes four changes from Villa loss

Sadio Mane (£11.9m) and Thiago (£6.0m) are back in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11 after recovering from the positive coronavirus tests that kept them out of Liverpool’s shock 7-2 slaughtering at Aston Villa.



In one of four changes, the champions also welcome Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) back into the side. Their captain missed both that game and the 3-1 win over Arsenal with a thigh problem but played for England during the international break.



Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) all start as expected.



Perhaps their most important alteration is in defence, which had a torrid time at Villa Park. Whilst the unconvincing Adrian (£4.5m) has to continue deputising in goal for Alisson (£6.0m), Klopp is now able to start Joel Matip (£5.4m) in place of Joe Gomez (£5.4m).



He might see this Merseyside derby as the perfect way to respond to what happened two weeks ago, although the hosts Everton start this weekend top of the league with four wins from four matches.



These two teams have the league’s highest xG (expected goals) tallies in this strange period of goal fests but the previous three meetings at Goodison Park have all finished 0-0.



Carlo Ancelotti is able to name a full-strength side for the lunchtime kick-off, with Allan (£5.4m) and Andre Gomes (£5.5m) starting in place of Tom Davies (£5.4m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m).



There were slight doubts over Yerry Mina (£5.5m) and attacking left-back Lucas Digne (£6.1m), who both picked up knocks with their national sides, yet the pair have both been deemed fit to play.



Richarlison (£7.9m) limped off after 25 minutes during the 4-2 win over Brighton but managed to participate for Brazil against both Bolivia and Peru. Reclassified as an FPL forward, Richarlison is now only slightly more expensive than in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) yet he takes the penalties.



There is good news for the high ownership of James Rodriguez (£7.9m) too, as the Colombian starts despite slight hints from Ancelotti that the late return from South America could impact his minutes.

EVERTON XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, A Gomes; Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

LIVERPOOL XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT