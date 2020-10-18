54
Dugout Discussion October 18

Brewster not immediately drafted into Sheffield United starting line-up

54 Comments
Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) is on the Sheffield United bench for the Blades’ home clash with Fulham this afternoon.

The budget forward was brought in by over 175,000 managers ahead of Gameweek 5 but has to settle for a place in Chris Wilder’s matchday squad.

Sheffield United have managed just one goal so far this season, a David McGoldrick (£5.4m) strike against Arsenal during a 2-1 defeat in Gameweek 4.

The Ireland striker and his international colleague John Egan (£4.9m) both start at Bramall Lane. McGoldrick was an injury doubt, while centre-half Egan has been cleared to play after being noted as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case in the Ireland squad.

Another Irishman in Enda Stevens (£5.4m) sees a positional change to left centre-back, meaning budget defender Jack Robinson (£4.4m) only makes the bench.

That sees a start for summer signing Max Lowe (£4.4m) at left wing-back, while Oliver Norwood (£4.8m) returns to the starting line-up in midfield.

McGoldrick is joined up front by Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) in Wilder’s familiar 3-5-2 system, with £4.5m midfielder Oliver Burke – who had been carrying a knock – dropping to the bench

Fulham have scored three times so far this season, all during a 4-3 defeat to Leeds in GW2, with both sides desperate for a win at Bramall Lane today following four consecutive defeats apiece.

New signings Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) and Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) both come straight into Scott Parker’s XI.

Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) also earns a starting spot after impressing on his off-the-bench debut in GW4 as the Cottagers lost 1-0 to Wolves.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.9m) again leads the Fulham line, while Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) is favoured at left-back over Joe Bryan (£4.9m).

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), another new centre-back addition at Craven Cottage, is set for a spell on the treatment table with damaged ankle ligaments.

On the defender and other injury issues, Scott Parker explained:

We’ve had some pretty bad news with Andersen, who’s obviously only just come into the football club. He’s damaged his ankle in training so he’ll be out for the foreseeable future.

I wouldn’t want to put an actual timescale on it but it’s going to be some weeks. It’s disappointing of course, because we had him for two days, we saw his quality, but we’re going to be without him now for a little time.

Hopefully we’ll get him right, get him rehabbed, and get him back as part of the team.

Kenny Tete‘s still struggling and will be out for a few weeks. Mario Lemina‘s back, he’s been training now for 10 days. Harrison Reed is getting there, but the weekend will come too early for him.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham; Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McGoldrick, McBurnie.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Robinson, Ream, Adarabioyo, Aina; Cairney, Anguissa; Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Mitrovic.

54 Comments
  1. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who is the most overrated player in the PL?

    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Martial

    2. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pogba

    3. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Goalkeeper: Lloris
      Defender: Maguire
      Midfielder: Kanté
      Forward: Jesus

    4. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pogba.

      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        The thing with Pogba, is if you are paying that much money, then you expect him to influence games significantly. That can be offensively (like KDB or Fernandes) or defensively (like Kante or Fabinho). But with Pogba you don't get that influence enough. He doesn't make enough tackles, interceptions, or defend well at set pieces to make a significant defensive contribution. And he doesn't contribute as an assister of assisters, an assister or a goal scorer enough to make a significant offensive contribution.

    5. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martial, Dele, Maguire, Rodri, Mahrez and Maddison

      1. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        And of coures Pogba:)

      2. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hmmm harsh on Rodri & Maddison

    6. skodaole2
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pogba is definitely nr 1, also Zaha, Jesus, Walker

    7. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rashford

      1. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        OP said overrated not underrated

        1. Pumpy Pro
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yep. Still Rashford

    8. Mufc202020
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      VVD

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sheffield utd will lose and the Mcs won't get on the score sheet

  3. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    wasn’t really a surprise ?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Erm I'm surprised that McGoldrick gets any game time

  4. The Mandalorian
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Brewster betrayal

  5. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    The people who brought in Brewster weren't really doing so for one GW anyway, you'd assume. That's more of a structural change to move money to a different area of your team.

    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Agreed

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      This, and I suspect most benched him anyway as they have 5 top muds.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        * mids not muds*

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I just had him as my bench player from day1 , I was anticipating a move and went 5 in midfield

    4. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep. Great 3-5-2 enabler and should he be decent can switch to a 3-4-3 with ease...

  6. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Brewster owners stunned by shock benching

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tbh I don’t get why you’d bench a record striker signing when a team can’t score and has lost all their games??!! But what do I know?

      1. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Happens often with new signings regardless of quality & money payed

  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Watch Norwood score today now that I sold him on Friday afternoon.

  8. PocketZola
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    rule number 1 of fpl dont wc and make drastic changes, my pre wc has outscored my new shiny team, fu werner and adams

  9. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    If Man City and Man Utd win their games in hand (easier said than done), the PL table will be looking pretty familiar again. Big 6 will be in the top half of the table already and will be poised to assert their dominance.

  10. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Both Sheff Utd attackers to score to confine Brewster to the bench for the foreseeable future ?

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah. He’ll come on, score 2 and start for the foreseeable

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      They will struggle to get one between them

    3. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's been a crazy season but not *that* crazy.

  11. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    For GW5:

    A. Sterling to Mane(C)
    B. Klich to Grealish
    C. Both for -4

  12. Qaiss
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    The bubbles will be blowing today. West Ham nick it.

    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Spurs only good away from home

      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's a derby too.

        1. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Still captained Son :/

    2. ivantys
      just now

      I dare say west ham will win big

  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    No Brewster. I suspected he may not be a starter.

    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He wouldn't have gone there if he wasn't going to start nearly every week

  14. ivantys
    4 mins ago

    Did ppl really start Brewster this GW?

    1. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      😆

    2. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You know he will come on and score a brace. Make us both look bad

  15. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Come on guys, admit it, who started Brewster over James Rod ‘cause Brewster will start and James Rod won’t’ 😉

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Me yeah haha

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        oops !

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I know but 4pts is nothing lol, Brewster to come on and score

    2. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surely not?

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      He only scored 4pts

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        -4 for the hit ? 😉

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That was for Pulisic for Podence it will pay off in the end

  16. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Brewster won't be subbed on and jammy Digne points will come off the bench for many.

