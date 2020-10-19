Saïss at wing-back again as £4.0m defender gets another start in Wolves’ defence

Wolves’ most popular Fantasy Premier League defender Romain Saïss (£5.2m) has been handed another outing at left wing-back.
Following the departure of Ruben Vinagre (£4.3m) and an injury to Marçal (£4.9m), the Moroccan filled in there for the 1-0 win over Fulham in Gameweek 4.
Despite Marçal making the bench on Monday night, Saïss has held off the competition a little while longer to play a more advanced role than usual.
That also means a second successive start in the back-three for £4.0m defender Max Kilman (£4.0m).
He is joined there by key men Conor Coady (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£5.5m), while Nelson Semedo (£5.5m) starts as the right-back again.
Meanwhile, it is unchanged front-three for Nuno Espirito Santo as Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m) sits in the middle of Pedro Neto (£5.5m) and Daniel Podence (£5.6m), which means a place on the bench for Adama Traoré (£6.4m).
Neto has offered the best value of any Wolves midfield player so far this season, although he is still owned by fewer managers than the benched Ruben Neves (£5.4m), Joao Moutinho (£5.4m), Podence and Traoré.
Marcelo Bielsa keeps faith with his favoured 4-1-4-1 formation, offering a second start of the season to Rodrigo (£5.8m) after his dramatic equaliser against Manchester City.
With veteran Pablo Hernández (£5.8m) on the bench, the Spaniard is deployed in midfield alongside Mateusz Klich (£5.6m) while Patrick Bamford (£5.8m) leads the line once again.
Coming into Gameweek 5, only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Harry Kane (£10.7m) have more owners than Bamford among forwards. And of those in his position priced at £6.0m or less, none have managed as many shots on target as the Leeds man.
Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Rodrigo, Klich, Costa; Bamford.
Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Saïss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Neto, Jiménez, Podence.
