The Scout Network: Are premium defenders worth the investment?

The international break and build up to Gameweek 5 were busy periods for the Scout Network. We caught up with some of them to see what they got up to, as well as finding out their thoughts on the latest FPL talking points.

Some key figures from the Network shared their views on the debate surrounding premium defenders and whether they are worth the investment…

Ted Talk’s FPL graphic for potential attacking returns from defenders

Clean sheets may have more-or-less vanished since the restart of the Premier League but we don’t necessarily pick defenders just for clean sheet points. We have to play at least three of them in our FPL teams so why not pick those with the greatest attacking potential?

In the graphic above, the black icons represent the defenders priced £5.5m and over. There are only really four premium defenders that are statistically head and shoulders above the rest: Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Chilwell and Digne.

The latter three all have three attacking returns to their name, while Alexander-Arnold only has one, despite having the most impressive stats.

There are certainly more attacking returns to come from the highest points-scoring defender for the last two seasons – sellers beware.

Chilwell’s position is even more remarkable given these numbers are from just two appearances. These four players all play for teams who are in good attacking form, meaning their creativity has a higher chance of being converted into goals. This is a key aspect that might not be applicable long-term to players priced under £5.5m.

The next best players include three West Ham men, Reece James (rotation risk) and Tariq Lamptey. The latter, in my opinion, is the best of the rest.

Brighton have been in good attacking form this season enabling Lamptey’s creativity and penalty box touches to be converted into three assists.

There seems to be a bit of template forming for the defensive line and, crucially, most of the selections seem to be premium options. This is why I am championing keeping money in the backline.

Maintaining flexibility with different price points is important, allowing you to jump on any player easily when they come into form. For example, if you lost faith with an expensive back line and then suddenly Alexander-Arnold started hauling, it would be difficult to bring him back in without the use of a Wildcard.

I am also confident that once goalkeeping issues are sorted out for Liverpool, Chelsea and perhaps Everton, clean sheets will be more forthcoming, at least against low scoring sides such as Crystal Palace, Burnley, Sheffield Utd, West Brom, Fulham and Newcastle.

FPL Partridge

Laporte celebrating scoring for Manchester City during Project Restart

My personal strategy this season is to stick with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson all season. Yes clean sheets may be limited, especially with Virgil van Dijk and Alison injured, but with those two players, you’re basically buying £7m/£7.5m attackers who also get clean sheet points.

I think, come the end of the season, we’ll struggle to find better value than the Liverpool full-backs.

This strategy also allows me to focus my transfers on attacking players as opposed to constantly switching defenders based on form. Outside of the Liverpool full-backs I’m not sure I’d be interested in any of the other premiums.

If however, Aymeric Laporte returns to fitness and looks to be playing regularly, I think he offers tremendous value at £6.0m, so he is the only other premium defender I’m keeping an eye on at the minute

Sam FPLFamily

Alexander-Arnold's consistency continues as Firmino unlucky to blank

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool

The Premium defenders are really divisive topic in the FPL community so far this season. While there have been a similar number of clean sheets in the opening weeks of this season as there were last term, the number of goals conceded in each Gameweek has been higher.

I started this season with one premium, one mid price, two 4.5m defenders and a 4.0m option and actually my thinking on this as a strategy still hasn’t changed.

I held Trent Alexander-Arnold through my Wildcard, however with van Dijk’s injury he made now be downgraded to one of the more mid-range defenders such as Ben Chilwell who, whilst aren’t keeping clean sheets are providing more regular attacking returns than we are seeing from Trent currently or a sideways move to Robertson who is offering more attacking threat currently.

Alexander-Arnold’s forward momentum seemed to have been limited by Jordan Henderson’s positioning in the Merseyside Derby during Gameweek 5, whereas on the other side Robertson was much higher up the pitch and thus his connection with Mane was working better than Alexander-Arnold’s with Mohamed Salah.

For me, if your Premium defender is returning regular attacking returns then it is worth maintaining them, however if they aren’t returning at either end of the pitch nor keeping clean sheets its probably time to think about redistributing the money across the rest of the team.

What’s going on in the Scout Network?

Ted Talks FPL

After a disastrous Gameweek 4, Ted Talk’s FPL played his Wildcard over the International Break which turned out to be a good decision, with new additions Son + Kane (c) doing well, amongst other successes.

Ted’s YouTube channel reached the milestone of 1,000 subscribers aided by two attack and defence videos, which proved to be popular. Over on Twitter, Ted reached 10k followers, having added daily animations to the schedule.

Ted Talk’s FPL will also be appearing on the FFScout sponsored FPL Wildcats’ live stream with FPL Nymfria this Thursday evening at 21:00 BST.

FPL Partridge

In FPL terms I’ve been doing very little to my team. In fact, had it not been for a Jamie Vardy injury, I’d have saved my free transfer for Gameweek 6.

This season I’m trying not to tinker too much with my squad as I find it’s easy to start overthinking things. I spend a lot of time in the FFS Premium Members Area, digesting the stats, but very little time on the Official FPL site, managing my team.

I have been keeping up to date with my blog, where I detail my thoughts and transfers each gameweek and as usual I have been hanging around on FPL Twitter engaging in discussion and sharing my FPL fails.

El Statto

Over the International Break El Statto launched a new series of articles over on his website called The ABC Transfer Guide. He published the first two articles last week Setting out the stall & Early Doors

El Statto also spend International Break making improvements to the functionality and look of his website to make it a more user friendly and nicer site for FPL managers to use.

FPL Poker Player

Weekly FPL Poker Tables blog was published which reported on very encouraging results for the previous gameweek’s predictions, and highlighted the key points of interest regarding the Gameweek 5 scoreline predictions, clean sheet probabilities, expected goals and player points.

Spreadsheet sales went global with customers now from all around the world, including Indonesia, Slovenia, Malaysia, India, and Ireland.

FPL Poker Player also announced the development of a new sortable players expected points table to enhance the value of the tables to make it an even more useful tool for FPL managers.

The betting arm spinoff account also recorded a 25% Return On Investment in GW4, with 3 winning bets out of the 4 recommended to followers.

FPLFamily

Both Lee and Sam played their Wildcard’s over International Break – albeit in very different circumstances. Lee deployed his very early in the two-week window, with Sam playing her’s on the Friday evening before the deadline when the Kevin De Bruyne injury news broke.

Their stream in the middle of International break looked at Lee’s wildcard as well as the drafts of all of their Patreon‘s who were playing their Wildcards.

You can catch the FPLFamily’s latest live stream here.

If you are interested in being part of the Scout Network or the Scout Academy please get in touch here – we would love to hear from you!

422 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Chances of Mitchell playing this week?

    I see him in a lot of teams but surely PVA replaces him?

    Open Controls
    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      0-70%

      Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Unfortunately PVA will eventually take his place back. He’s fit now

      Open Controls
  2. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    My defense is a huge problem it seems. With Justin/Mitchell potentially losing their spots, and with Doherty out of favour. What would you do here with 1Ft and 0.5ITB

    Mccarthy
    Doherty Justin TAA
    Salah Son Podence Grealish
    Jimi DCL Kane
    (nyland, bissouma, taylor, mitchell)

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Lose Jimi for Brewster and look at Digne/Chilwell etc

      Open Controls
    2. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would consider targett for Justin

      Open Controls
    3. CrouchDown
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Doherty > Chilwell

      Open Controls
    4. TNB
      just now

      I would say Saiss for Doherty ( Wolves playing Newcastle and Crystal Palace next 2 games)

      Save 2 FT and give yourself more flexibility to tinker without taking a hit.

      Open Controls
  3. The Head-Ake
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    1) Davis + Mahrez + TAA + KDB to Kane + Foden + Keane + Son (-8)?
    2) KDB + Mahrez to Son + Fernandes
    3) Mahrez + TAA to Digne + Son
    4) Other

    The first option gives me this with 2 FT and 0 ITB 🙂 :

    McCarthy
    Lamptey | (TAA-) Keane | Walker-Peters
    (Mahrez -) Son | Salah | Havertz | (KDB -) Foden
    Werner | DCL | (Davis-) Kane

    Martin | Bissouma | Mitchell | Justin

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm guessing most of y'all ain't cool with a -8 so likely B. But is there any other nice option?

      Open Controls
  4. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Effective ownership of Salah this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Way over 100%

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      EO means very little this early in the season

      Open Controls
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Of course it does, a differential or non-differential in this instance has the same impact any gameweek

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Top 10k now will look completely different in a months time

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            That doesn't mean the concept of EO doesn't apply still.

            If you cap Sterling and he hits a hat-trick while Salah blanks your green arrow will be substantially larger.

            Open Controls
    3. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      118.3%

      Open Controls
    4. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Worryingly high for someone who doesn't own him.

      Open Controls
  5. Joey Tribbiani
    25 mins ago

    Whats everyones UCL points after 1 day?

    I got 58 after subs, 5 to play. No Angelino, didn't consider him at all for some reason

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      40 with 7 left. This is my first time going so it is pretty much guess work.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
        just now

        decent with 7 left

        Open Controls
  6. wasp3000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    On a WC and very confused about what to do with Lpool DF especially with 2 home fixtures next but Alisson potentially out and VVD gone for the season.

    Thoughts?

    A) TAA only
    B) Robbo only
    C) Both
    D) None

    Open Controls
    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Taa still the best option imo

      Open Controls
    2. Kannbury
      15 mins ago

      C.

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Choose the rest of your team first, then decide. Matip is a great option after GW8.

      Open Controls
      1. wasp3000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Both seems a stretch as my current attack is

        Salah Son James Barkley Bissouma
        Kane DCL Maupay

        Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      B.

      I made a bet that Robbo would outscore TAA this season and it's holding so far. TAA has been pinned further back because teams are adapting and stifling his creativity.

      Robbo takes corners from the left and the deep freekicks from the left side. He's crushing TAA on penalty box touches, shots, everything. The only thing TAA has is direct FKs. Even if he bends like 3 in for the season (how many he got last year), I don't think he'll beat Robbo's pure involvement from open play.

      I also think Robbo will get some penalty assists too because of the way he charges into the box.

      Don't think the double up is worth it without VvD. The backline has been suspect since restart as well.

      Open Controls
      1. wasp3000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        This is what i'm leaning towards. Have had TAA from the start and he really doesn't pass the eye test. He's been poor actually especially defensively. Robbo is like a wing forward really the way he is getting in the box.

        Open Controls
    6. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    7. EgyptianKing
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am still on C) at least for next two games

      Open Controls
    8. TNB
      5 mins ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
    9. Peteski29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Lukaku_time
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Pickford macey

    Saiss targett ayling mitchell justin

    Salah sterling hamez son podence

    Kane dcl brewster

    Anyone that i should consider shipping out and for who?

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not a fan of Pickford at all.

      Martinez easy swap

      Open Controls
  8. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Comes down to this... currently no Spurs or Villa

    A) Son + Maupay
    B) Kane + Barkley

    Open Controls
    1. Kannbury
      8 mins ago

      B, difficult choice though.

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      B by a hair.

      I like all 4 though.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hmm there's money saved with A though. Probably A if you can use that money well.l

        Open Controls
    4. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A gives most flexibility I think

      Open Controls
    7. EgyptianKing
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best Dier replacement? Have 0.0 ITB and own KWP+Burnley defender

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      villa

      Open Controls
      1. The Head-Ake
        • 3 Years
        just now

        +!

        Open Controls
  10. JimJoshBoy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    HAve just about enoguh cash to do this over the next 2 GW

    GW6 James.R > Ayling

    GW7 Sterling + Jimi > Rashford + Kane (-4)

    What do we think? Any cheaper mids i should be considering instead of rashy?

    Open Controls
  11. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Debating what to do this week - which one do you think? 2.1m ITB. Thanks.

    A. Mane and Davis to Kane and Grealish (-4)
    B. Mitro to DCL
    C. Bolster defence

    McCarthy
    TAA | Mitchell| | Justin
    Son | Salah | JRod | Mane | Soucek
    Jimi | Mitro

    Nyland | KWP | Lascelles | K Davis

    Open Controls
    1. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. rubberdignerapids
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Antonio to Maupay or something else?

    This is my first comment posted on here this season, I've been lurking!
    No cash in the bank and no real attractive options in that price bracket, do I hold until injury news?

    Current Team:

    Martinez
    Chilwell / Reguillon / Robbo
    Grealish / Son / Salah / Hames
    Kane / DCL / Antonio*

    Forster / Kilman / Lewis / Bissouma
    0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. JimJoshBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Do you have enoguh money for that Swap?

      Id hold for now

      Open Controls
      1. rubberdignerapids
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I just realised that stupidly I don't since I have zero funds, so the options would be Bamford, Watkins or Adams- none of which look very attractive especially if Antonio is declared fit

        Open Controls
  13. EgyptianKing
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to start in GW6?

    1) Kilman

    2) Mitchell

    3) Bissouma

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. TNB
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  14. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best defender to get in for any price?

    Digne?
    Chilwell?
    Robbo?

    Open Controls
    1. EgyptianKing
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Robbo imo

      Open Controls
    2. Limit80
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      If spurs can stop leaking goals, Reguilon's stats are very good

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yes another option. Not sure I want to triple on Spurs though

        Open Controls
    3. FPLShaqiri
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Despite VVD injury still Robbo imo

      Open Controls
    4. Kannbury
      9 mins ago

      Rob.

      Open Controls
    5. TNB
      6 mins ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        THanks all

        Open Controls
    6. Peteski29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Robbo

      Open Controls
  15. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Do you think Reece James starts vs Utd after a decent performance last night?

    Open Controls
    1. some witty pun
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      No. Azpi the preferred RB against stronger oppositions

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd love to know this. I don't really get why he was dropped after a decent start to the season. I have James, Mitchell and Dunne in defence and need to shift in order of priority

      Open Controls
      1. some witty pun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I reckon he starts when Ziyech nails down the RW spot. James can provide width for someone like him who has the tendency to drift inside

        Open Controls
  16. some witty pun
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    What do I do with Podence? Could upgrade to Grealish, but tempted to hold this FT

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Deffo hold

      Open Controls
    2. TNB
      just now

      Hold

      Open Controls
  17. The Handsome Hunk
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    So who all are 100% going without Kane for next 3 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      not me.
      his number are just too good at the moment

      Open Controls
    2. TNB
      3 mins ago

      No Kane No Gain 😀

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not me. Bought him already for Jimi.

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm going without him for this week. Let's see what happens next week. Will depend on captaincy and I have Son.

      Open Controls
  18. Lucas World Conquest
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Salah Kane or Son for Captain

    I’m tempted to go Son/Kane

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah at home, easy one this week

      Open Controls
  19. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    What's up with Maguire?
    Tuanzebe to get a start maybe

    Open Controls
  20. matiakez
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which two to bench here?

    Robbo Chilwell Dallas Kilman KWP

    Currently have Dallas and KWP benched.

    Open Controls
    1. TNB
      just now

      right call imo

      Open Controls
  21. Eric Banternaaa
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What’s your thoughts lads? Need to decide before TAA drops tonight.

    Martínez Steer
    TAA Robertson Lamptey Mitchel Dunne
    Salah Sterling Barnes Stephens Mendy
    Jimi Ings DCL

    Stephens, Dunne, Mendy, Mitchel & Lamptey all not guaranteed starters.

    2FT. Thoughts on TAA & Mendy > Chilwell & Barkley?

    Would leave 0.7ITB to upgrade one of the others next week. Barkley due increase tonight, TAA decrease do need to decide today. Thanks

    Open Controls
  22. wilson007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Got one FT and I'm happy with my team, barring my defence:

    Need to play 2 this week, alongside TAA:
    Justin (Ars)
    Taylor (TOT)
    Mitchell* (Ful) - Rotation Risk
    Vinagre** (NEW) - Has left Wolves

    0.6ITB

    Do I transfer Vinagre to Lamptey, for example? Or hold transfer?

    Open Controls
  23. Arte Et Labore
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    It seems to me that people have a lot more patience with the expensive defenders around 6-7.5 millions compared to midfielders in the same price bracket. As an example, Robertson and TAA have so far collected 25 and 15 points, Barnes and Zaha have collected 22 and 35 points. Maybe to early to conclude, but there is no doubt biggest value in Zaha and Robertson so far, but also in Barnes over TAA. Why this love for Robertson and TAA without clean sheets? Yes they are basically midfielders, but then we need to compare them with midfielders. Maybe they will begin to deliver? Yes, but maybe Zaha/Barnes/Grealish/Mount/Greenwood will begin to deliver as well. A couple of them also takes penalties. Are Robertson and TAA overpriced and overhyped this year?

    Open Controls

