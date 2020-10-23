365
Metrics October 23

Top 10k FPL managers and FFS poll voters disagree on Kane’s captain credentials

Harry Kane‘s (£10.8m) tightened his hold over the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers in Gameweek 6.

The in-form Spurs man, currently the top-scoring Fantasy asset in any position, has proved to be the most popular captain at this level for the latest round of matches.

49.6% of managers inside the top 10k felt Kane was the best option for the armband, perhaps swayed by the fact that he has four goals in his last two Premier League trips to Burnley.

The most interesting part of Kane winning the captaincy debate at the top level of FPL this week is the fact that he was largely overlooked for the armband on a worldwide scale and in Fantasy Football Scout’s latest poll.

Just 20.8% captained Kane overall, while he only mustered the support of just 18.7% of the Fantasy Football Scout vote.

At this early stage of the season, it is still difficult to insist with cast-iron certainty that the top 10k always know better than everybody else but this is perhaps the first time in 2020/21 that we have a chance to really test their opinion against the masses.

The difference in opinion between the two groups of managers certainly makes Kane’s effective ownership in the top 10k rather ominous.

For the second week in a row, he has the highest figure in this department in the top 10k, with effective ownership of 139.9%.

Meanwhile, the people’s choice Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) is less of a force at this level than our polls previously indicated.

Despite winning the Scout captaincy poll and earning more armbands in the world than anyone else, the Egyptian has the second-highest effective ownership among the top 10k for Gameweek 6 (108.7%).

Even without the captaincy, Kane is now the most popular player among the top 10k anyway.

His standard ownership at this level increased by roughly 19 percentage points between the Gameweek 5 and 6 deadlines, rising from 70.4% to 89.2%.

That takes him past Salah, whose ownership among these managers has dropped from 80% to 72.7%.

That drop sees Son Heung-min (£9.4m) overtake him as the top 10k’s most fashionable midfielder, although the Egyptian is still ahead on effective ownership when we take captaincy into account.

This week’s saga surrounding the fitness of James Rodríguez (£8.0m) has, unsurprisingly, seen his stock drop at this level too. He remains the third-most-popular, but he has lost 10 percentage points of ownership among the top 10k.

Jack Grealish (£7.2m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) appear to have been among the chief replacements for Everton’s playmaker, as their selection rates increased by 7.8 and 9.6 percentage points respectively.

The sales of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) have had an impact at the top end of FPL as well as the rest of the world.

He was owned by 39.8% of the top 10k for Gameweek 5, more than any other defender. With the Gameweek 6 deadline now behind us, Alexander-Arnold sits in just 27.9% of teams at this level, Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m) and James Justin (£4.8m) overtaking him as the most fashionable defenders.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m) has finally crept into the top 10k template, now the second-most-popular goalkeeper with 31.7% backing at this level, although he failed to keep a clean sheet in Friday’s meeting with Leeds.

Chip usage was not particularly heavy in the top 10k for Gameweek 6.

The Wildcard was the most-used, although it was only deployed by 4.9% of managers at this level.

Meanwhile, while it can be easy to assume top 10k managers at this stage of the season have made a strong start following heavy chip usage, it is to their credit that 46.6% of them are still yet to use any at all.

36.9% have used one chip, almost certainly the Wildcard in most cases, which has been used by 38.2% of top 10k managers.

  1. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Has the boat sailed with DCL?

    Had him for his 17 pointer vs West Brom and so stupidly took him out on wildcard ( didn’t really miss a whole lot of points tbf)

    Can get him in this week tho for free for Maupay should I? ( he’s rising tonight guaranteed)

    Open Controls
    1. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      possibly he's outperforming, he's a 1 goal a game striker.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Still an excellent return for his price.

        Open Controls
      2. Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        38 goals a season?

        Open Controls
    2. zman575
        21 mins ago

        i think dcl will be fixture proof this season. will be like ings last year and hit around 20. great value at his price.

        Open Controls
      • baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        You made a mistake. Time to repair it. He is probably one of the best assets for his value.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      40 mins ago

      The leeds ' poor ' defence has now conceded 2 goals across 4 games

      Which included matches against Wolves , Villa away and City

      And 1 of those goals was a massive deflection

      They are as i said in week 1 gona be this years Sheffield united.

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Are you a Leeds fan by any chance?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          23 mins ago

          Nope

          I like stats, they (leeds) have excellent underlying stats and have based on this the best defence from the championship that has come into the PL

          and have now added a German international to it.

          Open Controls
          1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            German international? Oof. I'm sold baby.

            Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Please don't keep going on. Take the victory and have that warm feeling inside.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          22 mins ago

          Im honestly trying to get more people to invest in them.

          Great value there.

          Open Controls
          1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Who are you, though?

            Open Controls
      3. The Mandalorian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I haven't seen any FPL analysis that shows Leeds have great stats for defence. Maybe that will change with easier fixtures.

        Open Controls
    4. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Given that I was contemplating Bamford or Watkins and went with the latter, feels awful. Have to accept that decisions have been bad, and luck hasnt been on my side.

      Open Controls
      1. The Senate
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Bamford is outperforming his ability (when compared with historic stats) - Watkins the better player in the better side, so I wouldn't beat yourself up too much about it

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          He missed an easy chance at the end.

          Open Controls
          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Would that have been Barkley assist?

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yep

              Open Controls
            2. ZeBestee
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think McGinn

              Open Controls
          2. The Senate
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            These things happen - I'm sure Messi has missed the odd easy chance in his life...
            (I'm not suggesting a comparison of an AVFC striker and Messi, btw)

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              Well you are by just making that statement. I have watched Watkins 3 times in the prem and he has looked trash. When he scored his goals against Liverpool his face suggested he was surprising himself

              Open Controls
            2. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              Exactly this. Aguero misses a big chance, and no-one makes a meal of it.

              Open Controls
              1. ZeBestee
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                Aguero misses a chance and ends up with a brace.

                Open Controls
                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  In a Man City team...

                  Look, I'm not comparing Watkins and Aguero 🙂 I'm saying it's easy to pick on the new guy.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZeBestee
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Given that he is in my team, I was at pains watching him tonight. Will still give him Southampton though.

                    Open Controls
              2. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                Just no. How can you make a comparison between aguero and Watkins?

                Open Controls
                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  oh please.

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    You were though?

                    Open Controls
        2. Bookkeeper
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          disagree that Watkins is a better player than Bamford. The latter is far superior.

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I think the difference between them isn't far apart.

            Open Controls
        3. FC Hakkebøf
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Villa better than Leeds?

          Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        You made the correct decision based on the information available to you.

        I did the same - over the next few weeks this will pay off.

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hopefully.

          Open Controls
      3. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        I don’t think either are elite strikers.

        Bamford looks like more of a focal point.

        Watkins looks like a championship striker completely out of his depth

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          I like the fact that Leeds have played City before this, and dominated in parts. They are the way to go before we realize too late while the casuals don't overthink it.

          Open Controls
        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          Watkins was playing for Weston-super-Mare only a few years ago 😀

          Open Controls
        3. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yup, sub-6M strikers....

          Be a few out there hoping Rodriguez's not playing...

          Open Controls
      4. Granville
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Ups and downs. I had Watkins and sold him before the Liverpool game because he looked a weak frontman. I might be wrong but every player has his day and it's just unfortunate. Fortunately for me I kept Bamford through my wildcard.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Must have been a wild game to watch as an owner with so few with him tonight

          I remember donkey years ago I managed to have 2 players in the same game who got hattricks ( Wigan 5 Blackburn 3) when Santa Cruz and Marcus Bent scored 6 between them

          My happiness was somehwhat deflated when i later realised i had bent first sub.

          Doesnt feel like 13! years ago.

          Open Controls
    5. Chhana
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Have 2 FT, Help

      A) Werner, Jimi, JRod/Zaha to Kane, Son & Maupay for -4
      B) Werner & Jimi to Kane & Maupay
      C) Werner & Sterling to Kane & Son

      Open Controls
      1. John Nerdelbaum
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Probably best to wait and see them all play!

        Open Controls
        1. Chhana
          • 6 Years
          just now

          yeah that's what I'm thinking but had to get Kane & Son asap

          Open Controls
      2. zman575
          14 mins ago

          all bad transfers. it amuses me how many people have sold jimenez before 2 easy home fixtures. cant wait to see them burned

          Open Controls
          1. Chhana
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            happy with my team but going without Kane & Son is annoying

            Open Controls
            1. zman575
                9 mins ago

                youve already done it. no point jumping on for 2 weeks now. either hold or find new players who will bang like antonio from gw 8 or city players gw 10. chelsea could easily kick on after this weekend too with their fixture list. or man utd.

                Open Controls
                1. FPL_trail_runner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  This is good advice.

                  Open Controls
        • baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          The winner of this season is going to have more points than anyone before. No stats to base that yet, but since random enablers score like premiums used to, the lucky (and jammy) winner is going to have The Biggest Jackpot of points ever!

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            Well yeah, the weekly average points are higher than before

            Open Controls
          2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            How jammy can you be if seemingly there's a different big points scorer per week? It'll be pure skill I tell ya.

            Open Controls
        • Collie01
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          Ayling's CS tonight was only my 4th CS of the season total (GK included!) I imagine there's a few in the same boat the way this season has gone

          Open Controls
          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            Yep over here

            Open Controls
          2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            whenever I do have a clean sheet (rare), it always comes with a YC and ends up being a nice 5 pointer

            Open Controls
            1. SmasherLagru
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              7 up now , lucky really and with 2 on gw3

              Open Controls
          3. zman575
              14 mins ago

              thats cos so many people love a premium defender. chasing cs is a pointless part of this game imo unless your defender can also get regular attacking returns too like robbo.

              Open Controls
          4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            A bit tempted in doing Castagne, Grealish and Maupay > Vestergaard, McGinn and Kun for a hit (after the games has been played of course).

            Would give me:

            Martinez
            PvA Saïss Chilwell
            Mo Son Hamez McGinn
            Kane DCL Kun

            Bench: Vestergaard Lamptey Stephens

            Yay or nay?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Nah not worth a hit

              Aguero has Sheffield away and then Liverpool + Jesus coming back soon

              And those 3 players you have are decent. Keep patient.

              Open Controls
          5. Kryptonite666
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            Why Vestergaard ? Dont like Mcginn pick either.

            Open Controls
          6. Kryptonite666
            • 1 Year
            29 mins ago

            Wat to do with kins ? Any obvious move ?

            Martinez
            Chillwell Dallas Lamptey (KWP) (Branthwaite)
            Salah Sterling Son Rodriguez (Stephens)
            Kane DCL Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. zman575
                14 mins ago

                why would you not hold? great fixtures and a nice easy home game next

                Open Controls
              • Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                14 mins ago

                I would 100% hold for Saints. Thought Leeds were really impressive rather than Villa looking bad this evening.

                Open Controls
            2. lugs
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              lol the Sheffield Utd owner sold Brewster for a hit

              https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2643/event/6

              Open Controls
              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                22 mins ago

                Me too!
                And i support the 49ers!
                Wish I was a Saudi billionaire too!

                Open Controls
                1. lugs
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  likely he has some insider knowledge, but then again it was for Kane so i don't blame him

                  Open Controls
              2. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Burke start confirmed!!

                Open Controls
            3. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              26 mins ago

              Finding it hard to find reasons to keep Brewster in a forward slot for a poor attacking team when Bamford is now nailed in a very good attacking team.

              Always thought Rodrigo would replace him not play with him.

              He could be the 2020 version of Jimi from 2018.

              Open Controls
            4. Alex_thekid
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              While everyone bought Grealish & Barkley
              I done James to Dallas -4 to do Justin to Reugilon

              Open Controls
            5. KneejerkJoe
              • 6 Years
              21 mins ago

              Martinez, Mings, Watson -》Meslier, Ayling, Bamford

              -4

              Yes or no?

              Open Controls
              1. LarryDuff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Living up to your name

                Open Controls
                1. KneejerkJoe
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks!

                  Jk tho

                  Open Controls
              2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                100%. Leeds are brilliant value, DON'T have a poor defence and will probably win the league. This isn't based on tonight's result, BTW.

                Open Controls
            6. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Ive been keen for Leeds boys
              passing week after week

              Open Controls
              1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Go for it man

                Open Controls
              2. LarryDuff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                You dont need to share your fetishes here mate

                Open Controls
              3. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Could do Jimi and CTaylor for Bam and Robo

                Open Controls
            7. Gnu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              Only surprise about tonights result is that some folks are surprised.

              This season is as unpredictable like no other season.

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                yeah its been great lol

                Open Controls
              2. ZeBestee
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Unpleasantly surprised.

                Open Controls
              3. COK3Y5MURF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                This is my excuse for sitting at 4m OR

                Open Controls
              4. El Fenomeno R9
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Terrible people here,Bamford > Kane (-4) good move they said

                Open Controls
            8. ZeBestee
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              This guy not only owned Bamford, but he went ahead and captained him ahead of Salah, Kane and Son.

              https://twitter.com/komodokt/status/1319745989377462272?s=19

              Open Controls
              1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Ask him when the aliens are giving us the vaccine.

                Open Controls
              2. TLF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Gotta be a Leeds fan

                Open Controls
            9. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Which one?

              A. Zouma
              B. Cash/Konsa/Targett

              Open Controls
              1. ZeBestee
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Target

                Open Controls
              2. El Fenomeno R9
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Maybe wait for Creswell,he has good fixtures soon

                Open Controls
            10. fcsaltyballs
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              ‘Early’ thoughts please...

              Martinez
              Robertson Chilwell Saiss
              Salah Son James Grealish Sterling
              DCL Watkins

              Forster Dallas Brewster Ferguson

              2 FT, 0.0 itb

              1. Watkins >> Bamford
              2. Sterling Watkins >> Foden Kane
              3. Something else...

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. El Fenomeno R9
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Dont like any,team looks good and Sterling will do fine imo

                Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                just now

                1

                Open Controls
            11. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Have 2FTs and depending on what happens I may actually make these really exciting moves:

              Buur to Kilman
              Davis to Brewster

              Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Would leave:

                Martinez
                TAA | Lamptey | Dallas
                Salah | Bruno | Son | Rodriguez | Soucek
                Kane | DCL

                Steer | Brewster | Kilman | Mitchell

                0.1ITB

                Open Controls
                1. FPL_trail_runner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Depends your strategy

                  You could try and win it. And take more risk or be happy to stay in top 2k

                  A riskier but bigger upside move would be :

                  Bruno + DCL to Pulisic/Havertz + Werner

                  Big upside on those based on Chelsea fixtures.

                  Open Controls
            12. CroatianHammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              o_0 I have 9 of my XI listed there... a 10th warming my bench just for this weekend. The template is morphing into me!!!
              Souček and Antonio my clear differentials for the afternoon.

              Open Controls
            13. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              lol my dad benched bamford and dallas

              Open Controls
            14. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              89% ownership for Kane is crazy. Basically only matters if you captain him.

              Open Controls
              1. Jink
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                89%?

                Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I remember once upon a time it was just me 🙁

                Open Controls
            15. ceerus
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Awb + Jimenez > Lamptey Kane (-4)
              Yay or nay

              Open Controls
              1. TLF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Wait for this GW to play out then reassess.

                Open Controls

