The Fantasy Flutter: Mane to exploit below-par Blades?

The FPL deadline may have passed but there are still plenty of opportunities for us to get involved in the weekend action, especially for those who enjoy a small wager.

Every Saturday morning, we combine Fantasy football with a flutter as we take a punt on the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Focusing exclusively on the Gameweek 6 matches, we’ll be turning to the vast array of data available in our Premium Members Area to inspire a few sensibly staked bets this weekend.

Please gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

STERLING RISES

0-5, 0-4, 1-4, 0-4, 0-5: not the bowling figures of a cricket match in its infancy but rather the last five results between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have been much improved this season, of course, going unbeaten in their last three games against Wolves, Leicester and Spurs.

The opening quarter of an hour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend was a reminder that they’re not totally impenetrable, however, and if there is one team well equipped to exploit any weaknesses, it’s Pep Guardiola’s attack-minded troops.

Backing a 5-0 or 5-1 away victory on Saturday lunchtime returns 33/1 with bet365, with 4-0 and 4-1 winning margins available at 18/1.

Raheem Sterling himself has six goals and five assists in his last six league meetings with West Ham United, with the Manchester City winger hitting a hat-trick in this fixture last season – he is 11/1 to repeat that trick this weekend and 10/3 to grab the first goal.

EASY MANE?

Behind not only Mohamed Salah (2/1) but also Diogo Jota and Divock Origi (15/4) to score the first goal against Sheffield United on Saturday, Sadio Mane is a generous 4/1 with bet365 to open the scoring at Anfield.

Salah might be shot-happy and on penalties but Mane is still trumping not only his teammate but also every other Premier League player who has started at least one match when it comes to minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI).

Sheffield United have conceded more headed chances than any other team in 2020/21 and with Mane having more headers on goal than any other current FPL midfielder over the last two seasons, the Senegalese could prosper in Gameweek 6.

TWO GOALS, ONE BET

Anyone who backed Spurs to beat West Ham in Gameweek 5 would have been counting not only their chickens but their imminent winnings when the Lilywhites led 3-0 with eight minutes to go.

We all know what happened next, of course, as Jose Mourinho’s troops contrived to throw away two points in a match they dominated – much as they did against Newcastle United before the international break.

With bet365, there is at least the safety net of the “2 Goals Early Payout Offer”, in which single bets are paid out if the team you backed races into that most dangerous of leads, ie a two-goal one.

NU-NO GOALS ALLOWED

Wolverhampton Wanderers have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine Premier League matches at Molineux, where they take on Newcastle United in Gameweek 6.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have recorded shut-outs in 12 of their last 19 league fixtures home or away, which is more than any other club has managed in that time.

A Magpies side that has carved out fewer shots on target than all teams bar Crystal Palace this season gives Wolves a great chance to build on Monday’s clean sheet over Leeds, which was their third of 2020/21.

A Wolves win to nil is 13/8 but if you wanted more bang for your buck, look no further than Romain Saiss.

No club has allowed more chances from set plays than Newcastle in each of the last three seasons (including this one), which could bode well for a threatening Saiss at corner and free-kick situations.

The Moroccan is 20/1 to score the first goal against Steve Bruce’s troops.

