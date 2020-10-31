Fantasy Allsvenskan Differentials for the Final Gameweeks

With just 5 Gameweeks to go, it’s time to start looking at some differentials to make one final push up the rankings! While most players included in this piece will be roughly 5% owned or less, some featured are more highly owned but most likely by inactive teams, these players will have a “*” next to their name. Here are 20 differentials for the run-in!

Goalkeepers

Admittedly most managers won’t be looking at switching goalkeepers at this points, but if you’re on a Wildcard or find yourself in need of a goalkeeper transfer, here are a few players to target:

Malmö keeper Johan Dahlin (6.3m) will miss the rest of the season so 5.9% owned Marko Johansson (4.5m) has a great chance of putting in a proper challenge for the first team spot, ahead of next season. With 3 clean sheets in the last 6 games and a potentially profitable schedule to come, Johansson looks like a great cheap pick.

3.2% owned Budimir Janošević (4.8m) has established himself as first choice for AIK and with 5 clean sheets in the last 7 games, it’s easy to see why. AIK looks solid defensively again, and Janošević is another great budget option, albeit with the caveat that you might want other AIK players with the maximum three spots available.

4.5% owned Tommi Vaiho (5.6m), has reclaimed his first-team spot in the merry go round that is the Djurgården goalkeeper spot. 2 clean sheets from 4 and a superb schedule to boot, he’s quite possibly the pick of the bunch.

Defenders

6.4% owned Elliot Käck (5.5m) was a big fantasy asset last season and could prove to be again for the last couple of games. Some question marks as to whether or not he keeps his spot when the first choice centre backs are fit (where Jonathan Augustinsson (5.6m) has been deputising), but given it looks more or less certain that Augustinsson will be leaving after the season, it would make some sense to play Käck at left-back regardless. 3 assists in his last 3 games, on some corners and set pieces, Käck could be a nice differential to double up with Witry ahead of the run-in.

7.6% owned Jonas Knudsen (5.3m) is borderline too popular to be included, yet with 2 clean sheets, 2 assists, 3 offensive and 5 defensive bonus points in his last 4 games – he should arguably be a lot more heavily owned. There is no real shortage of good defensive options however, and the Double Gameweek just passed will also have played a part in him not picking up more owners. Ahead of a favourable run of fixtures where Malmö look to secure another title, Knudsen could offer plenty of points both in defence and attack.

1.7% owned Sotirios Papagiannopoulos (5.9m) offers stability, clean sheets and defensive bonus points. In just 7 games played for AIK, he has 4 clean sheets and 10 defensive bonus points. At the moment, it feels like most picks at AIK are quite good prospects, but security of starts shouldn’t be underestimated and Mikael Lustig (6.8m) has been struggling with minor injuries lately.

3.8% owned Per Karlsson (6.0m) is another low owned defensive asset at AIK, with 5 clean sheets, 1 goal and 9 defensive bonus points in his last 7 games. Again, it’s mostly security of starts and defensive bonus points you’re getting here.

4.3% owned Henrik Castegren (5.3m) has reclaimed his spot in the Norrköping side, scoring a goal against AIK in Gameweek 25. Castegren and Norrköping face Mjällby (a), Falkenberg (H), Hammarby (a) and Helsingborg (H).

Midfielders

0.9% owned Blair Turgott (4.8m). A 4.8m midfielder playing OOP as a striker, scoring 6 goals on the season of which 3 came in the last 2 games, with underlying statistics to back it up? Yes please! As far as differentials go, Blair Turgott is incredibly exciting. 13 shots in the last 4 games (7 on target) and with Mjällby and Varberg in the next 3 Gameweeks, Turgott won’t stay that lowly owned for long.

2.3% owned Edward Chilufya (5.7m) had a Double Gameweek to forget, coming off the bench in the first game and managing an assist in 23 minutes, but pulling out of the squad for the second game of the week due to a minor injury. This has been the case with Chilufya most of the season, but despite limited game time, he still has 2 goals and 3 assists in his 9 last appearances, in just 408 minutes played – averaging 6.7 points per 90 minutes played on the season. It’s a gamble with his fitness, but whenever he plays he seems to be in the points.

* Alexander Kacaniklic (9.6m), owned by 11.1%. With an initial ownership of well above 40%, Kacaniklic scored a goal and an assist in Gameweek 2 before more or less dropping off completely, popping up with the odd assist and seeing his minutes heavily managed during the first half of the season. Between Gameweek 14-19 he missed out completely due to an injury despite all this, but since coming back he now has 1 goal and 6 assists in 6 appearances, alongside 3 offensive bonus points. With a decent schedule for the run-in, the tough games are all at home where Hammarby tends to do well (though this season without fans, it’s been a lot less so). As a team, Hammarby might struggle to get all the points from the encounters, but as an individual, Kacaniklic has the potential to deliver more or less every week.

* Fredrik Ulvestad (7.6m), owned by 16.7%. Highlighted by the Scout for the Double Gameweek which netted him 20 points, Fredrik Ulvestad now has 10 goals on the season and is growing increasingly influential in the Djurgården side pushing for a top-three spot. On penalties, he had more than twice the ownership when in vogue during the first half of the season. As the points dried up, Ulvestad is now a semi-differential amongst the more active managers – and Djurgården’s fixtures are amazing besides the derby in Gameweek 27.

1.4% owned Adi Nalic (7.0m) has been deputising for Isaac Kiese Thelin (10.3m) as a striker for Malmö. He has 2 assists, 4 offensive and 2 defensive bonus points in his last 3 games and it’s always been the case with him that he produces when given minutes. With Kiese Thelin now back to fitness, Nalic will probably get more rotated again but given it looks unlikely that Kiese Thelin stays with Malmö after this season when his loan expires, Nalic will want to continue impressing the coach to get a whiff at more playing time next season if nothing else (or a big move somewhere). Expect some benchings, but points whenever he plays a bit more.

5.5% owned Jonathan Levi (7.4m) has struggled with fitness most of the season, but 4 goals in the last 2 games indicates he is in fine form at the moment. With a favourable fixture list for attacking returns incoming, Levi should provide a lot more – assuming he can stay fit. A common theme amongst the differentials, unfortunately.

3.8% owned Elias Andersson (5.6m) has understandably been taking a back seat while Stefano Vecchia (6.9m) and Yukiya Sugita (7.4m) have stolen the limelight. Sneakily coming into form, Andersson is now trailing the pair by just 17 and 19 points, respectively. Sirius fixtures are a mixed bag, but Andersson looks like he can provide some points for the run-in.

3.1% owned Abbe Khalili (7.2m) had a big impact in Gameweek 24 with his 3 assists, otherwise it’s mostly been bonus points with him. Netting 5 offensive and 2 defensive bonus points in his 4 last games, Khalili is no doubt a wild punt but if Hammarby does well in the final games, so should he.

Forwards

6.4% owned Ola Toivonen (11.2m) is the most expensive player in the game, and he’s starting to show why. 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 games, Toivonen can prove to be a big difference-maker for your squad if you can afford him for the last 5 Gameweeks!

4.2% owned Deniz Hümmet (5.4m) has 4 goals and 4 assists in his last 7 appearances for Örebro. Fixtures are a mixed bag, but Örebro have actually looked good going forward the last couple of weeks, scoring 9 goals in their 4 last games.

0.4% owned Rasmus Karjalainen (5.7m), has played a big part in Örebro’s attacking resurgence as well, scoring 4 goals in his last 4 appearances.

* Karl Holmberg (8.7m) is more popular at 7.9%, but in the greater scheme of things he remains a differential. 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 games, Holmberg’s prospects depend on him getting continued minutes, which hasn´t been a guarantee this season. Even off the bench however, he remains an interesting prospect for those inclined to back Djurgården to make a late-season push.

Hopefully you’ll be able to use this list to find a way to push up the rankings in the last 5 Gameweeks! If you have any other differentials you’d like to share or want to discuss the prospects of the ones listed here, please do comment here below – or take the discussion to the Twittersphere where I’m @FF_Meltens. I wish you all good luck for the run-in!