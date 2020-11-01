1359
Dugout Discussion November 1

One change apiece for Villa and Southampton as Walcott starts over Redmond

Bertrand Traore (£5.9m) has been handed his first league start since signing for Aston Villa, replacing Trezeguet (£5.4m) for Sunday lunchtime’s hosting of Southampton.

Head coach Dean Smith had stuck with the same starting XI when facing Liverpool, Leicester and Leeds but has opted to select the summer arrival from Lyon.

The back five have kept three clean sheets from five matches, a total only passed by a Wolves side who have played seven times. Emiliano Martinez (£4.8m) is FPL’s highest-scoring and most-selected goalkeeper, boosted by his penalty save against Sheffield United.

Ahead of him, both Tyrone Mings (£5.2m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) have already contributed a goal to Villa’s impressive start, whilst talisman Jack Grealish’s (£7.3m) 24-point haul against Liverpool has played him into almost 30% of teams.

That incredible 7-2 victory over the champions also brought a goal from Ross Barkley (£6.0m), who provides an interesting cheaper route into the Villans midfield. With consistent minutes and the possibility of penalty duty, the loanee could soon be an enticing option.

The big question is whether Patrick Bamford’s (£5.9m) hat-trick for Leeds last week has brought them back down to Earth after a 100% winning start.

Southampton’s only change is to replace Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) from the side which beat former leaders Everton 2-0 at St Mary’s. The winger missed earlier matches due to an ankle injury but remains on the bench here, with Theo Walcott (£5.8m) taking his place.

With knocks to only Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) and Will Smallbone (£4.5m) and a lack of match fitness for new signing Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m), manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has also been able to name consistent line-ups.

The clean sheet against the Toffees was their third from four matches, responding brilliantly to their 5-2 collapse against Tottenham in Gameweek 2.

This has provided regular returns for the popular Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.5m), although the latter has already collected three yellow cards.

Up front, only a trio of strikers have amassed more points than Danny Ings (£8.5m). Despite a large pre-season price hike, he still provides a reliable option up front for Fantasy managers. His 22 goals of last season have been added to with four this time, taking a break last week to assist both goals against Everton.

ASTON VILLA XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Traore, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins

SOUTHAMPTON XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walcott; Adams, Ings

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. New Post
    Gregor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/01/pickford-benched-as-4-0m-fpl-defender-nkounkou-deputises-for-banned-digne/

  2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    I'm taking my 3 Mccarthy points and running

  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    First time I’ve owned Grealish this game was, I think

    1. Slouch87
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fascinating

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s even more satisfying to inform you despite owning him several times, I don’t think I’ve ever had a Sterling haul.

  4. Firebreathinturtle
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Grealish you legenddd!

  5. AnfieldLad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    It’s so annoying when highly owned players you don’t own bang right at the end of the game. Just when you think you’ve gotten away with it.

    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      this

    2. Railwayman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      And it keeps happening often this season...

      1. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I know. Bruno the other week too. Both highly owned in my ML. And it never seems to happen to my players

  6. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wow just seen the Grealish result, just wow!

  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    F off jack

  8. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    53 points with two no shows and 2 still to come..... will take it...

  9. Harper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ancelotti: "Pickford will be back for the United game"

  10. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Looks like Soton turned to a pile of crap when Ings went off. Won’t be touching any of their assets

    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol, did you not watch the match then?

  11. F_Ivanovic
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best week so far this season. 55 with Son, Kane + DCL left to play.

  12. Spab
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'm sure I used to be good at this game.

  13. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    6 saves from McCarthy!!!

    1. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      7 😀

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Irrelevant he conceded 3

      1. Planet Jo
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not irrelevant. He gets 2 pts for those saves

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          And that extra save point gets cancelled out when he conceded 2...

    3. AnfieldLad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I was very happy when the 6th came in and then it all went wrong

  14. dansmusen
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Jack Grealish cost me sooo much with that last goal...all my main rivals have him and i have Watkins...FFS...10 point swing

  15. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Grealish saving me so far despite Martinez. Disappointed with my KWP 1pter from bench for Pulisic though!

    Son or Kane cappers will kill me off though.

    Only chance is a Dallas/ Bamford masterclass 😆

  16. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Juhuuu

    What a transfers Grealish and Chilwell in for TAA and Barnes

  17. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Grealish should have taken the pen...

    1. Al Moon Yeah
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      lol How salty can you get? goal +2 assists not enough? I own him and I'm grateful he got me pints this week compared to overpriced Sterling

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Never enough pints!

  18. Mile Plankton
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Those were the most undeserved points I've ever got.
    Grealish is rubbish and I am selling for sure.

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Lol

    2. Utopsis
        1 min ago

        Haha OK mate

      • Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lol. Weird kind of saltiness there

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      What’s the point of having useless punks like foden when you can have jammy jack, stupid moronic decision not to get him

