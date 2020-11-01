Ryan benched and Maupay not in squad as Potter makes surprise calls for Spurs clash

The two highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League assets feature in the late kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) have plundered 134 FPL points between them in the first six Gameweeks of 2020/21 and both are averaging over 10 points per match in the current campaign.
Brighton and Hove Albion provide Spurs’ opposition this evening, with kick-off in north London at 19:15 GMT.
There are just two changes to the Lilywhites’ starting XI from the side that edged Burnley last Monday.
Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) returns at left-back, while Erik Lamela (£5.9m) is recalled down the right flank.
Ben Davies (£4.8m) and Lucas Moura (£6.8m) drop out and are among the substitutes, along with Gareth Bale (£9.5m).
Dele Alli (£7.5m) is again not involved in any capacity.
While the Spurs’ line-up was mostly predictable, Graham Potter’s team selection was anything but.
Neal Maupay (£6.6m) is omitted and isn’t even among the substitutes, while fellow forward Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) is also absent from the Albion matchday squad.
Mathew Ryan (£4.5m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with 22-year-old goalkeeper Robert Sanchez – unpriced in FPL – making his first Premier League start.
Pascal Gross (£5.8m) is brought into the side in Maupay’s absence, with Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) set to lead the line for the Seagulls.
Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) is on the substitutes’ bench.
Potter explained his decisions before kick-off:
Kane and Son were the first and second most-captained FPL assets of Gameweek 6, with a combined three million Fantasy managers handing one of the two the armband.
They are similarly well backed in the top 10k, with 78.56% of the leading FPL managers owning both players.
Kane has been captained by 58.03% of the top 10,000 bosses.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lamela, Ndombele, Son, Kane.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Webster, Veltman, Burn, Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March, Gross, Lallana, Trossard.
If Antonio is fit im set for next few weeks
This week with 2FT's
TAA + Saiss to Cancelo + Chilwell
Meslier
Ayling Robertson Chilwell Cancelo
Son (v) Salah Sterling Hamez
Dcl Antonio (c)
4ml Kilman
Week 9 for free :
Son to Kdb for city triple up.