1875
Dugout Discussion November 1

Ryan benched and Maupay not in squad as Potter makes surprise calls for Spurs clash

1,875 Comments
The two highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League assets feature in the late kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) have plundered 134 FPL points between them in the first six Gameweeks of 2020/21 and both are averaging over 10 points per match in the current campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion provide Spurs’ opposition this evening, with kick-off in north London at 19:15 GMT.

There are just two changes to the Lilywhites’ starting XI from the side that edged Burnley last Monday.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) returns at left-back, while Erik Lamela (£5.9m) is recalled down the right flank.

Ben Davies (£4.8m) and Lucas Moura (£6.8m) drop out and are among the substitutes, along with Gareth Bale (£9.5m).

Dele Alli (£7.5m) is again not involved in any capacity.

While the Spurs’ line-up was mostly predictable, Graham Potter’s team selection was anything but.

Neal Maupay (£6.6m) is omitted and isn’t even among the substitutes, while fellow forward Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) is also absent from the Albion matchday squad.

Mathew Ryan (£4.5m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with 22-year-old goalkeeper Robert Sanchez – unpriced in FPL – making his first Premier League start.

Pascal Gross (£5.8m) is brought into the side in Maupay’s absence, with Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) set to lead the line for the Seagulls.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) is on the substitutes’ bench.

Potter explained his decisions before kick-off:

Kane and Son were the first and second most-captained FPL assets of Gameweek 6, with a combined three million Fantasy managers handing one of the two the armband.

They are similarly well backed in the top 10k, with 78.56% of the leading FPL managers owning both players.

Kane has been captained by 58.03% of the top 10,000 bosses.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lamela, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Webster, Veltman, Burn, Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March, Gross, Lallana, Trossard.

1,875 Comments
  1. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    If Antonio is fit im set for next few weeks

    This week with 2FT's
    TAA + Saiss to Cancelo + Chilwell

    Meslier
    Ayling Robertson Chilwell Cancelo
    Son (v) Salah Sterling Hamez
    Dcl Antonio (c)
    4ml Kilman

    Week 9 for free :
    Son to Kdb for city triple up.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Last I heard was that Antonio would be out for a few weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yes possibly. Ill still probably hold

        Had Adams/ Bamford / Wilson lined up but held this week

        And he will at worst maybe be back for after IB

        He is already doing bike work etc. So will take the Kilman autosub in

        Open Controls
    2. MikeBravo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think Antonio might be out for a bit longer than just this week?

      Open Controls
  2. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wilson vs Bamford???
    Anyone with a good reason

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Pens vs the more attacking team.
      I prefer Bamford because Leeds are a better team.

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I would rather have Wilson as he is better player and has better stats (only drawback is that he plays for Newcastle) but I don't know, for me it looks like everything is possible in this season.

      Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Penalties and fixtures point towards Wilson

      Open Controls
  3. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Finally a decent gameweek (unless Bamford scores another hattrick)... Thoughts on Trossard replacement? Up to 8.1m. I'm considering Zaha and J.Rodriguez. Both seem great options to be honest. Leaning slightly towards Zaha due to price and fixtures. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Zaha is a mid

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's correct

        Open Controls
      2. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry, read Bamford replacement...

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No problem 😛

          Open Controls
    2. The Mane-lorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Grealish?

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Forgot to mention I already have him

        Open Controls
        1. The Mane-lorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ziyech

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks but not sure about him to be honest. I very much dislike players who shoot from the range so often. Besides I'm not exactly sure he's nailed. He looks like a good playmaker though, so maybe he's worth it but rather for assist potential

            Open Controls
  4. Roysgotnoboys
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    If Ings is out for a while ...

    Havertz & Ings > Bruno & Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mane-lorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Depends who you own

      Would rather Zaha / Grealish over Bruno and get Werner uptop

      Open Controls
  5. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Grealish vs Zaha??

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  6. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play Taylor against Brighton and bench Ings or do Ings to Watkins for -4?

    Open Controls
  7. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Watkins on pens for Villa or just today?

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hard to say, at first Grealish took the ball and wanted to take the pen

      Open Controls
      1. CrouchDown
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah heard that. What changed his mind?

        Open Controls
        1. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Watkins requested Grealish that he wants to take it

          Open Controls
          1. Gobigorgohome
            • 9 Years
            just now

            and Grealish said ok.. here it is

            Open Controls
    2. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Grealish has both himself and Watkins in his FPL team.
      He decided to take points for both goal and assist. 🙂

      Open Controls
  8. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Martinez
    Robertson Chilwell Dallas
    Salah Son James Grealish Foden
    DCL Kane

    Forster Saiss Brewster Ferguson

    1 FT, 0.0 itb

    1. Saiss >> TBC
    2. Save FT
    3. Something else??

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  9. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Actually a 5 weeks punt on PVA with a FT might not be the worst idea.

    Open Controls
  10. Gemma817
    2 mins ago

    Ryan out of the team for good? Please let me know

    Open Controls
  11. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Mahrez to Zaha/Grealish ok? and i may have to move out Ings later on for a hit

    Open Controls

