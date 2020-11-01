Ryan benched and Maupay not in squad as Potter makes surprise calls for Spurs clash

The two highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League assets feature in the late kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) have plundered 134 FPL points between them in the first six Gameweeks of 2020/21 and both are averaging over 10 points per match in the current campaign.

Brighton and Hove Albion provide Spurs’ opposition this evening, with kick-off in north London at 19:15 GMT.

There are just two changes to the Lilywhites’ starting XI from the side that edged Burnley last Monday.

Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) returns at left-back, while Erik Lamela (£5.9m) is recalled down the right flank.

Ben Davies (£4.8m) and Lucas Moura (£6.8m) drop out and are among the substitutes, along with Gareth Bale (£9.5m).

Dele Alli (£7.5m) is again not involved in any capacity.

While the Spurs’ line-up was mostly predictable, Graham Potter’s team selection was anything but.

Neal Maupay (£6.6m) is omitted and isn’t even among the substitutes, while fellow forward Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) is also absent from the Albion matchday squad.

Mathew Ryan (£4.5m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with 22-year-old goalkeeper Robert Sanchez – unpriced in FPL – making his first Premier League start.

Pascal Gross (£5.8m) is brought into the side in Maupay’s absence, with Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) set to lead the line for the Seagulls.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) is on the substitutes’ bench.

Potter explained his decisions before kick-off:

🎥 The boss talks team news and previews #TOTBHA this evening. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zYxy8DQGON — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 1, 2020

Kane and Son were the first and second most-captained FPL assets of Gameweek 6, with a combined three million Fantasy managers handing one of the two the armband.

They are similarly well backed in the top 10k, with 78.56% of the leading FPL managers owning both players.

Kane has been captained by 58.03% of the top 10,000 bosses.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lamela, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Webster, Veltman, Burn, Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March, Gross, Lallana, Trossard.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT