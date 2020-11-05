Football Index: Dividends for top FPL performers Walker, Vardy and Wolves assets

Sponsored by Football Index

Fantasy Premier League and Football Index (FI) may not seem like the most natural of bedfellows but there is, in fact, a lot of cross-over between the two.

If a player is racking up the points in FPL, the chances are he will be benefitting from the array of dividends on offer in FI.

For those not aware of Football Index, it’s a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

And it’s those on-field displays in particular where there are a lot of similarities between FPL and FI.

Take Kyle Walker, for example.

The full-back delivered a 15-pointer for his FPL owners on Saturday, scoring the only goal of the game, keeping a clean sheet and registering maximum bonus points in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

In FI, he earned £0.04 per share in In-Play Dividends for his goal. And, as a result of the subsequent positive media coverage, won Media Dividends on Saturday for a further £0.05 per share.

If that wasn’t enough, his Buy Price went up, too.

Before the win over the Blades, you could’ve bet on the England international at roughly £0.49 a share. That quickly peaked at £0.68 on the day of the game before settling at around £0.60, an increase of over 20% on his Buy Price.

OTHER GAMEWEEK 7 STARS

It was another double-digit haul for Jamie Vardy in FPL last weekend, his third of the campaign.

A consistent performer in FPL, he has likewise proved to be a reliable bet in FI on Match Days and has picked up a few Media Dividends along the way.

Following his outing at Elland Road, the Leicester City striker has now accumulated £0.73 dividends per share so far this season. That’s a very high return already in 2020/21 for the striker who sits at £1.11.

In-Play Dividends are always welcome but Match Day Dividends can be the icing on the cake.

These are slightly different in that they are based on the underlying data that drives a lot of Fantasy games, such as shots, chances created and interceptions – most of which can be found in our Premium Members Area.

On each day that there is a football match in any of the eligible competitions, Football Index ranks all the participating footballers by their Match Day score – and the leading players win dividends for that day.

On Friday’s ‘Bronze Day’, Wolves squad members made up three of the four top players thanks to their contributions in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto were Top Midfielder and Forward respectively, winning £0.04 per share as a result.

Rayan Ait Nouri – who marked his debut with a 15-pointer in FPL – went one better, scooping not only Top Defender but Star Player, earning him a grand total of £0.08 per share.

The wing-back’s Buy Price has risen 1.4% over the last week, too.

TEAM OF THE MONTH – OCTOBER

𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 | 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 🗓



October's Team of the Month is now confirmed 🔒



In full ahead of tomorrow's payout 👇 — Football Index (@FootballIndex) November 2, 2020

We’ve touched on Match Day, In Play and Media Dividends already – but there is a fourth we should acknowledge.

At the end of each month, Team of the Month Dividends are paid out on the top three forwards, top four midfielders, top three defenders and the top goalkeeper.

Players are ranked according to the total of their top three Match Day scores in a given calendar month.

Featuring in the Champions League is a big boon on that front, what with the Match Day score multiplier for European football.

And, wouldn’t you know it, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes both made the Team of the Month for October, earning £0.01 and £0.03 per share respectively.

With another three rounds of Champions League games to follow after the international break, those players whose teams are competing on the European front will stand a better chance of more Team of the Month appearances in November and December.

