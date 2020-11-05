416
Football Index November 5

Football Index: Dividends for top FPL performers Walker, Vardy and Wolves assets

Fantasy Premier League and Football Index (FI) may not seem like the most natural of bedfellows but there is, in fact, a lot of cross-over between the two.

If a player is racking up the points in FPL, the chances are he will be benefitting from the array of dividends on offer in FI.

For those not aware of Football Index, it’s a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

And it’s those on-field displays in particular where there are a lot of similarities between FPL and FI.

Take Kyle Walker, for example.

The full-back delivered a 15-pointer for his FPL owners on Saturday, scoring the only goal of the game, keeping a clean sheet and registering maximum bonus points in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

In FI, he earned £0.04 per share in In-Play Dividends for his goal. And, as a result of the subsequent positive media coverage, won Media Dividends on Saturday for a further £0.05 per share.

If that wasn’t enough, his Buy Price went up, too.

Before the win over the Blades, you could’ve bet on the England international at roughly £0.49 a share. That quickly peaked at £0.68 on the day of the game before settling at around £0.60, an increase of over 20% on his Buy Price.

OTHER GAMEWEEK 7 STARS

It was another double-digit haul for Jamie Vardy in FPL last weekend, his third of the campaign.

A consistent performer in FPL, he has likewise proved to be a reliable bet in FI on Match Days and has picked up a few Media Dividends along the way.

Following his outing at Elland Road, the Leicester City striker has now accumulated £0.73 dividends per share so far this season. That’s a very high return already in 2020/21 for the striker who sits at £1.11.

In-Play Dividends are always welcome but Match Day Dividends can be the icing on the cake.

These are slightly different in that they are based on the underlying data that drives a lot of Fantasy games, such as shots, chances created and interceptions – most of which can be found in our Premium Members Area.

On each day that there is a football match in any of the eligible competitions, Football Index ranks all the participating footballers by their Match Day score – and the leading players win dividends for that day.

On Friday’s ‘Bronze Day’, Wolves squad members made up three of the four top players thanks to their contributions in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto were Top Midfielder and Forward respectively, winning £0.04 per share as a result.

Rayan Ait Nouri – who marked his debut with a 15-pointer in FPL – went one better, scooping not only Top Defender but Star Player, earning him a grand total of £0.08 per share.

The wing-back’s Buy Price has risen 1.4% over the last week, too.

TEAM OF THE MONTH – OCTOBER

We’ve touched on Match Day, In Play and Media Dividends already – but there is a fourth we should acknowledge.

At the end of each month, Team of the Month Dividends are paid out on the top three forwards, top four midfielders, top three defenders and the top goalkeeper.

Players are ranked according to the total of their top three Match Day scores in a given calendar month.

Featuring in the Champions League is a big boon on that front, what with the Match Day score multiplier for European football.

And, wouldn’t you know it, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes both made the Team of the Month for October, earning £0.01 and £0.03 per share respectively.

With another three rounds of Champions League games to follow after the international break, those players whose teams are competing on the European front will stand a better chance of more Team of the Month appearances in November and December.

  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    I was hoping to wait until week 10 for KDB but if having to move out Pulisic could get now. Possible options

    A TAA to Coufal and Pulisic to KDB -4
    B Just Pulisic to Ziyech for now
    C Just Saïss to Coufal for now
    D Play this team and take 2 transfers into IB

    Martinez
    TAA Lamptey Chilwell
    Salah Son Pulisic* Grealish Podence
    Kane DCL

    Forster Mitchell Saïss Brewster

    1. TNB
      3 mins ago

      I would carry the FT but if you really need a change then B

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      With that bench I would be okay if Pulisic did not end up making an appearance and rolled FT for this week.

      But B would be the best move out of the rest for me, for now.

  2. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Soon benched - glorious scenes of emotion and love

    My SON, my CAPTAIN

    1. Joey Tribbiani
      14 mins ago

      your 3 points

      1. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        My 6 pts after captain you jealous fool

  3. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Werner or Ziyech?

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      werner

    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      W

  4. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    2FT & 4.0m ITB. Should I looking to upgrade my 4.5 DEFs or look at something like TAA + Pulisic --> Chilwell + Grealish (FT)

    McCarthy
    TAA | Justin | C.Taylor
    Salah | Son | Pulisic* | Soucek
    Mitrovic | Kane | C.Wilson

    4.0 | Bissouma | Mitchell | Targett [2FT + 4.0m ITB]

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Have also been considering Ziyech / Jota / Zaha.

      Will likely want KDB GW9 onwards, maybe via Son.

    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ooh I love Soucek at 4th mid

      That move or Taylor to CHE instead of TAA. But Grealish is too good to ignore

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks, I could still do that move with Taylor instead of TAA. I have 4.0m ITB.

  5. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Global Clean Energy ETF

  6. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    If youd go with 2 city attackers from GW 10 who would they be?

    Sterling and KDB? Or KDB and Jesus?

    1. KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sterling + KDB

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kevin and Sterling for now

    3. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great question....I'm considering Kane and Son out for KDB and Jesus......but will wait till GW 10 to decide on Jesus

    4. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough to fit in Jesus if you've got 2 of Kane, DCL, Wilson, Bamford already. Vardy also has nice fixture GW10 onwards.

      In which case probably midfielders, KDB and Sterling / Foden. Perhaps Mahrez depending on form.

  7. KUNingas
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you start Puli?

    1. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Against SHU? Yes

      1. KUNingas
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Fearing cameo

        1. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Fearing Cameo moved back to Italy.....

        2. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Who would you bench him for?

        3. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Own him too. Would rather start him and he get a cameo than not start him and he start the match.

  8. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Whos the one I should transfer in?
    A) Konsa
    B) Lamptey
    C) Coufal

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lamptey is a season keeper.

  9. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Barkley Robbo> Ziyech PVA worth it for free?

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      no

  10. Joey Tribbiani
    27 mins ago

    new
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/05/who-are-the-best-fpl-captain-options-for-gameweek-8/

  11. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who scores more for these fixtures:

    1) Martial vs Eve and WBA
    2) Vardy vs Wol and Pool

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      V

    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Interestingly 1
      But still V in gw10

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        I am getting Vardy in 10. That is what the plan is. Just checking if its ok to get him now for Ings or is Martial a better option.

        1. Pieterke30
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Id save a transfer and get Vardy now tbh

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            But will he outscore Martial in the next two?

  12. NABIL - 1 season 1der
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Repost

    Bench:

    A) Dallas (cry)
    B) Barkley (ars)

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Barkley

