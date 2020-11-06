358
Dugout Discussion November 6

Walcott up-front with Adams as Hasenhuttl forced to start Bednarek at left-back

358 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers will roll back the years as they fix their eyes upon Theo Walcott (£5.8m) in the second match of Gameweek 8.

The Everton loanee has been named up-front alongside Che Adams (£5.8m) as Southampton host Newcastle on Friday night.

Classified as a midfielder, that makes for an out-of-position deployment for Walcott, who has two assists from three Premier League appearances this season.

With Walcott moving forward to replace the injured Danny Ings (£8.4m), Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) fills the vacancy on the left-hand side of midfield while Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) is named on the bench.

Meanwhile, owners of Callum Wilson (£6.6m), who picked up over 300,000 new managers this week, will be licking their lips at the enforced changes in Southampton’s defence.

Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) misses out with a hamstring problem, leaving centre-back Jan Bednarek (£4.5m) to stand in at left-back, leaving Jack Stephens (£4.8m) to make his first start in the middle of defence since the 5-2 defeat to Spurs.

Wilson really is the only Fantasy asset of note among the Newcastle players for Gameweek 8, his 16.6% ownership comfortably the highest of any Magpie.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) is the second-most-fashionable from the north east but, even then, the Frenchman sits in just 6.9% of squads.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bednarek, J Stephens, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Walcott, Adams.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Fernández, Lascelles, Schär, Murphy; Saint-Maximin, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Almirón; C Wilson.

  1. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Half-time tinkering! Early days, but I keep missing deadlines so I want to think about it now before the distractions start again. Which options current seem better and why please?

    A) Justin > Coufal
    B) Foden > Jota
    C) Greenwood > Grealish
    D) Any combination of A, B & C
    -----
    E) Foden + Justin > Cancelo + 6.0
    F) Foden + Greenwood > Ziyech + 6.0

    Martinez
    Bellerin Gabriel Lamptey*
    Greenwood Bruno Foden KDB Sterling
    Martial DCL

    Button | Brewster, Mitchell*, Justin
    1FT. 0.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Top on purpose. Don't mind me.... 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      2FTs*

      Open Controls
    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      3 United, way too much given how inconsistent they are. C looks good, everything goes through Grealish and he is only going to get better. Good fixtures too.

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Salah?

      Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Who are Justin & Lewis' direct competition??

    Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Thinking of not using my FT in GW9, unless there are injuries. Good to go with this team:

    Martinez
    James Lamptey Coufal
    Salah Sterling Son Podence
    DCL Bamford Martial

    Steere Foden Dallas Mitchell

    Open Controls
  4. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Who kept McCarthy on WC?

    o/

    Open Controls

