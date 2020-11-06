Walcott up-front with Adams as Hasenhuttl forced to start Bednarek at left-back

Fantasy Premier League managers will roll back the years as they fix their eyes upon Theo Walcott (£5.8m) in the second match of Gameweek 8.
The Everton loanee has been named up-front alongside Che Adams (£5.8m) as Southampton host Newcastle on Friday night.
Classified as a midfielder, that makes for an out-of-position deployment for Walcott, who has two assists from three Premier League appearances this season.
With Walcott moving forward to replace the injured Danny Ings (£8.4m), Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) fills the vacancy on the left-hand side of midfield while Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) is named on the bench.
Meanwhile, owners of Callum Wilson (£6.6m), who picked up over 300,000 new managers this week, will be licking their lips at the enforced changes in Southampton’s defence.
Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) misses out with a hamstring problem, leaving centre-back Jan Bednarek (£4.5m) to stand in at left-back, leaving Jack Stephens (£4.8m) to make his first start in the middle of defence since the 5-2 defeat to Spurs.
Wilson really is the only Fantasy asset of note among the Newcastle players for Gameweek 8, his 16.6% ownership comfortably the highest of any Magpie.
Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) is the second-most-fashionable from the north east but, even then, the Frenchman sits in just 6.9% of squads.
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bednarek, J Stephens, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Walcott, Adams.
Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Fernández, Lascelles, Schär, Murphy; Saint-Maximin, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Almirón; C Wilson.
4 mins ago
Half-time tinkering! Early days, but I keep missing deadlines so I want to think about it now before the distractions start again. Which options current seem better and why please?
A) Justin > Coufal
B) Foden > Jota
C) Greenwood > Grealish
D) Any combination of A, B & C
-----
E) Foden + Justin > Cancelo + 6.0
F) Foden + Greenwood > Ziyech + 6.0
Martinez
Bellerin Gabriel Lamptey*
Greenwood Bruno Foden KDB Sterling
Martial DCL
Button | Brewster, Mitchell*, Justin
1FT. 0.2 ITB