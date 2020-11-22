Antonio still absent for West Ham as Wilder benches Lundstram and Brewster

Michail Antonio (£6.2m) misses out for West Ham United again this afternoon as the Hammers head north to face Sheffield United.
Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 14:00 GMT.
Antonio had been back in training ahead of Gameweek 9 and was described as “much closer” to a playing return by his manager on Friday but he fails to make the matchday squad today.
Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.6m) also misses out as he is self-isolating following a positive coronavirus test, while Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is only among the substitutes despite his match-turning performance against Fulham a fortnight ago.
All of that means that David Moyes sticks with the same side that started the 1-0 win over the Cottagers.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been more active, however, making three changes to the side that lost to Chelsea in Gameweek 8.
Loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.4m) returns after being ineligible to face his parent club, with the youngster taking the injured Enda Stevens‘ (£5.3m) place in defence.
Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), like Stevens, also picked up a knock over the international break and he is only fit enough for a place among the substitutes, so Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) returns to the Blades’ starting XI.
The fit-again John Fleck (£5.6m) starts in place of the benched John Lundstram (£5.1m) in Wilder’s other alteration.
The hosts are the only club in the division without a Premier League clean sheet this season and interest in the Blades is minimal from a FPL perspective, with John Egan (£4.8m) the most-owned played in their starting XI on 3.1%.
West Ham assets are far from popular purchases, either, with Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) the only member of their starting XI who features in more than 3% of FPL squads.
Even among the top 10k, Cresswell is the only West Ham player with a double-digit ownership.
Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe, McBurnie, McGoldrick.
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Haller.
