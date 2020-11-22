Antonio still absent for West Ham as Wilder benches Lundstram and Brewster

Michail Antonio (£6.2m) misses out for West Ham United again this afternoon as the Hammers head north to face Sheffield United.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 14:00 GMT.

Antonio had been back in training ahead of Gameweek 9 and was described as “much closer” to a playing return by his manager on Friday but he fails to make the matchday squad today.

Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.6m) also misses out as he is self-isolating following a positive coronavirus test, while Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is only among the substitutes despite his match-turning performance against Fulham a fortnight ago.

All of that means that David Moyes sticks with the same side that started the 1-0 win over the Cottagers.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been more active, however, making three changes to the side that lost to Chelsea in Gameweek 8.

Loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.4m) returns after being ineligible to face his parent club, with the youngster taking the injured Enda Stevens‘ (£5.3m) place in defence.

Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), like Stevens, also picked up a knock over the international break and he is only fit enough for a place among the substitutes, so Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) returns to the Blades’ starting XI.

The fit-again John Fleck (£5.6m) starts in place of the benched John Lundstram (£5.1m) in Wilder’s other alteration.

The hosts are the only club in the division without a Premier League clean sheet this season and interest in the Blades is minimal from a FPL perspective, with John Egan (£4.8m) the most-owned played in their starting XI on 3.1%.

West Ham assets are far from popular purchases, either, with Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) the only member of their starting XI who features in more than 3% of FPL squads.

Even among the top 10k, Cresswell is the only West Ham player with a double-digit ownership.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe, McBurnie, McGoldrick.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Haller.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT