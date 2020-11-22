944
Dugout Discussion November 22

Antonio still absent for West Ham as Wilder benches Lundstram and Brewster

Michail Antonio (£6.2m) misses out for West Ham United again this afternoon as the Hammers head north to face Sheffield United.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 14:00 GMT.

Antonio had been back in training ahead of Gameweek 9 and was described as “much closer” to a playing return by his manager on Friday but he fails to make the matchday squad today.

Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.6m) also misses out as he is self-isolating following a positive coronavirus test, while Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is only among the substitutes despite his match-turning performance against Fulham a fortnight ago.

All of that means that David Moyes sticks with the same side that started the 1-0 win over the Cottagers.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been more active, however, making three changes to the side that lost to Chelsea in Gameweek 8.

Loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.4m) returns after being ineligible to face his parent club, with the youngster taking the injured Enda Stevens‘ (£5.3m) place in defence.

Rhian Brewster (£4.5m), like Stevens, also picked up a knock over the international break and he is only fit enough for a place among the substitutes, so Oliver McBurnie (£5.7m) returns to the Blades’ starting XI.

The fit-again John Fleck (£5.6m) starts in place of the benched John Lundstram (£5.1m) in Wilder’s other alteration.

The hosts are the only club in the division without a Premier League clean sheet this season and interest in the Blades is minimal from a FPL perspective, with John Egan (£4.8m) the most-owned played in their starting XI on 3.1%.

West Ham assets are far from popular purchases, either, with Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) the only member of their starting XI who features in more than 3% of FPL squads.

Even among the top 10k, Cresswell is the only West Ham player with a double-digit ownership.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe, McBurnie, McGoldrick.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Haller.

944 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Where is Doosra?

    I need to celebrate about Fernandes & Coufal with him.

  2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Brewster & Dallas to Vardy & Castagne for free?

    Will have to bench one of Barkley or Soucek, though.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Good moves. Barkley probably out due to pulled hammy

      1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Must have mega cash itb?

      Barkley injured....

      1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        6.9 itb and 2 FTs

        Yep but might recover in time

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          See how they play tonight at 7.15pm & go from there?

          1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah very sensible. Good lad

    3. El Niño Yanqui
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Your are trading two weak punts for two live players...

      HARD pass on Castange, however

      If you have that kind of money, get some quality like Cancelo or Reece James

      Seriously if you take Castagne points and stats versus Burnley out of the equation- is he really getting your attention?

      1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fixtures though, Fulham and shu next. Think he might even outscore Cancelo.

        But yeah no City is a worry. Might get Cancelo/dias to ease the worry

  3. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Will take an Arsenal win and clean sheet please, or score draw with anyone but Bamford scoring

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Full support

  4. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    39 mins ago

    Really hope Mane starts hauling today. Been teasing it for a while

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A Liverpool win to nil would be classic

  5. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Unpopular opinion.
    Cs for pool.

    1. Railwayman
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't mind that since I kept Robbo for another week.

  6. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would be lovely if Leeds Arsenal finished 0-0, tho I'd say there's Norfolk n Chance

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Need a Bamford brace

      1. Railwayman
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes please.

    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I see goals in it, good match I reckon

  7. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any chance Robertson scores more than 2 points today?

    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      50%

    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Small one

    3. El Niño Yanqui
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He will probably need an assist to do better than 1 point.

  8. JBG
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    1-1 with Xhaka and Alioski as scorers would be nice. No one has them, surely.

  9. LIARS POKER
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Really struggling with what to move to make this week, any suggesitons?

    2.7 itb and 1 ft

    McCarthy
    Cancelo Justin Chillwell
    Bruno Ziyech Son Grealish
    Kane DCL Wilson

    Subs: Mitchell, Taylor, Bissouma

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Wilson to Bamford or Kane to Vardy

    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Kane to Vardy (C)

  10. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Was looking like a rough gameweek sitting well under the average score last night. Captain DCL, Digne, Fabianski and Massuaku to the rescue.

    70 after bonus, Zaha and PVA left to play

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nice one

    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nice

    3. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      congrats, great score

  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Only Zaha left with 4 games to play, time for sofa 🙁

    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Only Vardy here.

    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who are you most afraid of? Jammy Vardy?

      1. thepuntmaster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I certainly am, surely he’ll score. I just hope it’s only one

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Bamford is the highest EO I think then Vardy ... should be fine, just can't join the party hysteria on this site 😉

    3. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      PVA and Kilman, tomorrow. Bring the popcorn for stress eating, will ya

    4. FPL_Sponge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Same!

  12. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) Bruno, Bamford
    B) Ziyech, DCL

    1. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      B

  13. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    There used to be a website that would tell you the OR during the GW.
    Anyone has the link?

    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      livefpl.net/rank

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/

  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    So this is probably something many are debating so thought I’d bring it up (again):

    Brewster to Vardy
    Or
    Soucek to KdB

    I think most are looking at the former right now, given Leicester’s fixtures and prowess going forward.

    But for me it is a change of structure and makes it hard to get Salah back, something the latter does have going for it.
    On the contrary the Vardy move does leave about an extra million ITB to upgrade elsewhere (e.g James to Chilwell), it also leaves 3 solid strikers - showing there’s substantial value upfront this year, something which was alluded to by many before the season started.
    But it would mean no City.

    Thoughts?

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Similar story here.

      Brewster to Vardy
      Or
      Barkley to KdB

      Keeping Soucek regardless. Think I'm in better position with 2 FTs. Yes leaning towards former, but not too worried about change of structure for Salah later. Even a hit would be justified.

    3. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      A Vardy next 3 could be horrible not to own. Brewster not looking like delivering but Soucek has good stats apparently.

    4. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Keeping your Spurs player?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes both

  15. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which do you prefer? The hits would be spread out over next few GWs...

    A) Vestergaard, Son, Ziyech, Coufal (-4)
    B) Zouma, Son, Grealish, Vestergaard (-4)
    C) Cancelo, Ziyech, Grealish, Coufal (-8)
    D) Cancelo, Son, Grealish, Balbuena (-8)

    Heading towards A as no other Spurs/Chelsea attacking coverage although would also like Cancelo for city's run-in as only have KDB. A would give me:

    Martinez
    Chillwell, Vestergaard, Coufal
    Salah, KDB, Son, Fernandes, Ziyech
    DCL, Bamford

    (Steer, Kilman, Brewster, Mitchell)

    Cheers.

    1. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Prefer C. Like Grealish & Cancelo fixtures.

      Saints fixture run is tough from memory.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ta

  16. Carefree Crew
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Best £4.4m or less DF?
    A) Dann
    B) Balbuena
    C) Holding
    D) Kilman
    E) Lascelles / Lewis (E1 / E2)
    F) Lowton / Pieter's (F1 / F2)
    G) Cooper

    Someone else?

    NB Have Lamptey, Cresswell, Chilwell, Coady (selling) & Dunne (fodder)

    Thanks.

    1. El Niño Yanqui
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Tacobueno has goal threat

      Dann and Holding play for unknown reasons

      Lascelles is always injured or carded

      Kilman is alright

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Maybe D but I would recommend spending a bit more since this is your 4th def to give you some back-up

    3. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks both.

      £4.4m is to enable transferring in both KDB & Vardy, I'm out of funds!
      Selling Coady due to fixture swing, not keen on Kilman TBH.

      Was hoping some genius might suggest a hidden gem I've overlooked. Appreciate your response though so thanks again.

  17. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    Just saw that first DCL goal, wtf 😆 😆

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      walking it in literally

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Same, made the Rodriguez blank even more annoying seeing his assisted the assister both goals!

      1. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        just now

        But if you have DCL important nonetheless

  18. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Started the week at 552K, right now at 339K with only Vardy left.

    I can expect a small green arrow overall I guess?

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Depends what Vardy does. Potentially a red if Vardy blanks

  19. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Tayor to start for Burnley tomorrow?

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Let me phone Sean Dyche right now

      1. Chucky
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        😛

  20. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anyone else think that both of Spurs' goals could have been avoided if Ederson just stayed in position?

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes, I said this yesterday. Both chances could have easily been dealt with by the defenders and neither were direct goal threats until Ederson rushed the player and left an open goal.

      1. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Shame because both defenders are top class... they could've dealt with both issues as you said

        They didn't even get a chance to deal with it as attackers just got a quick shot off due to the keeper out of position

  21. FC Hakkebøf
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    130k -> 115k thanks to DCL (C). Was pretty sure it would be a red arrow after the Bruno show yesterday. One of the few times I haven't captained a premium priced player. Thanks to those who reassured me of the DCL (C) rather than Son to Bruno (C) for a hit.
    Is anyone else doing Kane to Vardy (C) this week? It seems like Fulham is the team to target.

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'm very likely doing it, but it depends on how well Vardy comes out of today's match obviously. Makes so much sense.

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah I agree. Who did you Captain this week mate?

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      Almost definitely.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Yup probably the transfer I'll be doing

  22. George James
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Are the BPS final for West Ham game?

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      yes

  23. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    60 with Robbo and Zaha to play. Should be a green hopefully???

    I can't rise up the ranks at all this year but long way to go

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Obviously a green yes

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Definitely.

  24. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    I know we will have more clarity after the Leeds game but if you were WC'ing now would you go Bamford or Watkins?

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Watkins because of penalties.

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bamford

    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Prolly Watkins due to penalties and fixtures. But it is a 50/50 decision imo

  25. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    1/9 captain blanks all season, 150 total (C) points. After last season this feels so, so good.

    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Amazing

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        🙂

    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      who are you captaining next week? Vardy?

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Probably.

    3. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Try having 5 captain blanks already

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Already tried that last season with that fraud Sterling.

  26. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Do you think Kilman plays tomorrow? Have Dallas first on bench

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Will play unless given compassionate leave after death of his father last week.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ty

  27. slavkob
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    66 (-6) all out. 750k rank before, red or green arrow?

    1. slavkob
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      -8*

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Lovely green

      1. slavkob
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hope so, still fearing next fixtures

        1. The Mandalorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Use this site for live rank https://www.fantasyfootballfix.com/live/

