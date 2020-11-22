Liverpool without Salah as Klopp provides Alexander-Arnold injury update

An injury-hit Liverpool side missing the self-isolating Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) take on in-form Leicester City in the last of four Premier League matches held on Sunday.
Kick-off at Anfield is at 19:15 GMT.
Aside from Salah, the Reds are without the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m), Jordan Henderson (£5.4m), Joe Gomez (£5.4m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) – among others.
Jurgen Klopp offered an update on Alexander-Arnold ahead of kick-off, saying:
Fabinho (£5.4m) is fit, at least, and the Brazilian is paired with Joel Matip (£5.4m) at the heart of the hosts’ backline this evening.
James Milner (£5.3m), rather than Neco Williams (£3.9m), is given the nod to start at right-back.
Milner and Fabinho are two of four Liverpool squad members promoted to Klopp’s starting XI, with the quartet making way all victims of injury or illness.
Naby Keita (£5.2m) and Curtis Jones (£4.4m) are the other beneficiaries of the player shortage and line up in midfield.
Diogo Jota (£6.5m) starts for the fourth time in six Gameweeks, meanwhile, joining Sadio Mane (£12.1m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) in the Liverpool attack.
The Leicester team news is a little more straightforward, with Brendan Rodgers making only two changes from the side that defeated Wolves a fortnight ago.
Luke Thomas (£4.3m) and Dennis Praet (£5.5m) both drop to the bench, with Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) drafted into Rodgers’ line-up.
There is no place in the squad for Timothy Castagne (£5.7m), however, despite Brendan Rodgers declaring the Belgian fit to play on Friday.
Something will have to give this evening as 100% winning home and away records go on the line.
Jamie Vardy (£10.1m), the most-owned player in either starting XI, has been particularly potent on the road, averaging 12.75 points in away games.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Firmino.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy.
