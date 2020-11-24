UEFA Champions League Fantasy Panel – Matchday 4

The Champions League is back and has rounded the turn as we look to Matchday 4, with some teams just a win away from qualification and no-one mathematically eliminated. Therefore, this is the last week where we can say with full confidence that managers across Europe will be playing their strongest XI.

On the panel this week are Fantasy Football Scout’s own Geoff, and Community Members and seasoned Champions League fantasy players Darth_Krid, Stats Don’t Lie, JK and FFFrog.

Outside of the popular premiums, who can propel you up the ranks in Matchday 4?

Each panellist was asked to name one player, outside of the already highly-owned and popular premiums, who they feel are primed to propel them up the ranks.

Geoff – Marcus Rashford isn’t in the best form in the Premier League, with just two goals in 708 minutes. However, he has four goals in 193 minutes in the Champions League. Rashford could take United one step closer to winning their group against İstanbul Başakşehir with a big performance in Matchday 4.

Darth_Krid – When in doubt, go with the man in form. Having found the net in his first four games at Anfield, the likelihood is that Diogo Jota (7.5m) will carry on his scoring streak against the Atalanta team he scored a hat-trick against just two weeks ago. Liverpool progress if they win, so they’ll be even more eager to wrap it up this week to ensure the final group games can be used to rest players for the grueling festive schedule.

Stats Don’t Lie – I find it difficult to look past Raphael Guerreiro as my pick. Dortmund are in a particularly tight group where they cannot afford to drop points and the LWB has really come into his own of late, getting a goal and two assists in his last two Bundesliga appearances. Combined with being on some set-pieces, and two home games up next, Guerreiro looks primed for points at both ends of the pitch.

JK – Unlucky not to return last time out, Atletico’s Joao Felix could be an excellent pick this week. Five league goals plus a brace two matchdays ago hints at his potential.

FFFrog – Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo will get all the attention, Alvaro Morata (£9.0m) has been in top form for club and country since rejoining Juventus and has an absolute prime fixture this Matchday. He’s score two goals in a single game twice already in the competition so far and could well add to this in Turin this week.

Hopefully this helps you make some decisions, whether you’re using your free transfers or playing a chip this week.

As always, Community Articles about UCL are the best place to discuss the Champions League fantasy game. All FPL-related content will be removed from the comment section here, so we can have a focused discussion on the key UCL topics!