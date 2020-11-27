The best FPL captain options for Gameweek 10

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with another challenging captaincy decision as Gameweek 10 and its Friday-night deadline rolls around quickly.

Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton have all put up compelling candidates for the armband, to the point that no one individual has pulled clear of the chasing pack.

Weeks like this present Fantasy Football Scout readers with an exciting opportunity, where the ownership-related risks associated with going against the crowd are smaller than normal.

Gameweek 10 is a round to delve into the data and work out where the best match-up lies – which is what the Captain Sensible article is all about.

As it uses a large amount of information from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see from the current captain poll standings, there is not much to separate the three-most popular options for Gameweek 10.

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) leads the way ahead of a Fulham’s visit to the King Power Stadium, hardly surprising considering Scott Parker’s men have conceded two goals per game this season.

Leicester’s talismanic forward has already found the net eight times in 2020/21, adding a further two assists, hence why 26.2% of our voters believe him to be the best captain for Gameweek 10.

However, the fact that only one of those attacking returns has come at home this season might be why his majority is a slender one, Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) only 7.1 percentage points behind him.

The Egyptian has already shaken off his flag following self-isolation and could start for Liverpool when they travel to Brighton on Saturday afternoon. The Seagulls have let in 1.7 goals per game this season and must host the champions without right wing-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) due to suspension.

Burnley’s defence has been impressive recently, but not good enough to put off 18% of voters backing Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) for the armband this weekend. The Clarets could be without Nick Pope (£4.9m) and they have lost 5-0 in each of their last five trips in all competitions to the Etihad Stadium.

Double-figure hauls in Gameweek 9 are sufficient for Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) to complete the poll’s top five ahead of facing Southampton (away) and Leeds (home) respectively.

KEY MATCHES

Leicester v Fulham

