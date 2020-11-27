138
Captain Sensible November 27

The best FPL captain options for Gameweek 10

138 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers are faced with another challenging captaincy decision as Gameweek 10 and its Friday-night deadline rolls around quickly.

Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton have all put up compelling candidates for the armband, to the point that no one individual has pulled clear of the chasing pack.

Weeks like this present Fantasy Football Scout readers with an exciting opportunity, where the ownership-related risks associated with going against the crowd are smaller than normal.

Gameweek 10 is a round to delve into the data and work out where the best match-up lies – which is what the Captain Sensible article is all about.

As it uses a large amount of information from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see from the current captain poll standings, there is not much to separate the three-most popular options for Gameweek 10.

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) leads the way ahead of a Fulham’s visit to the King Power Stadium, hardly surprising considering Scott Parker’s men have conceded two goals per game this season.

Leicester’s talismanic forward has already found the net eight times in 2020/21, adding a further two assists, hence why 26.2% of our voters believe him to be the best captain for Gameweek 10.

However, the fact that only one of those attacking returns has come at home this season might be why his majority is a slender one, Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) only 7.1 percentage points behind him.

The Egyptian has already shaken off his flag following self-isolation and could start for Liverpool when they travel to Brighton on Saturday afternoon. The Seagulls have let in 1.7 goals per game this season and must host the champions without right wing-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) due to suspension. 

Burnley’s defence has been impressive recently, but not good enough to put off 18% of voters backing Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) for the armband this weekend. The Clarets could be without Nick Pope (£4.9m) and they have lost 5-0 in each of their last five trips in all competitions to the Etihad Stadium.

Double-figure hauls in Gameweek 9 are sufficient for Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) to complete the poll’s top five ahead of facing Southampton (away) and Leeds (home) respectively.

KEY MATCHES

Leicester v Fulham

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

138 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Vovhund
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Guys, I need some clever advise here. My current team with 2 free transfers:

    McCarthy
    Chilwell-Coady-Justin-Taylor-Mitchell
    Bruno-Son-Grealish-Maximin-Bissouma
    Kane-Werner-DCL.

    What's the best trio going forward?:

    A) Kdb-Salah-Antonio (or Bamford/Watkins) for -4
    B) Kbd-Jota-Vardy for -4
    C) Kdb-Jota-Kane (for free)
    D) Bruno-Jota-Kane (for free)
    E) Bruno-Kdb-Antonio (or Bamford/Watkins) for free
    F) Bruno-Salah-Antonio (or Bamford/Watkins) for free

    Open Controls
    1. DRP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A. is absolutely no brainer.....
      I am also thinking about doing (-8) for Hamez+Son+Kane >>> KDB+Salah+Antonio

      look at the captaincy rotation between Salah and KDB over few upcoming fixtures... tasty.
      but is Antonio fit???

      Open Controls
      1. Vovhund
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think he's back in full training, but I'm a little worried about him starting from the bench. If I go Antonio, I need him home to Villa 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. DRP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I dont mind if he starts from the bench as my moves will be for long term...

          Open Controls
        2. DRP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I am waiting for Press conference from Moyes.. if Antonio is back then I am going for your option A for myself for -8

          Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      B for a hit or E with Bamford

      Open Controls
    3. Kane Lane
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    G2G?

    Martinez
    Chilwell, Coufal, Justin
    Salah, Rashford, Jota, Son
    Kane, DCL, Bamford

    Forster, Grealish, KWP, Mitchell

    Can do Kane > Vardy for a hit as that might pay off big v Fulham

    Thoughts please?

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I debated the same move for a while and then ended up doing bamford to vardy for a hit. Either way, don’t know if I’m confident enough in a Vardy showing to make up the difference and hit yet but I’m following the bandwagon :/

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Just think Kane might be that differential I need or should i just bite the bullet and get Vardy?

        Open Controls
  3. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    First sub Mitchell or Dallas?

    Was thinking Mitchell likely to get the start after the shambolic PVA display

    Open Controls
    1. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      That would be might convenient if he did!

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      I’m going Mitch, should get 90 or not play at all

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah going with that logic as well

        Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I am playing Mitchell. Cannot decide between Dallas and James.

      Open Controls
  4. zeepeee
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    RMWCT

    McCarthy

    Cancelo | Chilwell | Justin
    KDB | Salah | H. Barnes | Grealish
    Bamford | Vardy | DCL

    Nyland | Soucek | Targett | Lamptey
    0.5 in bank

    Thinking this is a good team for the next few gameweeks but lack of Fernandes, son and kane scares me a little. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Only picks I dont like are Justin and Barnes

      I would personally replace them with Cresswell and Jota

      Open Controls
    2. Jamb0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good but I think the defense might give you a benching headache every week

      Open Controls
  5. Kane Lane
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Most going with Jota for Zaha replacement. Having terrible start to season, first time out of the top 100k. Do I play risky not go with the popular crowds with Jota or go with my own game bring in Torres. Decisions decisions.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    2. EgyptianKing
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really prefer Jota to Torres tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Kane Lane
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Torres is so under the radar which could help my rank

        Open Controls
    3. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Always go with your own game

      Open Controls
  6. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bottomed on last post:

    s it worth doing Regulión to Cancelo or Dias for -4? I figure I should break even this week, so would be set up nicely thereafter. Planning a -4 anyway next week, excluding this move. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Lane
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      no keep he will come good even tho he has tough games he is quality act I want to bring him in soon

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i wouldn't take a hit for a defender personally.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Should pay off over 4 weeks but spurs look good defensively and he will get forward more in games to come.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        He’s also absolutely nailed

        Open Controls
  7. Your Man With The Hair
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Has anyone watched Everton's last two games? How has Hamez looked?

    Open Controls
    1. JustPark
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pretty.

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Assisting the assister vibes

      Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great first half against Fulham. That aside, rubbish

      Open Controls
    4. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Brilliant as always.. points will come, but can’t fit him in with Salah, KDB, Sterling, Bruno, Grealish all being superior options

      Open Controls
    5. Your Man With The Hair
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers. Theres another line through a potential Zaha replacement.

      Open Controls
  8. EgyptianKing
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any feedback on this please lads?

    Martinez
    Chilwell Robo Cancelo Kilman
    Grealish Ziyech Bruno Son
    DCL Kane

    X Mitechell Brewster Bissouma

    2.8 itb

    A) Mitchell Kane —> Dias Vardy (-4)

    B) Bissouma Kane —> KDB Wilson (-4)

    Cheers!!

    Open Controls
  9. JustPark
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kane, Zaha > KdB, Che Adams for a hit?

    Rest of front 8: Son, Bruno, Hamez, Grealish, DCL, Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. EgyptianKing
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Seems good tbh! Can you go Bamford instead of Adams?

      Open Controls
  10. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mo or Bruno captain. Can’t decide

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      KDB. But seriously if I didn’t own City (which is very bizzare), would be on Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Stop forcing your City agenda down my throat

        Open Controls
      2. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s not bizarre in the slightest. Funnily enough you can’t own everyone in this game...

        Open Controls
        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I gave you an answer.. don’t shoot the messenger for not owning an asset in the most favourable fixture for the next 5 GW’s

          Open Controls
    2. Kane Lane
      • 5 Years
      just now

      lol I thought I read me or Bruno cap. Thinking for sec you can't cap yourself lol

      Open Controls
  11. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    thinking of Jiminez-> either Watkins or Adams to raise some cash to get Salah back next week.

    Thoughts on whether Watkins or Adams makes more sense? And whether better to roll the transfer and play Jiminez vs. Arsenal rather than either of these two this week?

    Open Controls
  12. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Areola
    PVA Dallas KWP
    KDB Rashford Son Ziyech
    Jimenez Richarlison Watkins

    Lamptey Stephens

    1 FT 3.6ITB

    Pick one

    A Save
    B Son>Sterling/Salah

    Open Controls
  13. james 101
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Still can’t decide who to cap out of

    A. Vardy

    B. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Lane
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. BS03
      5 mins ago

      Help guys who to take the last slot on my bench along with Zaha and Mitchell?
      (a) James
      (b) Cresswell
      (c) Bellerin

      Team:
      Martinez Forster*
      Cresswell James Bellerin Justin Mitchell*
      Fernandes KDB(v) Jota Grealish Zaha*
      Vardy(c) DCL Bamford

      Open Controls
    • built_this_city
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mo Salah v KDB is a decision that will haunt me all day
      I can only have one, and whichever one i bring in will be captain

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Go with your gut

        Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Chelsea Spurs score predictions?

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        2-0 Chelsea

        Open Controls
      2. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        2-2

        Open Controls
      3. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        1-1

        Open Controls
      4. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • 5 Years
        just now

        0-0

        Open Controls
      5. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        FWIW I think it will be 2-1 Chelsea (biased Chelsea fan)

        Open Controls
    • Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't have any of Vardy, Bruno or KDB/Sterling.

      Which should be the priority?

      Open Controls
      1. Jamb0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        The one you want to captain this week 😀

        Open Controls
    • hjc1313
        3 mins ago

        Hi there ,

        What’s thoughts on zahas replacement? Zaha to Barnes with my 1 free transfer or selling Lampety and zaha to free up funds for KDB and a 4 mil def to sit on bench for a -4 points ?

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      • Jo Melon
          3 mins ago

          Have a hole in shape of zaha.. who do you like?
          A. H.Barnes (vs Ful)
          B. Jota (have Salah)
          C. Hames (have DCL)
          D. Grealish (yes i still haven't have him)

          Open Controls
        • Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Play:

          A) James vs Spurs
          B) Dallas vs Everton?

          Open Controls
        • Kakashi Of The Leaf
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Who scores more thid week

          A Sterling
          B Salah

          Open Controls
        • Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Vardy Vs Fulham or KDB Vs Fulham scores more?

          Open Controls
        • SHOOTER MCGINN
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Kane and Bowen to Bamford and KDB -8?

          Open Controls
        • Flynny
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hi....who to prioritise this week? Other comes in next week or gw12

          A... kdb (will also get sterling gw11 for fulham and salah to replace sterling gw12)

          B...Salah (kdb next week)

          Thanks

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.