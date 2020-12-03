643
Pro Pundit Teams December 3

The budget FPL assets I’m considering to help finance a Gameweek 12 Salah swoop

643 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman reveals his team for Gameweek 11 and outlines his plan to recapture Mohamed Salah the following week.

Gameweek 10 was a challenging one for me.

After taking my first hit of the season, I returned a total of just 50 (-4) points and as a result, now sit 515,661st overall. 

Despite a good start (I was ranked just inside the top 150k after Gameweek 6), I’ve struggled to find consistency since.

Looking back, there are a few reasons behind the slump, but I’d largely put it down to not owning Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) and Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and failing to invest in Chelsea’s backline. 

The lack of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) has perhaps been an issue, but less so considering my alternative, Patrick Bamford (£6.1m), has managed to keep pace and actually outscore him over the last five Gameweeks.

While most of the players I’ve transferred in have done well, João Cancelo (£5.6m) has disappointed. 

At the time of his signing, I was lured in by the number of chances he was creating, which was comfortably above any other defender in the game, but it’s one of those moves you look back on in hindsight and think, ‘what was I thinking?’. 

Frustratingly, I spoke about the threat of Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) with fellow Pro Pundits Lateriser and Zophar on a recent FPL Wire pod, and how he would be preferred in certain games, which is exactly what happened against Burnley. 

Rúben Dias (£5.6m) was probably the safer play and the route I should have gone down, though I doubt anyone in that defence will be completely immune to rotation in the coming weeks.

So, a few mistakes, but how do I get back on track, and what are my plans going forward?

Well, Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) will probably come back into my team ahead of Gameweek 12 for Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), but to make that move I will need to downgrade one of my heavy hitters. That could be one of Son Heung-min (£9.5m), Harry Kane (£10.9m) or Jamie Vardy (£10.3m), so what I thought I’d do in this, my latest column, is highlight two of my main transfer targets who will essentially help fund the Salah move.

At this stage, I should point out that I’m planning to play my Wildcard ahead of Gameweek 16, in preparation for the Blank/Double Gameweeks to follow. That means I’m simply focusing on the four fixtures from Gameweek 12 onwards.

So, best of luck in Gameweek 11 everyone.

Thanks for reading, until next time…

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

  1. Vazza
      7 mins ago

      Sorry repost as my query was factually incorrect.

      Best defender out of the following for gameweeks 12 to 15

      A. Lewis (WBA, lee, FUL, mci)
      B. Taylor (ars, avl, WOL, lee)
      C. Cooper (WHU, NEW, mun, AVL)

      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        C

      2. zon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Taylor, I can see at least 2/4 cleanies there

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Why does joe hart still have a professional career

      Got to be keepers up and down the land who can do a better job than him, moron

      1. BeWater
          just now

          Terrible stuff. Can't believe Ajax took 40M off us for Davinson Sanchez.

      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Spurs pen

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Alli to take

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Scores 2-3

      3. zon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Best affordable front 7 with current fixtures?

        Salah KDB Fernandes Grealish Jota
        DCL Bamford

        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Boom, done

          1. zon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Three moves away from that. Might not hit WC just yet.

        2. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I'll have Ings and Son over Dcl and Jota but yes for people with low tean values this is the best

      4. Vazza
          6 mins ago

          Third attempt

          Sorry repost as my query was factually incorrect.

          Best defender out of the following for gameweeks 12 to 15

          A. Lewis (WBA, lee, FUL, mci)
          B. Taylor (ars, avl, WOL, lee)
          C. Cooper (WHU, NEW, mun, BUR)

          1. Buck The Trent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            C

        • Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Bale should take it if still on the pitch

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Well, he's not

        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          Ali back in form, could be a good punt

        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Dele BACK

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Time to bring him in, he's on pens apparently 😉

          2. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Quality player

        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I had forgotten about Dele Alli.

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            He looks a bit older than last I saw him

        • Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I can't wait for the festive period and every day fixtures

          1. TOLV TUMS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Oh very much this. Though in truth with the CL and EL fixtures pretty much every midweek it's been fairly fabulous

        • Buck The Trent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          2FT used, Good to go?

          n/a
          Chilwell James Lamptey Coufal
          KdB (c) Bruno Ziyech Jota
          Vardy DCL

          Subs: martinez grealish watkins 3.9

          Next week: vardy, ziyech to fodder, salah,

          1. Big Ronnie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah good to go

        • Big Ronnie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Struggling with what to do here, 2FT and £0.1m ITB. Should be able cover all 3 outfield players if it comes to it. Want to save 1 FT for next week to get Salah in. Also don't want to get rid of Grealish as would want him back.

          Martinez*
          Chilwell, Cancelo*, Justin
          KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, Grealish*
          Vardy, DCL, Watkins*

          Peacock-Farrell, Lamptey, Soucek, Coufal

          A) Watkins to Bamford/Adams
          B) Martinez to McCarthy
          C) Cancelo to James
          D) Ziyech to Mahrez

        • DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Any word on Kane?

